Texas A&M, as many teams do, will use plenty of its reserves this season. Here's a look at 10 of them who could be critically important to the team's success.

10. Whoever doesn't start at running back

Technically, you can make this list 11 players long. Two of the trio of Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens won't start Saturday. Who knows -- the starter may change week to week. But all three players have earned the right to play and will get their carries. And they'll have to be effective when they do.

9. WR Jahdae Walker

Jahdae Walker was nothing short of outstanding in training camp.

Walker didn't exactly come out of nowhere this summer, just Division II Grand Valley State. He has since proven to be a massive recruiting miss for teams a couple of years ago, because he can unquestionably play at the SEC level. His performance this summer moved him up to fifth in a stacked lineup of wide receivers.

8. OL Deuce Fatheree

This guy may not stay a backup for long, as he continues to get back up to speed after a spring knee injury. Then again, he'll have to beat out Trey Zuhn or Chase Bisontis once he is fully healthy. But for now, the Aggies have a massive, and experienced, player who can quickly move in at either tackle position almost seamlessly. That's quite a luxury to have.

7. DE Shemar Stewart

The Aggies will attack opponents with a swarm of Shemars this fall, with Stewart backing up Shemar Turner at defensive end. He may not start, but expectations remain through the roof for the former 5-star, who has the size to defend the run and the speed to get after the quarterback. If he's developed over the offseason, he could be a real problem for SEC offenses.

6. LB JD Davis

JD Davis should have a big role this season.

Davis put up big numbers at Jackson State and Middle Tennessee before coming to A&M, but he's obviously taking a step up in terms of competition. Still, he's big, he's fast and he knows how to find the football. He should play quite a bit this fall.

5. S Jacoby Mathews

A 5-star just a year ago, Mathews started to get increased playing time as the season went on last year. With A&M using five or six defensive backs frequently and Mathews capable of playing both safety spots, we should see him quite a bit.

4. DE Enai White

The Aggies desperately need guys who can rush the passer without help from blitzers. White is one of the guys (along with Malick Sylla) who is designated for that role. On 3rd and longs and other passing situations, it's likely you'll see number 6 out on the field for the Aggie defense.

3. OL Mark Nabou

Mark Nabou is a backup at a couple of positions.

One of the stories of the offseason, the redshirt freshman has played himself into a position where he could be on the field at guard or center -- but right now, he's not a starter at either spot. But if something happens to Bryce Foster, Kam Dewberry or Layden Robinson, Nabou could be on the field really fast.

2. Whoever the backup corners are

Tyreek Chappell is starting. We think Tony Grimes is starting, but that's not a certainty. But players like Josh DeBerry, Jayvon Thomas, Bravion Rogers, Sam McCall and Deuce Harmon could all get on the field early and often. Considering opponents will likely want to avoid Chappell's side of the field like the plague, the remaining group of corners could be involved a lot.

1. QB Max Johnson