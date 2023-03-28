1. QB Air Noland will make his decision on April 8 and he has a final 6. A&M is one of them and he made his final trip before his commitment yesterday -- with his teammate, friend and Aggie commit Debron Gatling. I don't think all six of his finalists are really in it, and this is probably more of a Miami vs. A&M battle -- but of course, a lot can change in 10 days.

2. A&M seems to be in pretty good shape with Lucas Lovejoy LB Payton Pierce. Pierce pretty much has his pick of where he can go, but at this point, I think A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are standing out. From what Landyn has determined, A&M and the Buckeyes are probably a bit ahead.

3. The Aggies continue to work on Jasper LB Ty'Anthony Smith. The 4-star made the rounds last week, hitting up A&M and Texas. Right now, I think the Aggies lead for him.

4. Could Xavier Atkins flip from LSU? Sure seems like it. The 4-star LB, who now lives in Humble, seems like a very soft commit at best for the Tigers right now. A&M and Arkansas are pushing harder, and if proximity's an issue, you have to like A&M's chances.

5. Positive momentum with other LB has meant a dropoff with Justin Williams. The Conroe Oak Ridge product has been all about Oregon and continues to be, but A&M has fallen off the radar and Texas has moved in to a very distant third.

6. A&M's doing well in Mississippi. A&M not only has Hattiesburg QB Anthony Maddox committed and looks good for his brother, 2025 DT Andrew Maddox, they had several other players from the 'Sip visit Monday: LB Tristan Jernigan, LB Jamonta Waller and RB Kahnen Daniels were among them. They've also had another 2025 beast, DT Kevin Oatis, visit recently and he promptly put A&M in his top two.

Mississippi has a ton of talent, especially around Hattiesburg. With Marquel Blackwell joining the A&M staff, the Aggies have one of the state's best recruiters now on their side.

7. Aggies may have done some good with WR Parker Livingstone. The Lucas Lovejoy 4-star has been considered a slam dunk to Texas by many, but he told me the other night that his visit last weekend to A&M "blew (him) out of the water". I'll have a story up on that tomorrow. Will that be enough to get him? I don't know, but they're in the game.

8. Wideout recruiting could be interesting. The Aggies seem to be in a dogfight for some of the nation's top talent. That includes Livingstone (Texas), Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller (LSU), Fort Bend Hightower's Zion Kearney (OU), St. Louis (Mo.) University's Ryan Wingo (Tennessee and Alabama) and Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDivitt's Rico Scott (Alabama and Georgia among others). If they could get one or two of those guys to go with Gatling, they'd be in good shape. It won't be easy, though.

9. Corner recruiting could be taking shape. The Aggies need multiple corners, and could be in a position where they lead for two they'd happily take. Timpson ATH Terry Bussey is being recruited as a corner by A&M, and he seems to be a big fan of the Aggies. A&M could be ready to tap the Dickinson pipeline again and take Rodney Bimage. Then if they can get someone like a Kobe Black or Selman Bridges, that would be a great haul.

10. Search continues for offensive tackles. A&M has the commitment of Ashton Funk, who has shot up the rankings recently, but the depth chart is begging for more depth. The Aggies are in the top two for Clear Springs' Blake Ivy (I think they lead) and they're in the final six for Beaumont United's Weston Davis (I don't think they lead) and amongst the leaders for Fort Bend Christian's Bennett Warren. If they can get four tackles -- not offensive linemen, tackles -- I'd do it.