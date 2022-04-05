You know it, you love it...it's 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

Time to recognize that nobody is doing what Devon Achane is.

1. Crank up the hype train anyway

A couple of weeks ago, coach Jimbo Fisher said he didn't think running back Devon Achane needed a publicity campaign to make a case for the Heisman Trophy. But when you have someone who averages 7.5 yards a touch, not counting special teams, that deserves attention. But there's a reason that the hype should start now. Achane is the SEC Runner of the Week in outdoor track and field this week after running a 10.12 100-meter dash and a 20.2 200-meter dash. The 200 time is the fastest in the nation this year, and he's the only runner in the country that is ranked in the top 5 in both categories. Now, imagine that speed in pads. Actually, Aggies don't have to, but it's always an opportunity to make sure other people are thinking about it so he's on the radar right off the bat.

2. Build around these four

A&M's basketball season came to a disappointing end in the NIT Final, but winning 12 of their last 14 shows they were on to something. They're already getting mention as a preseason top 25 team for 2022-23, and if they're not in the top 25, they're on the cusp. That's a long way from a team that was expected to be at the bottom of the SEC at the beginning of the season. The Aggies really only lose one serious contributor -- of course, Quenton Jackson is more than just a contributor, he was the heart of the team. But he did a good job as not only the team's top scorer, but as a mentor as well. Now, the Aggies have at least four players they can build around for next year: Boots Radford, Henry Coleman, Wade Taylor and Manny Obaseki. Radford is lucky he has a nickname already, or I'd propose bringing back the moniker JYD, because he's a junkyard dog. He's playing against a lot of guys a half-foot taller than him or more, but he's finding ways to pull down rebounds and get the basket. He's not going to blow the roof off scoring-wise, but he'll get you double-digits and maybe just as many rebounds. Coleman plays a lot of center in A&M's offense even though he's a power forward, but he played with power this year. His post game helped A&M get a lot of easy baskets during their run of outstanding basketball late in the year. Taylor and Obaseki are guys who could provide more next year, as they'[ll just be sophomores. Taylor looks like he could be a big scorer, because he's fearless and has the ability to get in the lane frequently. If he improves his 3-point shooting, he could be dangerous as a distributor and a scorer. We saw what Obaseki could do late in the year, when he started taking over games with athletic plays nobody else can make. It took him a while to find his confidence, but now that he has it, the sky could be the limit for him.

3. The Aggies may not need to look far for a big man

Down the stretch, redshirt freshman Javonte Brown started getting some playing time and he made the most of it. Even though he played sporadically, he could be counted on for a basket or two and solid rebounding. He even made a good number of his free throws. The Aggies need a scorer to replace Jackson and a big presence in the low post. Jackson's slack may be picked up by multiple players (see above), but Brown could fill the other need. He earned that opportunity with his play late in the season.

4. Maybe the best coaching job I've ever seen

I've seen Billy Gillispie turn the Aggie program around. I saw RC win the Big 12, and Jimbo build a team up to the point where they were the second-best team in the nation in 2020. But I don't think I've ever seen a better coaching job than Buzz Williams the last six weeks of the basketball season. And the irony of it all is that he cleaned up a mess he made himself. The Aggies started the season depending largely on their defense and depending 3-point shooting. After a hot start, a reality set in: they stunk at it. I mean, they were really bad. That made their margin for error really slim. After getting smoked by then-No. 1 Auburn, Williams made a change. He put Jackson in the starting lineup (made easier by the abrupt departure of Marcus Williams), went small and went fast. The results were immediate. It takes a heck of a coach to change a gameplan in the middle of a season and get his players to go with it right away. It takes an even better coach to sit there and say, "Hey, this is my bad, this is my mess and I'm going to clean it up." That's what Buzz did this season. Nationally, it will likely go unnoticed. Locally, we should know it was one hell of a job.

5. Trey Zuhn proving to be the final piece to the O-line puzzle

This isn't much of a surprise, because it seemed like Zuhn was being prepared to take over last year once it was decided to move Kenyon Green back to guard and Deuce Fatheree moved in at right tackle. And, sure enough, he's been the left tackle from day one. When Fatheree and Zuhn were recruited, I thought Deuce was the left tackle of the future and Zuhn was the right tackle for the next few years. Turns out I had them flipped. Fatheree just seems to be in his element on the right side and Zuhn has proven to be strong and steady -- at least, in practices. The Aggies really needed to find a left tackle, and they've got one. Now, if Dametrious Crownover and Aki Ogunbiyi are ready to back up at both spots, they've got depth squared away for this year.

6. Jordan Moko may be hard to move

Blake Trainor should be the starting left guard this season. But he's been banged up of late and Jordan Moko has filled in with the first team for much of the spring. The Australian beast looks good, and Jimbo said as much today during his media availability. Two things are for sure: few guys are stronger and few will talk trash with an odder accent. Do I think he's a threat to win the job? Not right now, but then again, we thought Bryce Foster wasn't going to be a center at this point last year. Things can change very fast.

7. Evan Stewart looks like he's going to bust the trend

During Jimbo's tenure at A&M, only one true freshman has played significant minutes at receiver: Ainias Smith. Smith may also be the smartest receiver on the team, which certainly helps. But Evan Stewart is certainly looking like a guy who could break through and beat the odds. I've mentioned his athleticism multiple times (and you can see it on video, so it's not really news), but he's picking up the system and doing what he's supposed to in terms of buy-in (read: blocking). Jimbo praised Stewart as a high-caliber person today, and Demani Richardson said Stewart and Ainias are the two wideouts "who make (him) work." When you get a 5-star, you want them to contribute sooner rather than later. Stewart seems to be on his way.

8. What's the deepest position on the team? It may be corner.

The level of depth and talent the Aggies have at corner is pretty remarkable, considering where they were just a couple of years ago. And it extends from sixth-year seniors to true freshmen. Myles Jones is the grizzled veteran, for sure. After missing nearly all of last year with a foot injury, he's trying to win his job back. Jaylon Jones has started for two years. Brian George has flashed when healthy. Tyreek Chappell was a revelation last year and will be hard to get off the field. Those are the known quantities. But the Aggies also get back Josh Moten (who I could see playing nickel, along with Deuce Harmon) and add Denver Harris, Bobby Taylor, Smoke Bouie and Marquis Groves-Killebrew (who will miss this season). That is a ton of talent. I don't know how you juggle it all, but it will be fun to watch.

9. Speaking of juggling talent...

What do you do at defensive end? I think that Tunmise Adeleye and Fadil Diggs are your starters right now, but then you have Jahzion Harris, Anthony Lucas, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Elijah Jeudy and Braedon Mowry. All of them are no less than 4-stars. That's not even counting Enai White, Shemar Stewart, Jadon Scarlett, Malick Sylla and LT Overton, who aren't on campus yet. Again, nobody below a 4-star. The Aggies need to make sure these guys can actually play, since their experience is limited, but if all of them are up to expectations...how do you play them all?

