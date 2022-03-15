It's time for 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

This week, we're looking at 10 situations where Texas A&M got screwed over, either on the field or off. They're not in order, just 10 of the most egregious.

1. Kellen Mond steps out of bounds (but doesn't): A&M-Arkansas, 2017

In another back and forth battle with the Razorbacks, Kellen Mond took off from the Aggie 10 and sprinted down the sideline for what appeared to be a remarkable 90-yard touchdown run. Except a ref ruled him out of bounds at the Arkansas 10, when he was nowhere close to being out. It led to the most demonstrative reaction Kevin Sumlin had in his six years at A&M. The Aggies won anyway, but still, it was ridiculous.

2. Refs swallow their whistles in Athens, 2019

George Pickens clearly was guilty of pass interference on Georgia's lone touchdown after he grabbed and pulled on the facemask of Debione Renfro at the line of scrimmage. Then, with the Aggies in a position to steal the game, Jalen Wydermyer was tackled on a 4th down pass from Mond that would have given A&M a first down deep in Georgia territory. The Aggies lost 19-13.

3. Sloan's mugging goes uncalled, 2008

In an extremely tight, physical game, A&M's Donald Sloan drove the lane for what would have been a game-tying basket with time expiring. Sonny Shipp clearly made contact in the process of deflecting the shot, which should have been two shots, but no whistle came. A&M lost 51-49.

4. The CFP selection committee hoses A&M, 2020

The Aggies lost one game all season, losing 52-28 in Tuscaloosa to eventual national champion Alabama. In spite of playing an All-SEC schedule and running the table, the Aggies were left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of Notre Dame, who also had a loss -- and more recently. Notre Dame was promptly obliterated by Alabama, who then smoked Ohio State in the national championship game -- by a score of 52-28. The Aggies won the Orange Bowl.

5. The offside that wasn't, 2014

The Aggies were down 6 with less than 2 minutes to play against LSU. The momentum was all with the Aggies, who were making a furious comeback behind freshman Kyle Allen. An LSU defensive lineman clearly jumped offsides, so Allen took a shot deep that was picked off. But the obvious penalty wasn't called. A&M lost.

6. The fumble recovery that was taken away, 2021

The Aggies were up 24-20 with around 3 minutes to go at LSU, but were forced to punt Nik Constatinou's punt was fielded by Josh Palmer and was grabbed for a 2-yard loss. But in the process, he was stripped of the ball by the Aggies. The refs claimed that the whistle had blown, but it hadn't. LSU kept the ball when they had no business having it. They went down the field and scored to win 27-24.

7. Quartney Davis' "touchback", 2018

Playing eventual national champion Clemson, the Aggies dominated the fourth quarter and rallied furiously. Quartney Davis, who had his first catch and touchdown of his career earlier in the game, was a key part of the rally. He caught a pass with the Aggies down 8 with just over 2 minutes to go, crossed the field and headed for the end zone. He stretched for the goal line, but had the ball knocked free. At the 1. I know. I was right there when it happened. The refs called it a touchback. Clemson would go 3 and out on their possession and A&M got the ball back and scored. They missed the 2-point conversion and lost 28-26. The blown call cost A&M the game.

8. The Aggies don't make the NCAA Tournament, 2022

Enough said.

9. Trent Hunter called for "targeting", 2011

With less than 90 seconds to go in the game and the Aggies up 25-24, Texas was facing a 1st and 15 its own 25. Case McCoy threw a pass that was overthrown, and A&M's Trent Hunter lightly collided with the wideout. A play that is almost never called for a personal foul was, and the Longhorns got not only a first down, but moved out to the 40. You know the rest.

10. The Horsecollar, 2013