1. 14 team playoff is too much of a good thing

I like college football. I like good bowl games. But I don't see a good reason for expanding the CFP to 14 teams, as they're now planning to do in 2026. Seriously, when was the last time you looked at the #13 team in the country and said, "Yeah, they can win it all?" That team probably has two, if not three, losses. That's not a championship team. The only two-loss team I've ever seen that I thought could win a natty was the 2012 A&M squad, and they weren't the same team at season's end that they were at the beginning. They also finished fifth.

2. Coleman out for home finale

A&M forward Henry Coleman, who has struggled with injury issues through the second half of the season, isn't likely to play tomorrow night according to Buzz Williams. Conference play has been tough for Coleman, as it has for everyone on the Aggie basketball team. He's been coming off the bench and seen his scoring output drop to just 9.8 points a game after a really hot start. Wednesday night's home game could be the last of Coleman's career, though he will have another year of eligibility left if he chooses to use it (thanks to the Covid year).

3. Montgomery continues to mash

Braden Montgomery is absolutely destroying baseballs right now. Since putting on an Aggie uniform, the All-American has been otherworldly. With his 2-run shot in the 1st inning tonight in Austin, Montgomery has tied Jace LaViolette for the team lead in homers with 6 and now has the team lead in RBI with 23. He has homered in three of the last four games and has 11 RBI in that span.

Evan Aschenbeck has been clutch for the Aggies this year. (Texas A&M Athletics)

4. Blue Bell Bombers

Looking at A&M's starting lineup tonight in Austin, the Aggies put out a group of bats that were borderline devastating. From 1-8, the lowest average (as of the 8th inning) is .298. Montgomery is hitting .429, LaViolette .366, first baseman Ted Burton is hitting .364 and catcher Jackson Appel is hitting .417. That includes a home run, and a very nice bat flip, tonight.

5. A&M's wide receiver recruiting is looking really good early

We've got a long way to go and we saw just last year how things can quickly change, but the new Aggie coaching staff seems to be doing good work with 2025 wide receiver prospects. Pearland Shadow Creek wideout Coby Sellers has set an official visit for June and has said A&M is at the top of his list; Red Oak 4-star Taz Williams has A&M at the top of his leaderboard. They're also doing well with 4-star Kaliq Lockett of Sachse, Andrew Marsh of Katy Jordan and a few other guys. If they can land Jasper TE Kiotti Armstrong and lock down QB Husan Longstreet to go with 4-star RB commit Tiger Riden, they're looking at a great haul at the offensive skill positions.

6. Huge step up

In terms of position coaches, I don't think that there was a bigger improvement from Jimbo Fisher's staff to Mike Elko's than at wide receiver. Holmon Wiggins is the primary reason A&M is doing well with 2025 wideout prospects, and he helped keep Terry Bussey in the fold after he arrived in College Station. He is highly regarded and has an elite track record. Dameyune Craig, on the other hand, was not highly respect and some high school coaches outright disdained him. In spite of the places where he's been an assistant (A&M, LSU, Auburn, FSU), there's a reason no Power 5 program picked him up and he's now at Georgia State.

7. New assistant with a familiar last name

Footballscoop.com has reported in the last few minutes that A&M will be hiring Blaise Taylor as a defensive analyst, working with the defensive backs. Taylor was a four-year starter and an All-Sun Belt selection as a defensive back and punt returner at Arkansas State. He has been on the staffs at Duke, Utah State and the Tennessee Titans since his college career ended in 2017. He's also Trooper Taylor's son, which probably didn't hurt him when it came to the hiring process. But he's perfectly qualified on his own.

8. All hail Aschenbeck

Evan Aschenbeck is not really A&M's closer. He is their stopper. On Friday night, he came in after Ryan Prager threw 5 innings of 1-hit ball and went the next 4, giving up just 1 hit on his own. Tonight, after Chris Cortez ran up his pitch count in a hurry due to spotty command, coach Jim Schlossnagle turned to Aschenbeck in the 4th in a 2-1 game. Aschenbeck then went the next 3 1/3 innings, giving up a run on 3 hits. Against the likes of Arizona State and Texas, Aschenbeck went 7 1/3 innings, giving up a run on 4 hits. He picked up a save Friday night and a win tonight. You'll take that absolutely any time.

9. Solo picking up his offensive game

While Henry Coleman has been hurt and struggling, Solomon Washington has moved into the starting lineup. While people knew about his defense, his offensive game is starting to develop. It's still inconsistent, but he's showing signs of being able to shoot the 3 -- and he's no worse than anyone else on the team there -- and he's started to use a fadeaway jumper in the lane. Even if Wade Taylor returns next year -- and honestly, he should -- A&M needs more scoring badly. If Washington develops into a guy who can put up 10 points a night consistently, that would be a huge shot in the arm.

