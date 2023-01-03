1. It looks like A&M is now really getting after wide receiver targets in the transfer portal, and they should. Even with the very nice additions of Raymond Cottrell and Micah Tease, they’re still iffy in terms of depth. They’ve made some new offers of late, and I expect that they will go after John Paul Richardson of Oklahoma State and CJ Williams of USC, both of whom went into the portal today. Williams was the #47 player nationally and the 5th-ranked wideout according to Rivals in the 2022 class, so he’d almost be an addition to that group.





2. After the swath of devastation he left this week in Orlando, I wouldn’t be surprised if DJ Hicks makes a run at the #2 overall spot in the Rivals rankings for 2023. He would be the top defender — I’d have him as the #1 player in the nation, but nobody asks me. And it would be the third time in a decade, and second time in as many years, that A&M ended up with the #2 player overall. The other two were Myles Garrett and Walter Nolen, and nobody’s complaining about how they turned out.





3. When the Aggies seemed a little slow out of the gate in the transfer portal, I was told they could be waiting for some of the later bowls to be played as they expected more names to enter. That may be right, because at least 24 players have entered or announced their intention to enter today. So maybe things will get rolling a little bit.





4. It's still early on for the Army All-American Game practices, but apparently Rueben Owens made quite the impression Tuesday. He showed off his explosiveness and had several big runs. He could make a late final charge for his fifth star.





5. Owens also apparently told the media in San Antonio that his NIL deals were worth “six figures”. I’m assuming that’s before the decimal point. While that's pretty hefty, it also kills dead the idea that A&M supporters spent $30 million on last year’s class. Owens was one of the most sought-after players in the nation, and his price tag was likely high comparatively. So you could do his deal 30 times over and maybe come up with half that much-ballyhooed amount.





6. Tyler White is also in the Army game, and he showed off a MASSIVE leg today. To the point where people were talking about him being an NFL draft pick when he hasn’t even punted in a college game yet. Maybe some good competition will help get Nik Constantinou back on track, and then White can do his best Braden Mann imitation in 2024.





7. Losing Anthony Lucas to the portal is a big disappointment because he’s the only one of the four players suspended after the South Carolina game to really make an effort to get things right with the program. But, in spite of that, A&M should still have a very strong defensive front next year. First off, you get McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen anchoring the middle. They were potent when they operated together last year. Fadil Diggs will be back and he was having a great season before he was hurt. LT Overton and Shemar Stewart showed flashes of excellence and should only get better this year. Shemar Turner quietly racked up solid numbers as he moved between end and tackle. Hicks could do the same, and Gabe Cindy will finally get a real shot at playing time.





8. Here’s the star makeup of the defensive line as it stands right now:



