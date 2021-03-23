AggieYell - 10 best backs in the SEC (spring edition)

Now that the 2020 season is in our rearview mirror and spring practice is starting to get underway, let's look at the top backs in the SEC at this moment, shall we?

Isaiah Spiller makes a strong case to be the SEC's top back entering 2020.

10. Dameon Pierce, Florida

2020 stats: 106 carries, 503 yards (4.7 YPC), 4 TD As the Gators go to a more run-heavy offense with Emory Jones replacing Kyle Trask at quarterback (and massive changes at the other skill positions), they will need a steady producer at running back. Pierce was Florida's leading rusher last year and they'll be looking for him to do a lot more in 2021.

9. Trelon Smith, Arkansas

2020 stats: 134 carries, 710 yards (5.3 YPC), 5 TD The diminutive Smith took over for Rakeem Boyd last year and proved himself to be a solid SEC back. But he won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. With KJ Jefferson taking over for Felipe Franks at QB, Smith will be the target of opposing defenses early in the season.

8. Devon Achane, Texas A&M

2020 stats: 43 carries, 364 yards (8.6 YPC), 4 TD Backup or not, there's no justification for leaving Achane off this list. He tore up the stat sheet in essentially half a season, capping it with the MVP performance in the Orange Bowl. Teaming up with Isaiah Spiller in 2021 will give the Aggies the best 1-2 punch in probably all of college football.

7. Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

2020 stats: 119 carries, 786 yards (6.6 YPC), 11 TD Maybe the most under-the-radar budding star in the conference, Rodriguez had an excellent year in 2020 in an offense that virtually could not throw. It may be more of the same this year, meaning he'll get a lot of carries and a lot of attention.

6. Brian Robinson, Alabama

2020 stats: 91 carries, 483 yards (5.3 YPC), 6 TD This may be the lowest Robinson gets. He racked up nearly 500 yards backing up Najee Harris last year, and now he's the guy who gets the first crack behind Alabama's offensive line. He should double his output in 2021 if he stays healthy.

5. Jerrion Ealy, Ole MIss

2020 stats: 147 carries, 745 yards (5.1 YPC), 9 TD Ole Miss had a reputation for a pass-heavy offense, but Ealy kept things balanced. He's had two very good years in Oxford and there's no reason to think he won't have another.



4. Zhamir White, Georgia

2020 stats: 144 carries, 779 yards (5.4 YPC), 11 TD The lead Dawg in a loaded backfield, White continues the tradition of excellent backs at UGA. With a full schedule this year, he should be a threat to rush for more than 1,000 yards -- even if he has to split time.

3. Tank Bigsby, Auburn

2020 stats: 138 carries, 834 yards (6 YPC), 5 TD Bigsby was a revelation in his freshman season, becoming the biggest offensive weapon the Tigers had. Defenses will be keying on him this year, but the big back will be counted on to carry the offense again this year under new coach Bryan Harsin.

2. Kevin Harris, South Carolina

2020 stats: 185 carries, 1,138 yards (6.2 YPC), 15 TD Harris was the offense for USC in 2020, and he probably will be again this year. Big, strong, fast and physical, Harris ran for more than 200 yards twice last season. But he also rushed for less than 60 four times, including just 39 against A&M.

1. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M