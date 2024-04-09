We are now more than halfway through spring practice and, while we haven’t gotten to see a lot, I still have a few thoughts on where the 2024 team stands right now.

Transfer CB Will Lee seems like he's legit.

1. Hold up on the transferring QB stuff

I’ve seen some speculation that A&M may lose a quarterback to the portal after the spring, and my question is — why? Both Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed performed well in limited opportunities, but we’re still talking about three games for one guy and one for another. And if they were going to leave, they knew the score before the portal closed the first time — Conner Weigman is QB1 if healthy. Not leaving then just limits the reps they could get somewhere else, if they’re trying to start immediately. And anyway, I get the sense both Henderson and Reed are quite happy where they are.

2. Celiscar enough at DE?

Getting Josh Celiscar filled a big need for the Aggies, as they add a 39-game starter at UCF to their defensive end rotation. They’ve now got enough size and speed, but I could see them still looking to add one more guy at end.

3. Aggies probably not in for Bear

A&M definitely wants another defensive tackle, understandably so. They’re young, Gabe Dindy has trouble staying healthy and you can never have too much bulk on the interior. So, with Bear Alexander coming available again, he’s gotta be the guy, right? Probably not, and he can thank his own track record and Walter Nolen for that. Alexander has never played in one place for two consecutive years, going back to high school. Never. He changed high schools repeatedly, signed with Georgia and then transferred to USC after a season. He’s clearly looking for a bigger payday and his work ethic has already drawn questions. That sounds way too much like someone who left town over the winter, and I doubt Mike Elko will want to go down that road.

4. Silence is golden

One of the best things about the spring so far is I have heard nothing about the cornerbacks. I’ll take that. Last year, I was hearing “If this guy isn’t healthy, uh oh” in the spring. That someone was Tony Grimes. He wasn’t healthy. Uh oh.

5. Ok, maybe that's not entirely right

Actually, I take that back. I have heard something about the corners. More particularly, a corner. K-State transfer Will Lee is a guy I immediately put into the starting lineup in pen, because he looked really impressive every time I had a chance to watch him. So far, it seems like he’s living up to that. All the reviews on Lee have been very good.

6. Don't be surprised if A&M goes WR shopping again

If we’re talking about areas where the Aggies could add in the spring, I think we’d better start looking at wideout again. An injury or two — and let’s face it, A&M has a couple of guys who have been sidelined in the past — or a suspension or someone leaves and we’re looking at a freshman or two out there. Nine scholarship wideouts, really, isn’t that much, especially when three are true freshmen and one has two career receptions. So I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they go wideout shopping in a few days.

7. O-line upheaval may be just beginning

I don't think the coaches have an idea of who their starters are on the offensive line, and that’s cool with me. First, nobody should be beholden to their spots because they started for the last guy. Second, that’s precisely why they went out and brought in three veterans. Those vets may have an edge up, honestly, because they don't have to unlearn whatever garbage Steve Addazio was coaching them. Thankfully, Adam Cushing seems a lot more like a technician and a teacher than a yeller. That may be what this group needs.

8. Could be a different scenario for Foster

All the right things have been said about Bryce Foster doing track for the nation’s Number 1 team (yeah, I worked that in), but I don’t know how well it plays behind closed doors. A&M is working out a lot of guys at center this spring — part of that is because of what was said above — but they’re not taking any chances and waiting around for Foster. If he wins the job, great; that’s the optimal scenario, because his upside is by far the largest. But I don’t think he’s strolling in to a waiting starting job this year.

9. Calling my shot

Nice effort by Auburn or not, I still believe that A&M will get their 2025 quarterback this Sunday when Husan Longstreet commits. Call it a gut feeling if you will, but those of you who follow me closely know that I got beaten down enough on over-optimistic predictions a decade or so ago that I now only make calls when I’m really confident, not just hopeful.

