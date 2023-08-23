After looking at the transfers yesterday, let's look at members of the recruiting class of 2023 who are most likely to contribute on this season's Texas A&M football team.

Rueben Owens should be busy in his freshman season.

10. TE Jaden Platt

The Aggies still have a ton of talent at tight end, even with the injury to Donovan Green. But Platt has had a strong summer and, if he continues to improve, could be a factor during the season -- especially if another major injury occurs.

9. Guard T.J. Shanahan

Shanahan is currently the backup at right guard and will likely stay there unless there's an injury to incumbent starter Layden Robinson. Even then, there's a chance someone like Finn Dirstine or Jordan Spasojevic-Moko moves in first. All the same, Shanahan is the future at right guard and could be tough to knock out of the two-deep.

8. CB Bravion Rogers

The cornerback situation for the Aggies is still a real jumble beyond Tyreek Chappell, but Rogers doesn't seem to be in the running for a starting job right now. Still, he's very much a possibility when it comes to being a backup, and backup corners can still get plenty of work.

7. WR Micah Tease

Tease was a big target for the Aggies during the recruiting season due to his speed, which he then showed off on a 51-yard touchdown catch in the spring game. He's got the jets, but also has a lot of experienced talent ahead of him. Still, he could be a factor on special teams and get on the field in the event of an injury.

6. Nickel Dalton Brooks

Brooks has been one of the big stories of fall camp, seriously impressing with his play and speed since he arrived this summer. He brings the "wow" factor at a level most weren't expecting. He's not going to start at nickel, since Bryce Anderson has that under wraps, but he could still play a good bit both on defense and special teams.

5. DT DJ Hicks

This may be surprisingly low for a 5-star and the number 3 player in the nation overall, but Hicks is part of a group that is big on talent and depth. In spite of that, he's proven that he's good enough to get on the field and may see his playing time increase as the season goes on.

4. CB Jayvon Thomas

When you're being discussed as a potential starter in a group that is filled with upperclassmen, you're doing something right. And that's what Thomas has done, making himself a real factor in the competition to start opposite Tyreek Chappell. Even if he doesn't start, he seems to have positioned himself well to play quite a bit this year.

3. LB Taurean York

York arrived on campus this spring having proved himself to be a tackling machine at the high school level. He hasn't skipped a beat since arriving, earning rave reviews from coach Jimbo Fisher about his intelligence and maturity. York has run quite a bit with the second team, and he could have a lot of playing time heading his way this year.

2. RB Rueben Owens

Owens, the top-rated back in the 2023 class, is in a three-player competition for the starting running back job with Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss. Even if he doesn't win, he's still going to see the field. He's definitely earned that right through his performance during the spring and summer.

1. OL Chase Bisontis