1. Aggie QB targets firmly in the Rivals 250

The new Rivals 250 for the 2025 class was released today and the three quarterbacks I see as A&M's top reasonable targets (for the moment) -- Corona (Calif.) Centennial's Husan Longstreet, Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County's Antwann Hill and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spaldning's Malik Washington -- are ranked 79th, 121st and 178th nationally. that's as players, not as quarterbacks.

2. A lot of Aggie wideout targets in the 250

Texas A&M doesn't have any wide receivers committed yet, but a lot of their targets on in the new Rivals 250. Kaliq Lockett of Schase, Jacorey Watson of Pearland Shadow Creek, Adrian Wilson of Pflugerville Weiss, Taz Williams of Red Oak, Andrew Marsh of Katy Jordan and Kelshaun Johnson of Hitchcock are not only all on the list, but are within the top 200 players. A&M is also likely to get visits this spring from 4-star Caleb Cunningham (20th nationally) and Duncanville's Dakorien Moore (4th overall, committed to LSU).

3. Most players with official visits already set up are in the 250

Official visits for June are already being scheduled and a number of the earliest RSVPs are in the Rivals 250. Prosper OL Connor Carty Fort Bend Christian DE/LB Max Granville, Denton Ryan's Ty Haywood, DeSoto RB and A&M commit Tiger Riden, Cy-Fair DE/DT Landon Rink and previously mentioned QB Antwaan Hill have all made plans to visit already.

4. Mathews' departure may speed up someone's timetable

The Aggies are likely going to be just fine at safety and nickel this season with Trey Jones, De'Rickey Wright, Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and Jarred Kerr. To be honest, Brooks may be the most overlooked player on the team, because he can really play ball and started to come into his own late in the year. But losing Jacoby Mathews does cut into the team's depth, at the least. It may also mean one of Marcus Ratcliffe, Jordan Pride and Myles Davis gets on the field a little faster than originally thought. Maybe Ratcliffe would be out there anyway. I'm just guessing. But he has a similar skill set to Mathews and could add that versatility back into the rotation.

5. The competition we're overlooking

Deuce Fatheree was a solid starter at right tackle for two seasons. He missed virtually all of last season after having surgery, leaving Chase Bisontis and Dametrious Crownover to man the position. Bisontis has been moved inside since then, but Crownover quietly had a very good second half of 2023. So it's not a slam dunk Fatheree takes the job back, even though I'd make him the favorite. But Adam Cushing will have a good competition to oversee there starting in a couple of weeks.

6. The truth is not kind

The Aggie basketball team shoots atrociously bad. I don't want to say historically bad for the program because there have been some duds in the past, but this level of ineptitude turns your stomach. And here's how bad it is. There are 351 D-1 teams ranked by NCAA statkeepers. A&M is 341st in shooting percentage and 349th in 3-point shooting percentage. OUT OF 351 TEAMS. A&M drives the ball a lot, so their guys get fouled a lot. They're 15th in free throws taken. And they're 274th in free throw percentage. When that many shots go up and are missed, maybe it's not a mystery why A&M leads the nation in offensive rebounds. Andersson Garcia anticipates the miss better than anyone else. Buzz Williams has said more than once that he doesn't think his team shoots as badly as the stats indicate. After the last two weeks, I don't know how you argue that point anymore.



7. Other teams read stat sheets too

Early in the season I made a passing comment that if A&M didn't start hitting 3s at a decent rate, opponents were going to sag their defenses and try to take away drives by Wade Taylor and Boots Radford, since that's the best offense A&M has. I'm no basketball savant by any stretch, but if you watch enough of a team, you know what they can and can't do. Unfortunately, coaches watch film. And they know, by know, exactly what A&M can and can't do. And for the past couple of weeks, the plan has been, "Shoot the 3. We DARE YOU." That's how it's going to be the rest of the season. Either A&M comes up with some changes to the offense to loosen up the defenses of opponents or someone's going to have to step out of character and shoot really well.

8. A positive change

The mantra of new A&M pitching coach is "Dominate the Zone". The Aggies are only seven games into the season and the opposition isn't earth-shattering, but you can throw strikes anytime. In the first seven games of 2023 (when A&M went 4-3), Aggie pitchers walked 29 and struck out 74. That's a walk to strikeout ratio of 2.55:1. That's not good. Through the first seven games this year, the 7-0 Aggies have walked 13 and struck out 85, a BB:K ratio of 5.64:1. That's real good.. In fact, it's the best in the nation.

9. Transfer bats off to a hot start

Through seven games last year, the Aggies hit 5 home runs. Jace LaViolette has already done that himself this year, and A&M has 15 through seven games so far in 2024. After last year, the question was, "How does A&M rebuild their lineup around LaViolette?" The Aggies lost a lot of their hitters from last year, so a quick fix was needed. The Aggies made a big run through the portal, and so far it's paying off. The big name added was former Stanford outfield Braden Montgomery, and he has taken to A&M like a fish to water. He's hitting a team-high .423 with 3 homers and 12 RBI so far, trailing only LaViolette in the latter two categories. Former Cal State Northridge shortstop Ali Camarillo is hitting .409 with a homer, 3 RBI, 6 walks and just 2 strikeouts -- while hitting 9th. Hayden Schott, the leftfielder who came over from Columbia, is hitting .370 in the cleanup spot with a homer, 4 RBI and an OPS better than 1.000. Infielder Ted Burton, who transferred in from Michigan, is hitting .375 with a homer, 5 RBI and the team's third-highest OPS at 1.315. If Mike Elko has the same success with his major dip into the portal as Jim Schlossnagle has already had, the Aggie football team will be really good in 2024.

10. Not wasting time