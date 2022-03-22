10 Things for Tuesday

1. Micheal Clemons is suddenly a hot commodity. Clemons raised eyebrows today when he had a 35-inch vertical jump at A&M's Pro Day. But his stock has been quietly on the rise since before the combine, and his stretch run at A&M is standing out to scouts. His demolition of Auburn and LSU are very much on the minds of teams who are looking for a pass-rushing defensive end. Tyree Johnson filled that role at A&M, but picking up 7 sacks in 10 games (3.5 in his final one) appears to have been enough to grab the attention of pro teams. Clemons is unquestionably a risk due to his injury history, but he played at a high level this year and has shown a lot of explosiveness in workouts. He may be one of the first Aggies off the board.

2. Isaiah Spiller does what he needed to. Spiller ran in the 4.55 to 4.6 range today, which is pretty good for a 220-pound back. He also did very well in agility drills, which highlights his cutting ability.

I really think that Spiller's best work isn't in the underwear olympics, it's on tape. He's complete back who thrived in the toughest conference in college football. He may fall to the third round because running backs are so undervalued, but he's still going to be one of the first off the board.

3. Leon O'Neal is going to make some money. O'Neal ran in between 4.6 and 4.7 (depending on who's watch you looked at). Like Spiller, he did very well on some of the other drills and also did well on coverage drills (which are tough to do at a pro day, in my opinion -- it's a lot of turn and run, change direction, turn and run). But after a very good season in 2021 where he showed tremendous improvement -- on the field and off -- he's now looking like a mid-round pick. Maybe higher if someone really wants a good-sized safety with upside.

4. Aaron Hansford's feel-good story continues. Hansford ran in the 4.6 range as well today, and he's at least in the 230-pound range. He looked extremely fluid in drills and I'm hearing that scouts are enamored with his athleticism. The time at wideout is now actually working for him instead of against him. Lance Zierlein, who covers the draft for NFL Network, said he now thinks Hansford goes in the fourth round. If he does, and then has an ounce of success in the NFL, they should make a movie about him.

5. An NFL future for Seth Small after all? When Small decided he was done after four seasons at A&M, I figured he'd always be remembered for the game-winner against Alabama as he went off to do something else.

That may have been premature. Small hit field goals from 60 and 63 yards today, kind of dispelling the idea that he's accurate but doesn't have a strong leg. That's a lot better than anything we saw durin ghis A&M career, and should be plenty good to get him into camp somewhere.

6. Leal likely stops the bleeding. DeMarvin Leal's stock started to dip after a subpar NFL Combine, but the returns on today's performance were better. Leal is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the draft, with some teams thinking he's a tweener that's not athletic enough while others see him as the guy who whipped the SEC for two seasons. I think there enough people who think the latter that he's gone by the end of the third round. Some teams have him very high on their draft boards, thinking he's a top-3 defensive tackle in this draft.

7. Kenyon Green will be the first Aggie selected. Green seemed like he was destined for the first round anyway, but he did really well today and showed of his versatility. He snapped to former A&M QB Nick Starkel, showing that he can play center as well as guard (and tackle, for that matter). He's huge, he's strong, he's a two-time All-American and can play any position on the line. Talent like that doesn't get past the first day.

8. Wydermyer takes a big hit. Running a 5.03 40 was a disaster for TE Jalen Wydermyer. The one-time first round prospect now looks like a later rounder. I've seen some folks say his workout was bad enough that he goes undrafted, but I can't buy into that. The film may be up and down, but this is still a two-time Mackey Award semifinalist we're talking about here. He made a bunch of huge catches in his career. The idea that he's not an NFL player just doesn't compute.

9. A&M's reputation is now strong in NFL circles. The Aggies had 61 attendees today, from all 32 NFL teams and Edmonton of the CFL. There were three general managers and one head coach, Houston's Lovie Smith, in attendance. Lovie hung out with Jimbo quite a bit.

10. Nick Starkel came home again. If there were any hard feelings, they're long gone now. He was at practice yesterday, having a blast as Jimbo cussed out the current crop of quarterbacks. He threw to Wydermyer and the receivers today and, afterwards, talked about how A&M was a blessing in his life and he'd like for his kids to be Aggies as well. I personally hope he gets a shot in the NFL, but if he doesn't, he is and always will be an Aggie.