It's a training camp edition of 10 Things for Tuesday

1. Is the concept of the redshirt freshman dead?

Trey Zuhn is a rarity: a redshirt freshman.

With the addition of the Covid year and the number of juniors who enter the NFL Draft, the idea of freshmen redshirting on really good teams is becoming a thing of the past. Let's look at the redshirts from last year and why they redshirted: OL Trey Zuhn: Was recovering from injury. Otherwise, coach Jimbo Fisher has said he would have played. RB LJ Johnson: Didn't really redshirt in the classic sense. He played in four games. TE Fernando Garza: Recovering from injury. OL Remington Strickland: Learning a new position. OL Matthew Wykoff: Also not a classic redshirt. Played in several games. OL Jordan Moko: Not really a freshman, but redshirted due to injury. OL Dametrious Crownover: Learning a new position. DE Tunmise Adeleye: Recovering from injury. DE Elijah Jeudy: Deep on the depth chart. DT Marcus Burris: Deep on the depth chart. DT Albert Regis: Deep on the depth chart. TE Eli Stowers: Learning a new position, and has gone back to QB. So how many of these guys were of the classic "these guys aren't ready" kind of redshirts? Three. And in the case of Regis, he may have been ready, but he had DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes and Adarious Jones ahead of him. So how many guys are going to redshirt this year? Good question. If guys are ready to play, there's no shelving them for a season. They're playing. Zuhn, Moko and Adeleye, from last year's redshirts, look like they're definites to get on the field this fall. With the talent that the Aggies have in this class, it wouldn't be hard to imagine a whole lot of guys making a push for playing time, even with the depth A&M has.

2. Brian George may be key

Myles Jones went down Sunday, even though there's hope his injury may not be as bad as initially believed. Jaylon Jones came back and immediately went into the starting lineup -- across from Brian George. George is kind of a forgotten man in the Aggie cornerback rotation, but maybe he shouldn't be. Tyreek Chappell will get back into the lineup when he's healthy (it seems like minor bumps and bruises associated with camp for him), but the Aggies need some guys with experience -- especially if Myles Jones is out for an extended period of time. People forget that George started the Orange Bowl and early last season before injuries took him down, and he played well. He's got good size, can play physical and has that arrogance you want in a corner. This is a big, big year for him if he wants to have a future in the NFL, so he needs a huge season. The Aggies will certainly like it if he gives them one.

3. Injury updates

CB Bobby Taylor (knee) believes he'll be able to return to practice by the end of the month. It's possible that Gabe Dindy and Marquis Groves-Killebrew also return at about that time, but I still think it's more likely Killebrew redshirts as he recovers from a torn ACL (see #1).

4. Trainor's return a positive

Seeing Blake Trainor at practice yesterday was a big plus. I much prefer him at guard, but the Aggies need tackles so he was back out on the right side yesterday. At the very least, he brings some experience back to the position in the case of the loss of Deuce Fatheree.



5. Dewberry the first freshman OL to make a move

Kam Dewberry has played right guard for the past several days with the second team while the rest of the freshmen from the 2022 class remain with the 3s. This shouldn't be a shock; Dewberry was definitely the most game-ready of the four and could play either tackle or guard. This looks like they're getting him set to take over for Layden Robinson, likely next year.

6. Competition? Sure. But the starters may be set

WR Coach James Coley said he's seeing "heavy competition" from his group so far this summer, but when Ainias Smith is healthy, it's the same three guys going out with the first team: Chase Lane, Smith and Evan Stewart. It's not a big group -- Smurfs 2.0? -- but you've got experience with two of them and a great skill set with the third. I do think that Coley's not BSing, and there is real competition going. I think, and hope, that the Aggies will have more wideouts that they can rely on than just three or four as they have the past couple of years.

7. Freshmen?

Just for the heck of it, I went and looked at the weights of the incoming freshmen defensive ends. Just the ends, so no Walter Nolan or Gabe Dindy. Brace yourselves. Remember that Myles Garrett played at about 265. Anthony Lucas: 290 Shemar Stewart: 285 LJ Overton: 280 Malick Sylla and Enai White: 230 WHAT IS WRONG WITH THOSE LAST TWO GUYS? Just kidding. They're normal freshman. Now, add on two redshirt freshmen: Elijah Jeudy: 295 Tunmise Adeleye: 290 These are OUTSIDE guys. This would have been absolutely unheard of 5 years ago. Heck, 3 years ago.

8. He's definitely got a leg, that one

Caden Davis can crush a kick.

During warmups Saturday afternoon, Caden Davis get a few kicks in a full 11-on-11 situation. He hit everything. The last one went through with ease, right down broadway. Then I saw some defenders coming over and smacking him on the head in congratulations, and looked at where he'd hit it from. The 35-yard-line. So that made it a 52-yard attempt. And it would have been good from 60. No question on the leg.

9. Just a feeling here...

But I think we're going to see a good bit of Devon Achane in the slot and Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson will get some fairly consistent carries as a result.

10. Freshman I'm confident WON'T redshirt (back to #1 again)