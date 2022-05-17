It's time for this week's edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

1. Three proposed rivals if the SEC goes to a 3-3-6 with 16 teams

This is an imperfect setup, to be sure. If you're LSU, you hate it. If you're Kentucky, you're ready for this tomorrow. But I tried to keep as many of the old-time rivals together as much as possible. For some, it's tough to keep regional ties because there aren't many (Mizzou, OU). But here's my offering:

My proposed 3 rivals in a 16-team SEC Team Rival 1 Rival 2 Rival 3 TEXAS A&M Texas LSU Arkansas Alabama Auburn Tennessee LSU Arkansas Texas A&M Texas Missouri Auburn Alabama Georgia Ole Miss Florida Georgia LSU South Carolina LSU Alabama Texas A&M Florida Kentucky Tennessee Vanderbilt South Carolina Mississippi State Ole Miss Oklahoma Missouri Missouri Arkansas Oklahoma Mississippi State Oklahoma Texas Missouri Mississippi State Ole Miss Mississippi State Auburn Vanderbilt South Carolina Georgia Florida Kentucky Georgia Florida South Carolina Auburn Tennessee Vanderbilt Alabama Kentucky Texas Oklahoma Texas A&M Arkansas Vanderbilt Tennessee Kentucky Ole Miss

2. A&M's #1 QB target becomes clear

Pittsburg, Calif. 4-star QB Jaden Rashada released his final 7 teams today and the Aggies are one of them. He's going to make an official next month and may come for a second trip on his own dime as well, then announce his decision on June 18. It's hard to really say where A&M ranks with Rashada, but if you consider how much interest he has sight unseen, you've got to think they've got at least a puncher's chance here.

3. Maybe offensive tackle recruiting is picking up

Official visits for June are starting to trickle in and the Aggies have a pair of 4-star tackles coming in. 4-star Miles McVay of East St. Louis, Ill., has the Aggies in his final handful and will be in for a visit. The last time an East St. Louis player was the top player in the state, his name was Antonio Johnson and you know how that went. Jaydon Chatman was a guy I saw at the Rivals Camp in Dallas and he really impressed me. I wondered why A&M hadn't shown much interest, but they changed that quickly. He'll official as well. Isaiah Robinson was established as one of the top tackles in Texas early on, but I couldn't figure out why there wasn't much going on between him and A&M. Turns out there is now, and he's supposed to come to down shortly and check things out. The Aggies appear to have some work to do, but they've been in that position before at this point in the process and landed guys.

3. Transfer portal working to A&M's advantage

Most of the discussion about the portal centers around football, but it's been a key part in the rapid rebuild of the basketball and baseball programs. In fact, has any school done better in the portal in terms of additions vs. losses than A&M has? Look at basketball. Henry Coleman and Boots Radford were critical parts of getting A&M's season back on the right track. While losing Hassan Diarra hurts, the additions through the portal this offseason, along with the emergence of Javonte Brown (another transfer) late in the season, have things looking really favorable for Buzz Williams next winter. In baseball, two of the top three hitters on the team, Jack Moss and Dylan Rock, are transfers. The closer, Jacob Palisch, is a transfer. Micah Dallas has hit a rough spot here recently, but he was the rock of the pitching staff early on. Troy Claunch has been really good behind the plate all season and is hitting .299. The football team is in a tougher situation, because they need the portal to whittle down their roster situation. But so far, they've lost...what? The most productive player is likely Zach Calzada, and he was going to be QB 3 at best this fall. And in their lone foray into the portal, A&M came up with potential starting quarterback Max Johnson.

4. Q heating up at elite camp

Former A&M guard Quenton Jackson was invited to the G-League Elite Camp, which is both great and insulting because he should be at the NBA camp. But anyway, he's taking advantage. He scored the game-winning basket for his team yesterday and put up 18 points today. I don't know if he'll make an NBA roster, but nobody can doubt his desire and effort. And for that, he will always be loved in Aggieland.

5. This would not be bad

In addition to the national guys talking to Anthony Hill, Courtney had a prolonged conversation with him. Both of us feel like he's already got a really good idea of where he wants to go, even before he takes his official visits. And, since I've got a futurecast in for A&M for him, that tells you what I'm (still) thinking.

6. Why you shouldn't forget LJ Johnson

The next few of these will be arguments for why you shouldn't forget certain players as we start getting ready for the next season. First up is LJ Johnson at running back. Why? Because he brings something the other backs don't, and that's power. Nobody's going to catch Devon Achane and they'll be hard-pressed to catch Amari Daniels, but neither's going to run someone over or make a hole. Johnson has that ability, if he can stay healthy.

7. Why you shouldn't forget about Chase Lane

Chase Lane is now A&M's most experienced receiver.

People forget about Lane frequently, but in terms of playing time and receptions, he's A&M's most experienced wideout. He's also a reliable receiver who can make plays when he's healthy. He's not huge, and he's not the absolute fastest, but he runs solid routes, has better speed than people think and has no problems doing the dirty work.

8. Don't forget about Josh Moten

Cornerback is an absolutely stacked group, but Moten is a guy people shouldn't just glance over. He showed his forte in the spring game, and that's man coverage. He was one of the nation's best in that category three years ago and that remains a strength. He's got plenty of work to do to get on the field, but if you can lock down a receiver, that tends to get you positive attention.

9. Don't overlook Jardin Gilbert

Gilbert was a 4-star, but when people talk about safety right now, they usually talk about Demani Richardson, Antonio Johnson and incoming 5-star Jacoby Mathews. But Gilbert was the guy who made serious noise in the second half of 2021 and will play a lot this year as the third safety (and maybe start if Johnson is at nickel). He's fast and aggressive and put up numbers in limited playing time.

10. Don't forget about Aki Ogunbiyi