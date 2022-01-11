It's time for 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

This will be broken down a little differently than most weeks, as we'll look at the status of the SEC West schools now that the 2021 season is over.

Haynes King could have a lot of weapons to work with -- if he wins the starting job.

1. Trending up: Texas A&M

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense Recruiting class: 1st Issues after 2021: Quarterback, replacements at defensive end, wide receiver The Aggies get Haynes King back and added transfer Max Johnson and top dual-threat QB Conner Weigman. Quarterback has been addressed. They have a ton of very good options to rebuild with at defensive end and will have a much improved receiver corps (if everyone is healthy) with the addition of three excellent freshmen. Expected strengths: Running game, offensive line, defensive tackle, cornerback, nickel The first two go together, with the Aggies returning Bryce Foster, Deuce Fatheree and All-SEC selection Layden Robinson up front. The replacements for Kenyon Green (Blake Trainor or Aki Ogunbiyi) and Jahmir Johnson (Trey Zuhn) should be ready to step in. Devon Achane will be the starting running back and could put up huge numbers, and the Aggies have plenty of options behind him. The duo of McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen could be as good as any, and there’s a lot of depth at tackle. Antonio Johnson should be an All-American at nickel.

2. Staying level (at the top): Alabama

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense (projected) Recruiting class: 3rd Issues after 2021: Running game, offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive line Really, the whole defense wasn’t up to snuff this year, in spite of having Will Anderson destroying people and breaking things. In spite of that, I am expecting they’ll have to replace Christian Harris and Henry To’o’to – at least – along with their departing seniors. The running game will be just fine with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs and Emmauel Henderson joining Trey Sanders and Camar Wheaton (remember him?) in the backfield. Wideout is a bigger question. But getting Eli Ricks from LSU could make the corner corps a whole lot better in 2022. Expected strengths: Quarterback, running back, edge rusher When you have two of the best – maybe the two best, period – players in the nation returning in Bryce Young and Anderson, you’re off to a very good start. They’ve got some issues to deal with, but still have that elite talent coming in. And nobody has been more effective with the transfer portal than the Tide, who have added Jameson Williams, Gibbs and Ricks in the past two years.

3. Trending down: Arkansas

Returning starters: 6 offense, 3 defense Recruiting class: 16th Issues after 2021: Offensive line, defensive line, secondary, wide receiver The Hogs lose a lot of experience on both lines, and then had two starters – safety Joe Foucha and nickel Greg Brooks – abruptly transfer recently. Losing Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris at wideout doesn’t help much either. That’s one big reason I’m not on the Arkansas hype train. Expected strengths: quarterback, running back KJ Jefferson is a good place to start. He developed into a capable starter who can hurt you with his legs if he needs to. Getting the duo of Dominique Johnson and Trelon Smith back at running back helps. OU transfer Jordan Hazelwood and former A&M commit Isaiah Sategna may see playing time at wideout fast. LSU transfer Landon Jackson could be on the field quickly at defensive end.

4. Trending down: Auburn

Auburn Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense Recruiting class: 14th Issues after 2021: Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, secondary Bo Nix wasn’t great, but he’s a lot better than TJ Finley. Former A&M QB Zach Calzada is positioned to replace Nix, and he could frustrate Auburn fans just as much as Nix did. The Tigers will lose at least three starters on the offensive line, two starting receivers and their starting tight end. The secondary loses its best two players, S Smoke Monday and likely first round CB Roger McCreary, and has lost a lot to transfers. Expected strengths: Defensive line, running game Whether it’s Calzada or Finley, Auburn’s passing game likely will not be good in 2022. But Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter return at running back, so there’s that. The defensive line should still be pretty solid. But overall, things ain’t looking too hot for Bryan Harsin in year two.

