10 Things for Tuesday

How different will DJ Durkin make the defense?

We saw it last year in Oxford: Durkin ran a lot of different defenses in a single game, and that was not a fluke. He used six, and sometimes seven, defensive backs against Liberty. He used a four-man front against Auburn. I don’t think he’ll mess with A&M’s 4-2-5, because it has the personnel to succeed with it — but how will he use his personnel? I could see a lot of different players being used in different roles. At least, I hope that’s what happens.

What difference will Steve Addazio make with the offensive line?

Don’t get me wrong; Josh Henson did a fine job with the offensive line the past two seasons. But early on in 2021, they struggled as a unit and got out-muscled. Technically, there was some work that could be done. Addazio is known for developing tough offensive lines and being a strong technician. Will that be the case at A&M, and can he make five players a group before opening night?

Who will be the QB?

This is the obvious question, and likely the most important one to be decided on the field. There’s no clear-cut answer right now, so the intrigue will continue for another four months.

Will the Aggies REALLY throw the ball down the field?

Jimbo Fisher says they will, and that they now have the personnel to do it. Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, Yulkeith Brown and Chris Marshall can all get down the field, but so could some of the players the last few years and it didn’t happen. Will it now?

Who are the starting wideouts?

Ainias is set as one of them. I really like Stewart’s chances at being the other. But who’s the third, and how much activity will the backups see? I think there’s a real chance that the third starter isn’t on campus yet.

Is Jordan Spasojevic-Moko really the left guard?

Moko was the surprise of the spring, snatching the first string job when Blake Trainor got hurt. Now, he looks like he’ll get the first snaps of the summer, but Trainor’s back and has been waiting for his shot. This is the O-line battle of the summer.

How deep will the D-line rotation be?

We may already know the four starters: Tunmise Adeleye, Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson and Shemar Turner. But there are a lot of talented players who deserve a look or have already earned playing time. Could this work into Durkin’s thinking on certain players taking certain roles?

Is Donell Harris a linebacker?

Harris had made the move to linebacker, but that doesn’t make him a linebacker. He can be a standup edge rusher, a situational player. But A&M needs linebacker depth, and if he can do everything, it’s going to be huge for the defense as a whole.

Who are the tight ends?

After Baylor Cupp’s abrupt departure, there’s a real question here. Max Wright and Blake Smith currently hold the top two spots, but neither is incredibly athletic. Donovan Green and Jake Johnson are, however — but they’re also true freshmen and need to bulk up. So what’s going to win out, size or skill?

Who are the starting corners?

This sounds like a question you’d normally dread, but in this case it’s a great problem to have. A&M looks like they’ve got at least four, and maybe as many as six, corners ready to start. It was only a couple of years ago that A&M only had three corners they could rely on at all, and now they’ve got enough to have a strong rotation. The question that I want to know is, who’s going to lead that rotation?











