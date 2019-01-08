The 2018 season is in the books with the Aggies racking up a 9-4 record (5-3 SEC) in Jimbo Fisher's first season. The No. 16 Aggies lose some key players however, which could be major cause for concern. But here's 10 reasons why Texas A&M could see more success next year in spite of a tough schedule.

10) Some key players return from injury

Micheal Clemons (foreground) will be back after missing all of 2018.

The Aggies got through much of 2018 without major injury. That may be, in part, due to the fact they suffered most of them during the preseason. LBs Anthony Hines, Ikenna Okeke, DE Micheal Clemons and CB Clifford Chattman were all supposed to compete for playing time or even starting roles, but never got on the field. WR Caleb Chapman tore his ACL early in the year, but should be back to close to 100% by the end of the summer. Aaron Hansford, who looks like he's switching sides of the field to play linebacker, missed all of last season after recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in 2017.

9) The infusion of a top-flight recruiting class

Kenyon Green was the anchor of one of the nation's best recruiting classes. Rivals.com

After signing one of the nation's top classes in the early signing period, A&M could add a handful of players in February to add to the 2019 class. Even if they don't, they're bringing in some elite talent. Players like OL Kenyon Green, DE Demarvin Leal and CB Elijah Blades are well-known and could be on the field immediately; others, like RB Isaiah Spiller, LB Andre White and DT Adarious Jones, haven't gotten as much attention but are also highly capable. A number of the newcomers will have a shot at immediate playing time, but all fit into what Jimbo Fisher is trying to build in College Station. And, for the first time in a while, the Aggies are starting to develop depth.

8) More depth at DE

Bobby Brown's surprisingly good 2018 has him in the mix to start in 2019.

For much of 2018, the Aggies used Landis Durham and Kingsley Keke as much as human possible at defensive end. By the end of the season, both players saw some of their snaps going to a pair of freshmen: redshirt Tyree Johnson and true freshman Bobby Brown. Both have a real shot at starting in 2019, but will have a lot of help: Clemons returns and could play on either side; Leal's dominant showing in the Army All-American Game makes him a real threat to play right off the bat. Add in 2017 4-stars Jeremiah Martin and Max Wright and A&M is three deep with a lot of potential going into the season. That could also mean…

7) An improved pass rush

Tyree Johnson ended 2018 on a roll.

The Aggies were actually pretty good in this department last year, but much of it came from just the sheer willpower of Keke, Durham and Daylon Mack. Late in the year, however, Johnson came on strong and had sacks in each of the last three games (one in the Gator Bowl was negated due to penalty). When Clemons arrived at A&M, he came with a reputation as the best pass rusher in the JUCO ranks and started to show his ability late in 2017. Martin is also supposed to be an elite pass rusher, and Madubuike showed at times in 2018 that he can force his way into the backfield all by himself. Having a group of players with varying skill sets could be very positive when it comes to getting to the quarterback.

6) A deeper, more experienced WR corps

The emergence of Quartney Davis was a shot in the arm.

Coming into 2018, the Aggies knew very little about what they had at wideout. They knew they had Jhamon Ausbon and Camron Buckley, but that was about it. By the end of the year, things had started to come together in a big way. Quartney Davis had a breakout year after fully recovering from an ACL tear two years ago, and Kendrick Rogers became a force in the last two games of the year. The Aggies now have four juniors they can look to, but are adding four more prospects in Dylan Wright, Kam Brown, Kenyon Jackson and Chase Lane. Add in Jalen Preston and Chapman and the competition for snaps will be intense in 2019.

5) More depth at safety

Brian Williams looks like a threat to start quickly. NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com

The Aggie secondary was a definite weak point in 2018, but the safeties got better as the year went on. Their best performance was probably the bowl game, and senior Donovan Wilson didn't even play in that one. Instead, true safety Leon O'Neal got his first career start and showed that he was as good as advertised when he signed in 2018. The rising sophomore, along with junior-to-be Derrick Tucker, made some big plays and didn't give up any as the Aggies strangled N.C. State's passing attack. In 2019, O'Neal looks set to start, but Tucker will have his hands full in holding off not only Larry Pryor – who took his job after the Mississippi State game and helped improve things down the stretch – but newcomers Brian Williams and Demani Richardson. These 4-stars, along with Keldrick Carper and Brian Johnson, give the Aggies some real talent to choose from.

4) More depth at corner

Adding 5-star Erick Young gives the Aggies a boost at corner.

The biggest problem the Aggies had in 2018 was finding two corners who were playing well at the same time. It only happened once, in the last game of the year. Otherwise, they got picked on pretty severely – even if things got better near season's end. Debione Renfro got better as the season went on and Myles Jones proved to be a step up over the beleaguered Charles Oliver. But both players will enter the summer with their jobs on the line, as freshman Erick Young joins top JUCO prospect Blades in competing for the positions. Add in Chattman and the Aggies have a bunch of tall, long and fast corners to choose from. Hopefully, they will have two that stand out.

3) Turner's players on the offensive line

Dan Moore improved rapidly at season's end.

A&M gave up 35 sacks in 2018, an unacceptable amount – even if they ended up with the nation's #19 overall offense. Even with Erik McCoy and Keaton Sutherland leaving, A&M has a shot at having an offensive line that can run-block as well as this year's and pass protect better. Turner now has a group of players that are pretty much "his", and he has faith in the one who isn't, Ryan McCollum. The redshirt freshman trio of Luke Matthews, Barton Clement and Tank Jenkins will all get shots at starting jobs starting this spring (at guard, center and guard, respectively), and Cole Blanton would have had he not torn up his knee late last fall. That opens the door for incoming 5-star Kenyon Green, who could compete with Carson Green and Dan Moore for a job at tackle. Add in Jared Hocker, Colton Prater and Grayson Reed and the Aggies at least have some options to look at.

2) Possibly improved QB play

Kellen Mond improved significantly from 2017 to 2018. Can he do it again?

1) A second year in Fisher and Elko's systems

Year 2 in Jimbo Fisher's scheme could mean a jump in productivity.