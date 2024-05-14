1. Today’s announcement that College Gameday is coming to College Station week 1 and the Texas A&M-Notre Dame game will be in primetime on ABC is a huge opportunity for Mike Elko. There are few, if any, better setups for a college football game than that time slot on that network (especially since CBS lost the SEC contract). If you win that game, you immediately change the tenor and tone for your program and how they’re viewed nationally. Lay an egg and you’re the same old Aggies.

2. After seeing spring practice, I think most observers have a pretty good idea of who’s going to start and who will see significant playing time. Last year, you couldn’t say that about corner because you didn’t know who would be out there — but that took on a negative meaning. This year, it’s the same, but in a positive sense. There are two guys that we haven’t seen yet that could still upset the apple cart. Right now, I’d be fine saying Will Lee, BJ Mayes, Donovan Saunders and Tyreek Chappell are your top four — but I don’t know if that’ll be the case in three months. We haven’t seen Dezz Ricks and Terry Bussey yet.



Ricks was the #2 corner in the nation just a year ago, and Bussey is one of the most gifted athletes I’ve ever seen. I really want to see both of them in action before really being dead-set on saying, “yeah, these are the guys.” I expect the corner group to be really good this year, but it could still be better than we know at this point.

3. There aren’t a whole lot of position battles left, but there are a few besides corner. I’d say safety is still a battle, but I think that Elko and Jay Bateman are going to have specific roles for specific players, so we could see a lot of guys rotating in and out. Two players could play more one week, then another two the next depending on the competition.

4. There’s definitely a battle at linebacker. Taurean York, of course, is set, but Solomon DeShields was brought in to play next to him. He’s got starting experience, but Daymion Sanford won’t go away easily. He looked like he’d taken several steps forward this spring and looked like a legit SEC linebacker. I would give DeShields the edge, but that means very little right now.

5. The other clear battle is at right tackle, with Demetrious Crownover going up against Deuce Fatheree. I would give Crownover the edge after spring ball, but both of these guys are going to be really needed. If there’s an area on this team that makes me nervous, it’s the lack of depth at offensive tackle.

6. The two critical injuries that have to be taken care of before the season starts — and I think they will — are Shemar Turner and Gabe Dindy. Turner is an absolute must, because even with the addition of Nick Scourton, he’s the anchor of the line and makes the interior a strength. A&M has some solid reserves with Rodas Johnson and Albert Regis, but Dindy has the talent to take things to another level. He proved that with his explosiveness in the bowl game. But keeping him healthy has been a challenge.

Adding Husan Longstreet got the Aggies rolling in Cali.

7. While the Aggies have been doing a great job of working Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth so far in the 2025 recruiting class, they’ve also been finding some traction out west — in California in particular. A&M already got the commitment of QB Husan Longstreet, but they’re also looking good for LB Noah Mikhail (Laverne, Calif.) and got an official in April from CB Adonyss Currie (Quartz Hill, Calif.). They’re also getting an official visit from 4-star corner Dijon Lee of Mission Viejo. As good as it is to be rolling in-state, recruiting is still a national process and California is a very good place to tap into.

8. One of a handful of teams that could get the SEC to reconsider its no further expansion stance is trying to put itself on the market. North Carolina’s leadership announced yesterday that it will conduct an audit of the athletic department, which has presented a budget for 2024-25 that includes a $17 million deficit. While they’re not really happy with AD Bubba Cunningham, they’re also interested in finding increased revenue. In other words, they’re looking for more money from somewhere, and that somewhere is not the ACC. If UNC decides to join FSU and Clemson in suing the conference, that could really make things wild. The SEC would take UNC as quickly as possible and then would figure out who team 18 could and should be.

9. The football team may be done in the transfer portal, but the basketball team isn’t. They’re still looking for scoring help and have contacted former North Texas guard John Buggs III. Buggs averaged 7.3 points per game last year, but he was a solid shooter — 45.1% from 3 and 90% at the line.