10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Here's this week's TTFT:

Trevor Knight was unquestionably one of the good guys.

One of the great things about being on the A&M beat now for almost 15 years is that I've had the chance to deal with a lot of coaches and players. One of the bad things is I've had the chance to deal with a lot of coaches and players. Now, in all fairness, the good ones have significantly outnumbered the bad. I've found more of the coaches -- the alleged adults -- have been more problematic than their players. But here are 10 of the best players I've had a chance to deal with:



1. Trevor Knight (football)

No shock here, considering he was the Wuerffel Award winner and they don't give those things out to guys who aren't first class. And Knight is that. We only got to cover him for a season, but he was a good guy who had plenty of praise for his teammates and was honest without being rude. He didn't make excuses for himself, even when he could have.

2. Donnie Baggs (football)

The former Aggie linebacker was, coincidentally, the first recruit I ever interviewed when I joined Rivals. He was always a go-getter who put in the work and, when his college career was over, he re-invented himself as a private coach and has helped a bunch of young Texas players pick up scholarships to play at the next level. And we've remained friends the whole time.

3. Mike Evans (football)

Believe it or not, I actually made Mike Evans's Rivals football profile. He was in the system -- as a small forward. He was an unknown out of Galveston Ball who averaged 19.8 yards a catch and was 6-foot-5 at 17. I got his highlights on a DVD, thanks to his coaches, and was blown away. No wonder Mike Sherman wanted him! Anyway, Mike obviously developed into a great player, but also became a great person as well. He was easy to work with and easier to root for. A couple of years after he was in the pros, I got an email from the Bucs asking for that DVD. Mike remembered that I had it and, when the Bucs wanted to do a feature on him growing up, he told them to get in touch with me. A couple more years down the road, he was back in College Station for his charity event and my wife and I were in town. We were sitting outside the Corner Bar (downstairs) and noticed all these football players going in next door. Mike walks up, gives me a hug and then sticks out his hand to my wife. "Hi, Arie. I'm Mike." Just Mike. Just Mike who will be in Canton.

4. Henry Coleman III (basketball)

Coleman was a solid player for the Aggies for four seasons. He's a stellar leader and a great person too. He's probably the most intelligent athlete I've ever met. You don't get elected to the SEC Leadership Council twice for nothing, and he is incredibly proud to be an Aggie. His future may not be on the basketball court, but I could easily see him as a senator or governor somewhere if he decides to give politics a go -- and I don't even know what his politics are.

5. Patrick Lewis (football)

One of the biggest, toughest grinders I've ever met, and a guy who has become a very good friend. He was supposedly too short, too slow, too big, too small, whatever. But he ended up anchoring the best offensive line I've ever seen and had a pretty good career in the NFL when he was done. An easy guy to root for.

6. Hayden Schott (baseball)

I don't cover a lot of baseball in person -- certainly not as much as I'd like to. But Schott is just one of those players who makes a strong positive impression right off the bat. He's smart, he's funny and he'll tell you what he thinks without trying to sugarcoat it. Any man who takes the bullets for his teammates after a horrible sweep at the hands of Missouri when he didn't even get a chance to really play is deserving of tremendous respect.

7. Tyrel Dodson (football)

Another grinder who was just really good to work with. You have to respect the guys who are willing to come out and take questions after losses where you get your heart ripped out, and he was always willing to do that. And he has a great story, going from an undrafted free agent who made himself a starter in Buffalo and, now, Miami. Just an all-around quality dude.

8. Jace Carter (basketball)

Didn't see this one coming? Well, Carter may not have had a stellar career, but he was always generous with his time, gave thoughtful answers, was a good teammate and just a genuinely good person.

9. Manny Obaseki (basketball)

This one's a little different, because I could empathize with Manny. I don't know if he has the faintest idea who I am, but he was brutally honest about his struggles on the court, how it affected his confidence and the mind games he had to endure. I totally got it because overthinking ended my baseball career. I got hung up on my throwing mechanics to the point I was scared to throw. It was clear that he dealt with a lot of ups and downs, and it was always nice when things went right for him. You kind of felt like he deserved it.

10. Spencer Nealy (football)