5. Trending down: LSU

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense Recruiting class: 28th Issues after 2021: Quarterback, running back, cornerback, linebacker, offensive line Starter Max Johnson is now an Aggie, so oft-injured Myles Brennan will try to beat out Garrett Nussmeier and new arrival Walker Howard at QB. The running back room is sparse. They have to replace four starters from a bad offensive line and all their linebackers. Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks and now Dwight McGlothern are gone at corner, taking them from elite status to in serious trouble. They did, however, pick up former Arkansas safety Joe Foucha tonight. Expected strengths: Wide receiver, tight end, defensive line To be clear, wideout is only on there for Kayshon Boutte. The defensive line lost some guys, but I like Jaquelin Roy and Maason Smith in the middle. But this team is in a bad way thanks to early departures and the transfer portal.



6. Trending down: Ole Miss

Returning starters: 4 offense, 6 defense Recruiting class: 25th Issues after 2021: Quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker Losing Matt Corral is a big deal. Luke Altmeyer didn’t look good when he played and the Rebels have struck out on transfers so far. They’ve also had a lot of guys head into the portal on both sides of the ball, which isn’t good. They’ll lose Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders at wideout, so they’re going to have to restart there. They’re losing Lakia Henry, Momo Sanogo, Mark Robinson and Chance Campbell at linebacker, so they’re in dire need of answers there. Expected strengths: Offensive line, running back The Rebels only lose one lineman from this season and will get Henry Parrish and Snoop Connor back at running back. They also throw the potential stick of dynamite that is Zach Evans into the room, which could make that group elite or a disaster. But there are a lot of holes to fill on this team.

7. Trending up: Mississippi State

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense Recruiting class: 17th Issues after 2021: Wide receiver, safety Mississippi State may not have the most talent, but they’ve got a lot of returning experience. They need to replace a lot of wide receiver production, but it’s Mike Leach. He’ll find guys. He always does. Replacing Charles Cross at left tackle will be an issue, but they’ve got to replace both safeties. Expected strengths: Quarterback, cornerback Will Rogers should be second-team All-SEC before the season begins. He’s stacked up the numbers and deserves it. The corners have been strong the past couple of years. Across the board, they’re pretty good if not very good.

8. Midterm enrollees on offense get needed time

Being on campus at the midterm is a huge boost for Evan Stewart. (Rivals.com)

Nothing gets decided in spring practice, but the 11 players and one transfer who arrived today can certainly shake things up. The Aggies now have all three of their scholarship quarterbacks on campus, so the competition for starting job can begin in earnest in spring ball. That’s a huge positive as it gives Max Johnson and Conner Weigman more time to learn the system and push Haynes King from the outset. Getting Evan Stewart on campus allows him an opportunity to get a lot of snaps in the spring, as players like Demond Demas, Caleb Chapman and Ainias Smith will either be out or probably limited in spring practice. It gives him an opportunity to learn what’s expected from an A&M wideout (i.e. learn the system and block). The guy who may have the biggest advantage is Jake Johnson. He gets a head start on Donovan Green and can compete with the veterans from the get-go. That could put him at an advantage come summertime.

9. Midtermers on defense should create tremendous competition

The Aggies have some absolute monsters enrolling at the midterm on defense. That should make competition, especially at corner, really exciting. Denver Harris, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Bobby Taylor all arrived today and they’ll join a stacked corner group. Killebrew we won’t see until summer at the earliest, but Harris is one I want to see. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is one of the top players in the class, but A&M has to figure out if he’s a defensive tackle or a big end (or both). Spring ball will at least give DJ Durkin, Terry Price and Elijah Robinson a chance to see what fits him best, so he can then attack training camp in the fall. Bryce Anderson can come in and start fighting for the backup nickel job, or maybe even a starting gig if the decision is made to move Antonio Johnson to safety (which I hope they don’t do). Ish Harris can get in, start getting some extra weight on and adapting to the life of an SEC linebacker. It may take him a little time to get bigger and adjust, but his speed makes him a potential factor early.

