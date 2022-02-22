10 Things for Tuesday

Oh, and we'll do this several times over the course of the year.

This week's going to be a little different. I'm going to break down the top 10 Aggies as we go into spring practice. No, there aren't any members of the 2022 signing class on here -- well, no true freshmen, anyway. And it'll go in descending order, instead of 1 to 10. I fully expect outrage and disagreement, so bring it on.

10. Haynes King or Max Johnson.

2021 Stats: King, 22-35, 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT; 6 carries, 31 yards

Johnson, 255-373, 2,815 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT

This is a little bit of projecting, but in King’s lone start last year before injury, the offense operated at a higher level than in any other game. He also brings really impressive speed to the quarterback position. Johnson, on the other hand, has proven he can play, and win, in the SEC West. Both have good, but not great, arms, but are accurate and know how to lead a team.

9. DT McKinnley Jackson

2021 stats: 14 tackles for loss, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Jackson had a solid freshman season and was rewarded by seeing DeMarvin Leal move inside and take his starting job. Not much you can say to argue against that, but Jackson has gone from backup to veteran in the course of a season. When Jackson’s been on the field, he’s been an impact player, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be this year too.

8. C Bryce Foster

2021: Started all 12 games; Freshman All-American

Foster was supposed to be groomed for the future last year, but the future ended up being now as he moved to center and started every game. After a rocky start, Foster got used to bigtime college football and dominated the second half of the season. Odds are he won’t be this low on any top 10 list for long.

7. RT (maybe LT?) Deuce Fatheree

2021 stats: Started 10 games; Freshman All-American

You could write almost the exact same things for Fatheree as Foster, except he’s a tackle and didn’t get into the starting lineup for a few weeks. Once he did, there was no acclimation period. He took on the nation’s best and consistently beat them.

6. S Demani Richardson

2021 stats: 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

The grizzled veteran of the secondary, Richardson was a much better tackler and blitzer in 2021. He should be one of the better defensive backs in the conference in his senior season.

5. LB Edgerrin Cooper

2021 stats: 58 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, 1 INT

Cooper didn’t start in 2021, but it didn’t matter. He was a missile with shoulder pads, hitting opponents with reckless abandon. This year, he will be a starter, something which should terrify A&M’s opponents.

4. WR Ainias Smith

2021 stats: 47 catches, 509 yards, 6 TD

A jolt of excitement as either a receiver or punt returner, A&M’s passing game problems affected Smith last season. But no matter who the quarterback is this season, he’ll know that his first job will be to get the ball to 0.

3. OL Layden Robinson

2021 stats: started 10 games; second-team All-SEC

Last year was Robinson’s first as a starter, and he made it worth the wait. A force on the interior when he was healthy, he should be a preseason All-SEC selection this year after a season of beatins on SEC defenders.

2. RB Devon Achane

2021 stats: 130 carries, 910 yards, 6 TD; 24 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD; 1 kick return TD

Likely the most explosive player in all of college football, Achane is definitely the fastest. After splitting time with Isaiah Spiller last year, he’s the guy in 2022. If he stays healthy, he could put up massive numbers. He definitely deserves to be in the All-American conversation.

1. DB Antonio Johnson

2021 stats: 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 5 passes broken up, 1 INT

How good do you have to be to rate ahead of Achane on any list? The answer is extremely good, and Johnson is that. How good? He was rated the best cover cornerback in college football by ProFootballFocus – and he wasn’t even a cornerback. Instead, he was the most dominant nickel in the game, taking away receivers and punishing running backs behind the line of scrimmage. He will likely move to safety this season and roam the defensive backfield, meaning his interception totals could go up. Like Achane, he’s an All-American caliber talent.



