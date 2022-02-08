It's time for 10 Things for Tuesday, brought to you by JFQ Lending! Thanks to the AY cast of characters for helping me come up with topics this week. The offseason can wear on a man.

1. Which past Aggie football player would do the best in an NIL world?

Johnny Manziel would have killed it if NIL had been around in 2012 and 13.

I think guys like Von Miller, Myles Garrett and Mike Evans would have done well -- very well -- with NIL deals. Likewise for Trayveon Williams, Christian Kirk, Ryan Swope and Ryan Tannehill. But let's be real here: Johnny Manziel is the guy who would have absolutely killed it. He was a character. He was dynamic. The most exciting player, not to mention the best, in all of college football. He would have been the guy who would have absolutely made bank in the NIL era. But I'll bet Spencer Nealy and Cullen Gillaspia would have done better than most people think.

2. What's the most exciting thing about Aggie baseball for 2022?

It's not easy to pick one thing, but how about this: the complete revamping of the roster? They got three big bats in 1B Jack Moss, OF Dylan Rock and C Troy Claunch. Moss hit .305 with 6 HR and 29 RBI in his freshman season at Arizona State. His power numbers should increase as he matures. Rock hit .330 with 8 homers last season for UTSA, and Claunch hit .305 and was first team All-Pac-12 last year at Oregon State. The revamp on the mound was even more drastic. They picked up Micah Dallas from Texas Tech, and he can fill just about any role from Friday stater to closer. Former Missouri pitcher Trey Dillard will probably fill the closer role; he saved 5 games with a 1.08 ERA in 2020, but missed all of last year with an injury. They flipped a couple of high school power arms from Arizona and one from TCU, so there are a lot more guys with good fastballs on this roster than in past years. There's always a lot of turnover in college baseball, but I've never seen anything this drastic. You truly will need a scorecard to figure out who's who early on.

3. A&M could use a revolving door on the defensive line

Shemar Turner is one of many very dynamic players up front for A&M.

Normally, you rotate defensive backs more than any other players on the defense, but the Aggies may need to do that up front. They've got such a variety of talents that they can have certain players filling certain roles -- especially at defensive end. They have their potential speed rushers in Donell Harris, Malick Sylla, Enai White and Jahzion Harris. They've got big DEs in Fadil Diggs, Shemar Stewart, Braedon Mowry and Elijah Jeudy. They've got really big DEs in Shemar Turner (I'm speculating), Jadon Scarlett, Tunmise Adeleye, Anthony Lucas and Gabe Dindy (again, speculation). If you want to stuff the run, you can have Diggs or the really bigs out there. You want speed, get the pass rushers. The Shemars may be so good that they can do anything, and I'd like to think Adeleye could do the same -- but we'll see. Dindy and Adeleye fascinate me. They're unique talents in that they have the size to play inside but the speed to play end. But Adeleye got hurt and missed all of last year and Dindy's still growing. What will the future hold for them? Could they (and Shemar Turner) play inside and out? As for the defensive tackles, it seems pretty likely that McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes and Adarious Jones will be in the rotation with Walter Nolen. Their job will be simple. Give up no ground and hurt people. There's so many question marks, but there may be more answers than questions. It's a situation unlike any I can recall.

4. Aggies make a move that will be overlooked, but could really pay off

It hasn't been officially announced yet, but A&M has added former Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer. "Former", as in "had the job until A&M convinced him to take an off-the-field role". Schaefer played linebacker at Bowling Green in the mid-2000s, where he played under linebacker coach...DJ Durkin.

Anyway, Schaefer spent two years at as the DC at John Carroll University before moving to Youngstown, where they gave up the fewest yards allowed in 20 years in 2021. So he knows his stuff. Youngstown ran a 3-3-5 last year, so it was similar to what Durkin was running at Ole Miss. He blitzed a lot, like Durkin does. So schematically, they're of like mind. But here's the big thing with Schaefer: he was the scouting coordinator for Iowa State under Matt Campbell from 2016-17. He helped recruit the talent that helped turn that program around, so he did a lot with a little. What can he do with a lot -- in other words, A&M's funds, recruiting reach and facilities? Schaefer's exact role isn't clear yet, but odds are he'll be involved in the recruiting process. But you've got a young, aggressive guy who can scheme defensively and finds talent. Sounds like a pretty good deal if you're A&M.

5. Best SEC stadiums to watch a game

Keep in mind, I've usually up in the press box, especially on the road. So my list will vary a lot from most people's as a result. But here's a list of the places I've been so far: 1. Kyle Field 2. Tiger Stadium, LSU 3. Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn 4. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama 5. Farot Field, Missouri 6. Sanford Stadium, Georgia 7. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss 8. Davis-Wade Stadium, Mississippi State An aside: CAN YOU PEOPLE JUST PICK ONE NAME AND STOP?!? 9. Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina 10. The Swamp, Florida

The Swamp's setup is pitiful. I'm looking forward to seeing Alabama's this year, because they've renovated it. Auburn's is now in the end zone, and I hate it. But their people are first class. I was impressed with Mizzou. Georgia would have been higher up but I got Fing soaked. I hate going to Oxford and Starkville. Still on the to-do list: Tennessee, Vandy, Kentucky and Arkansas.



