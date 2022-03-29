10 Things for Tuesday

3. Should Jimbo consider Johnny as a GA? Yeah, probably. They say you can’t go home again, but it looks like Johnny Manziel wants to test that adage. And he wants to coach, apparently. So should Jimbo Fisher go for that? I say yes, with reservations. We know Johnny is a dynamic player and presence. He electrified the sport and is still popular a decade later. He’s also a cautionary tale due to his off the field issues. Manziel would bring a unique perspective to the coaching staff and unquestionably would be a strong recruiter. If he’s willing to share his past issues with younger players, that could be a real asset as well. If he’s ready and focused, he could really be good.

2. Overton would add to an incredible young core. If A&M’s defense has a weakness at this point, it’s that their defensive line is extremely inexperienced. It’s also extremely talented. Overton would be another big defensive end on a roster stacked with a beast of a similar ilk. Does that mean you don’t want him? Heck no! He’s got the frame to play both inside and out, and he should have the opportunity to play if he’s ready. But if he’s not, that’s ok too. The Aggies have a lot of highly talented options, which should allow him time to develop. So what’s his addition mean? They the Aggies may end up, in a couple years, with the most dominant defensive line we’ve ever seen.

1. Aggies in good shape with LT Overton. The 5-star now-2022 prospect officialed last weekend and his whole family came along. They probably knew the neighborhood a bit, having lived in College Station a decade ago, but things are definitely different now. But what hasn’t been different is the sway the Aggies have had with Overton for quite a while. Georgia and OU are legitimate threats, and the Sooners will have the last shot in late April before he decides – but at this point, I like A&M’s chances. And I’m not the only one.

5. One new linebacker is already making an impression. Considering there’s only one newcomer on campus right now, this is obviously Ish Harris. Jimbo talked about how “25” made plays in Saturday’s scrimmage, including a couple of plays where he stuck his nose into the pile and made a tackle against the run. Harris needs to gain some weight and fast, because he sounds like he’s got both the ability and the mindset to play.

6. You can’t have quiet leaders. Jimbo said he’s looking for more players, regardless of their seniority, to step up into leadership roles. He said he wanted more guys to be vocal, and that quiet leadership wasn’t enough. To be vocal doesn’t mean you’re loud or even talk a lot. It means making your words count. DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green weren’t big talkers, but when they spoke, players listened. That was never more true than in 2020, when those two made it clear you were either on board all the way or there wasn’t a place for you. You can lead by example, but when the situation calls for it, great teams have leaders who will lay down the law.

7. One big DE flashes in scrimmage. One true freshman that got praise from Jimbo for his work in the scrimmage Saturday was Anthony Lucas. Lucas, who looks a little thinner than his listed 300 pounds, apparently showed the speed and strength that made him an elite prospect this past recruiting cycle. Lucas gets kind of overshadowed by the likes of Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart – but maybe he shouldn’t be.

8. LJ picked the wrong time to get hurt. Ok, that’s unfair. Nobody chooses to get hurt at any time (Russian conscript, stop aiming your weapon at your foot). But a hamstring injury for LJ Johnson right now is bad news. First, hamstring injuries tend to nag. I would guess his spring is likely over, and if not, he may get back for the Maroon & White Game and that’s about it. But hamstring injuries tend to recur, especially for backs and receivers, and that would be a worry. In this case, Johnson needs to the reps to keep in the competition for the backup job with Amari Daniels, who is having a good spring. Of course, it all changes with a strong summer, but an injury now absolutely sucks for both LJ and the Aggie offense.

9. An interesting bill was quietly introduced in the Senate today. The NCAA Accountability Act of 2021 (it was written last year), a bipartisan measure, was brought before the Senate Tuesday. This bill is strong, addresses the complaints a lot of people have about the NCAA and would quick the institution squarely in the nads. The NCAA must be horrified at the idea of this thing passing. The bill requires the NCAA to complete an investigation within eight months of informing a school an investigation is open. Currently, it’s two years and frequently stretches beyond that. Nothing can be investigated that occurred more than two years before the notice of investigation was sent to a school. Currently, the NCAA has four years. Bill eliminates the use of “confidential sources” as part of the evidence used in making a decision. In addition, the NCAA will have to submit an annual report on its investigations to the US Attorney General, while the Department of Justice will ensure compliance. Don’t comply? Fine. That’s a $15 million fine. I normally hate the idea of governmental meddling, but if the NCAA isn’t eliminated from existence, it should have the fear of God put into it.

10. You know you watch too much film when… You decide to break down the mechanics of Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock. Suffice it to say, it was a 2-star slap. First, Smith’s stance is far too wide. You want your legs no more than shoulder length apart. Second, by being so wide open, he loses a lot of torque and, as a result, power. He’s also back on his heels instead of having his weight forward on the balls of his feet, so he’s falling away. Basically, he loads up his rotator cuff and fires off a slap with very little momentum on his side. Pretty weak overall.



