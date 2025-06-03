10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Advertisement

ESPN has released its first FPI (Football Power Index) for the 2025 season and they have ranked Texas A&M eighth overall. Our first eight points will discuss why they merit such a high ranking -- and also why they don't.

A&M's offensive line and running game are expected to be very strong this fall.

Why they deserve a high ranking

1. They should have a great running game. With Le’Veon Moss back before training camp and a healthy Rueben Owens to go with Amari Daniels, there are few teams nationally who can compete with A&M’s depth and talent at running back. 2. The offensive line looks strong. ProFootballFocus ranked A&M’s offensive line third-best in the nation and every one of their staters brings significant experience to the table. Their primary backups at tackle and the interior line should as well. 3. There’s significantly more big play talent at receiver this season, starting with KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. If Terry Bussey becomes what many expect him to be — a star — then A&M is in great shape at wideout compared to last year. 4. With Taurean York leading the way, the Aggie linebacker corps is also one of the nation’s best. York, Scooby Williams, Daymion Sanford, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan, Noah Mikhail and Kelvion Riggins may give A&M its deepest linebacker room in well over a decade.



...and why they don't.

5. We still don’t know what we’re going to get from Marcel Reed. Coach Mike Elko says he expects a major leap forward and, if he gets that, the Aggies are in good shape. But it’s all speculation right now. 6, Nobody knows how the defensive front will perform. The Aggies have pieced together a defensive line that is not as well-known as last year’s, but could be good. But we have no idea how they will mesh with each other, whether they can improve against the run or bring a better pass rush. 7. We still have no idea what the secondary will be able to do, or not do. With the exception of Will Lee and BJ Mayes, it was a mess last year. Most of the same group will be relied upon this year as well, and we can only guess on whether the arrival of Lyle Hemphill and Elko’s increased attention to the group will improve things. 8. A&M’s schedule is no cakewalk. Road games at LSU and Texas seem like pretty tough tasks, and Auburn and Florida should be better. So all the pieces have to fit and players expected to improve will have to in order for A&M to justify such a high ranking.

Two for the road