10 Things for Tuesday

1. The Aggies have a new official visitor this weekend in 5-star OL TJ Shanahan. This is the kind of player that you have to have if you want to win recruiting titles and, eventually, national titles. That's why Georgia is very much after him, and the Aggies need a big weekend to make sure they stay ahead in the race to get him. He's the second-most dominating interior lineman I've seen at a Rivals camp, behind Bryce Foster (and Bryce was just 16 at the time).

2. Another weekend visitor of note is DE Chandavian Bradley. Currently a high 4-star, Bradley could become what Daeshon Hall should have been if he wasn't thrown into the fire immediately as a freshman. He's got that length, quick twitch and speed around the corner.

3. After he toured much of the country on unofficial visits, Willis 2024 QB DJ Lagway did something interesting today. He got in the car and came back over to A&M, a place he's been many times. Everyone under the sun has offered Lagway, but I think if you're A&M, you're the leader in the clubhouse right now.

4. There's been some rumbling about Alabama taking the lead position for 4-star RB Cedric Baxter and I think there's a real possibility that's true. And not because A&M did something wrong, but because they've done something right. I think they now have established a pretty firm lead for top-ranked RB Reuben Owens, and that has changed the equation for them. Another top target, Kaleb Jackson, is making his official this weekend.

5. Shanahan won't be the only 5-star on campus this weekend. The Aggies have convinced WR Zachariah Branch, a USC commit, to make the trip. I'd say the odds of him flipping are long, but hey, stranger things have happened in recent years.

6. The Aggies currently have the longest odds to win the College World Series of any of the eight contestants. Texas is the 'favorite" among the bettors. Frankly, I think that's stupid. But 10 days ago, all the money was on Tennessee, and look what that got them.

7. One reason A&M is being knocked is their starting pitching. The CWS is a death march, especially in the later rounds. Pitching depth is a necessity, and they're absolutely going to have to get more out of Micah Dallas and Nathan Dettmer in the first two games if they're going to have a chance.

8. The NCAA showed once again what a bunch of witless pansies they are today when they dis-invited an A&M Former Student from singing the National Anthem at the CWS. The reason: he did the horns down after singing at the Women's College World Series. That was deemed an "offensive hand gesture" and he was un-invited. If NCAA officials want to see offensive hand gestures, go sit in the crowd at any game with any team. They would be enlightened. This is just so pathetically soft it almost defies description.

9. The NCAA started its first NIL-related investigation over the past few days, and they targeted Miami. Not much of a shock, because they've had a big-money booster be pretty outspoken about his NIL-related activities. The NCAA is trying to look tough, but they've let Miami off the hook before and, as noted in the past, the institution is both arrogant and spineless. Unless you make an offensive hand gesture, of course.

10. Aggie guard Quenton Jackson worked out with the Miami Heat today. He's also worked out with the Washington Wizards. I don't think he'll be drafted, but if he gets into someone's camp, I think he's got a real shot at sticking.