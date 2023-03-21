Unfortunately, Texas A&M's loss to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament reinforced the fact the team lacks a game-changing center and consistent 3-point shooting. With that in mind, here 10 players currently in the transfer portal who could make a difference for the Aggies in 2023-24.

Buzz Williams could use the portal to get Boots Radford and company some help.

2022-23 stats: 8.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG His Vanderbilt bio entry starts with "One of the nation's top 3-point shooters..." Ok, that's enough. To be honest, his 3-point shooting percentage dropped from 43.2% in 2021-22 to 36.1% last year, but that's still better than any Aggie who shot more than 15 of them (Andersson Garcia sank 4 of his 10 attempts). Add in the fact that he can grab some rebounds and this seems like a very reasonable player to pursue. Stute's season-high points-wise was 22...against A&M. Garcia had a lights-out performance against the Aggies last year and that was enough for A&M to go after him, so history could repeat itself.

2022-23 stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG Brakefield didn't do much against A&M, but otherwise was on a tear at season's end: 23 against LSU, 18 against Missouri, 16 against South Carolina and 12 in a rematch with Mizzou. He shoots about five 3s a game and hits 35% of them, so he could be a long 4 who can force defenders away from the basket and make life easier for Julius Marble and Henry Coleman. He was also a teammate of Coleman's at Duke in 2020-21, so there's that.

2022-23 stats: 17.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.8 APG Just about everyone wants this guy, and why not? He's a scoring machine. He's an aggressor who likes to get in the lane, but his 3-point shooting has improved from 30% during his freshman season at Butler to 35% last year. That's in line with Wade Taylor's numbers, and he even shot 48.8% from 3 in just seven games in 2021-22. Battle could be a big scorer off the bench and take over for Boots Radford at the 2 after next season. If A&M can get him, of course.

2022-23 stats: 13.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG Hey, look! It's Dexter Dennis' replacement at Wichita State! Walton may not be the defender Dennis is -- by a long shot -- but he's improved there. But his offensive metrics are very strong. He hit 40% of his 3s and 53.5% of his shots overall last season as he became the top offensive option for the Shockers. He's also not afraid to go get a rebound. If nothing else, he could become a real scoring option for the Aggies off the bench.

2022-23 stats: 12.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG Battle's stats were down significantly from his 2021-22 numbers, when he was one of the Big 10's best big men. That season, he scored 17.5 points, pulled in 6.3 rebounds and hit 36.6% of his 3s. If he can be that player again, A&M -- and a lot of others folks -- should have serious interest in him.

2022-23 stats: 20.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG Nelson doesn't really fit the profile of the players A&M needs to add, except in one area: he scores points. He's a player more in the Taylor and Radford mode, in that he's more than willing to drive the lane, take the contact and get to the rim. His 3-point shooting leaves something to be desired, hitting only 30.6% last season, but when you're scoring nearly 21 points a game, you're doing a lot right.

2022-23 stats: 11.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG Here's your rim defender. He only played in 11 games at Tech, but still put up good numbers. At Utah Valley in 2021-22, he was dominant: 18.9 PPG, 13.6 RPG and hit nearly half of his shots while adding a block a game. He can face up and shoot or force his way into the low post. He's a bigger Marble offensively and can gobble up rebounds.

2022-23 stats: 17.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.4 APG Shooter. Flat out shooter. He hit 45.5% of his shots last year, including 41.6% from 3. That's two straight seasons hitting more than 40% from beyond the arc. That should be more than enough for A&M to go camp out at his doorstep.

2022-23 stats: 16.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 APG If you can't beat 'em, steal 'em. Mack has a game similar to Marble's and then some. He can shoot from the outside, making nearly 33% of his 3s (and he took 5 a game last year) and can force the defense to stretch out, making life a lot easier for your slashers and other bigs (say, the aforementioned Marble). He has great court vision and also brings a block a game to the party.