6. Buzz ain't going anywhere, folks

Tonight was another frustrating loss for the Aggie basketball team, which now hasn't won in...well, a while. They were down 20 at the half and only had 16 points. To lose by 8 to LSU seems like a moral victory, but LSU has only two wins in their last 6 -- both over the Aggies. I said early on that this team had very little margin for error. Sadly, they've proven that shot in the dark correct. And lately, they've been shooting like they're in the dark. They have to hit a fair amount of 3s to win, because their only presence inside is Henry Coleman -- and he's getting doubled a lot now. Teams are goading A&M to shoot from distance, and they're missing. They were 8-30 from 3-point range tonight, or 26.7%. And they're just awful at the line, shooting 62.1% tonight. They missed 9 free throws. There's your ballgame. I get the anger fans have right now. I get angrier at watching basketball losses than I ever do at football losses. But Marcus Williams is a sophomore. Wade Taylor and Manny Obaseki are freshmen. Coleman is a sophomore. Hassan Diarra is a sophomore. Boots Radford and Andre Gordon are juniors. The only senior they have is Quenton Jackson, who will be sorely missed next year. But these are the guys they're building around. The process isn't complete. They need size desperately. If they weren't getting bashed on the boards -- they actually were even with LSU tonight with 40 each, a minor miracle -- that would be a huge difference maker. They have to get a big or two this offseason. But you can see in the droughts and difficulty they've had closing that this team is still trying to figure itself out. If they were getting bashed repeatedly, that would be one thing. But they've only lost two games by double-digits, and the worst was by 11. I don't think you change coaches now if you're Ross Bjork. You've got too much money invested in Buzz Williams and he's assembling "his" team. Last year was a waste and a wash due to Covid. So no, the body of work is not significant enough to merit a change.

7. Cupp and Wright ain't going anywhere either

I've seen a lot of discussion (bashing?) on Baylor Cupp and Max Wright. There's a lot of pot-banging for the newcomers, Donovan Green, Jake Johnson and Theo Ohrstrom. I get that; Green's the best tight end in the 2022 class and Johnson's right there with him. Ohrstrom's a physical freak. But it bears reminding that people were just as excited about Baylor Cupp three years ago. He, not Jalen Wydermyer, was the touted freshman. And he was ahead of Wydermyer on the depth chart -- with reason -- before he got seriously hurt. Then he missed last year too. If Cupp is fully recovered, he's capable of doing some big things. I've seen it. Jimbo Fisher still believes it. That's why he'll get the first crack and see if the other guys can beat him out. Wright is an upperclassman and willing blocker. You know Fisher loves his veterans, and the same deal applies here. Until one of the freshmen, or Blake Smith, Fernando Garza or Eli Stowers shows they're as willing or more capable of doing the dirty work, he'll be out there. Like it or not.

8. The big differences between Elko and Durkin

First off, I want to say Mike Elko did a hell of a job at A&M. Expecting a significant improvement this year, with a brand new D-line, may be unrealistic. That's not to say they won't be good -- last year's defense was one of the nation's best, it was just frequently let down by the offense (and, in one game, bad scheming). But Mike Elko liked the 4-2-5. He went with it a whole lot. Not exclusively, but overwhelmingly. He became more aggressive in 2021, using nickel and safety blitzes, but preferred to get pressure with his front 4 if possible. His biggest schematic changes would to be in really obvious passing situations, when he'd bring in a third safety (Keldrick Carper, preferably) to help man the defensive backfield. Durkin is going to use the 4-2-5 base, but he'll be a lot more multiple. Last year, he ran a 3-3-5 base, ran a 3-2-6 and blitzed like mad against A&M and even used a 3-1-7(!) against Liberty. He's run a 4-3 base (Michigan) and a 3-4 (Florida). A&M is absolutely built to be a 4-2-5 team. It can't run a 3-4 and would be hard pressed to run a 4-3 base (which nobody does anymore in the SEC). But will Durkin mess around with personnel packages to keep opponents off balance? Yeah. I think he'll do that a lot more than Elko did. And I think he'll blitz the linebackers more. Overall, there should be more blitzing. I'll do a film breakdown soon and we'll go over it.

9. A huge weapon against OU and Texas in recruiting

Is the Big 12. We know they're coming to the SEC, but right now it looks like it won't happen until 2025. So that means three more seasons in a conference that is not only subpar, but now absolutely hates your guts. Do you think the Big 12 is going to do them any favors in terms of scheduling, if they have any sway with the networks? If they could stick those two on Thursday nights at 10 p.m., they'd do it. But expect OU and Texas to find themselves knocked out of the marquee position as much as possible as long as they're in the Big 12. Oh, and remind class of 2023 kids that they'll play at least half, if not the majority (in their minds) in a conference that doesn't want them anymore.

10. The ladies I liked most in my 20s