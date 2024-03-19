Here's your latest dose of 10 Things for Tuesday...

McKinnley Jackson was a popular man Tuesday.

1. Edgerrin Cooper should be LB1 in this draft.

The Aggie All-American surprised me today by running the 40-yard-dash again at Pro Day after running a 4.51 40 in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. It seems to have paid off, as some scouts had him running a 4.46 and a 4.47 today. If you take that speed, a very solid 3-cone drill and his body of work, I don't see how he's not the top linebacker in this draft.

2. Jackson made the right move

In the fall, I said I was sure that McKinnley Jackson would declare for the NFL Draft but wasn't sure if that was the right move. I stand corrected. It was absolutely the right move. As a draft expert pointed out to me today, how many big defensive tackles are in this draft? T'Vondre Sweat of Texas and Jackson. That's it. Everyone else is between 295 and 305. They're the only take on a double team and stuff the run anyway tackles in this draft, and that's why Jackson will probably go earlier than many of us anticipated.

3. Jackson was popular on Tuesday

All the other Aggies worked on regular stuff, like the 40 or the 3-cone or whatever, but Jackson was pulled aside and worked out more strenuously than anyone else. Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington worked him out through a series of drills, which was an attention-getter on its own. Jackson will meet with the Titans tomorrow in Nashville, and when asked who has expressed interest, he said he'd have to go get the list. So that's pretty telling in and of itself.

4. Good day for Ainias, and it'll get better

He may get mad at me for saying this, but I don't think Ainias Smith was 100% today. He was capable of doing everything, but was maybe a step or two away from what we know he can do. He still ran (according to NFL scouts) a 4.48 and a 4.51 in the 40, and he looked outstanding in the 3-cone. A 4.48 is plenty good anytime, and when you look at his versatility (he even took reps at running back today), he should have ample appeal for NFL teams.

5. One generation to the next

One of the teams to pull Edgerrin Cooper aside after he worked out today was the New Orleans Saints. Among that group was Michael Hodges, who knows a thing about Aggie linebackers. After all, he was one. Now, he's the linebackers coach under Aggie Dennis Allen in New Orleans. Just keep that knowledge under your hat when the draft gets around to the Saints in the first or second round.

6. The unstoppable 12th Man

Sam Mathews didn't get the level of publicity of other 12th Men like Cullen Gillaspia, but he might have made himself some money today. Mathews ran a 4.5 flat 40, had a 10 foot, 5-inch broad jump (the best at pro day) and a 7-second 3-cone drill (second to Ainias). He's also the guy who had 14 tackles and an interception in the Texas Bowl. He's not likely to be drafted, but Mathews has shown he has athleticism and he has game. He could well get a long look in someone's training camp.

7. Jackson, Smith laud Elko

McKinnley Jackson and Ainias Smith both played on teams where Mike Elko was the defensive coordinator, and both had great things to say about A&M's new head coach when asked about him today. Smith's comment, while full of praise for Elko, could be considered a bit damning of Jimbo Fisher. "“He established discipline. I feel like that was something that we were lacking and needed at A&M. And right now, I feel like this is the most disciplined team A&M has seen in a good little minute," Smith said of Elko. Jackson said Elko "is all about business" and said he is one of the best hires in Texas A&M history.



8. Not again

Last year, A&M got shot out of the gym by Penn State in a performance like I've never seen from Andrew Funk. This year, they face another hot shooter, Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga. The Japanese guard is kind of like Wade Taylor in that he was more efficient last year, but he's been hot lately. He makes 46% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3. The Aggies can't allow Nebraska to have free reign on the arc, because it'll be like what Penn State did last year or Florida did last week.

9. No repeat of last year

The Aggies got into trouble against Penn State by dumping the ball into the post to Julius Marble or Henry Coleman or just shooting 3's. They aren't going to do the former this year, and they can't do the latter either. They need to consistently attack the basket. With Boots Radford, Wade Taylor and Manny Obaseki, that seems like a logical thing to do. But Solomon Washington can also take it to the basket, so that just reinforces the need to attack the rim, get close in shots and get fouled if possible.

