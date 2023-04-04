Since we're nearing the end of spring practice (there will be no more open practices this week), I'm going to rank Texas A&M's position groups at this point. I'll base the rankings on performance and current depth. No special teams, because we haven't seen them.

Jimbo Fisher's team is really strong at a few positions and needs help at others.

1. Safety/nickel

Bryce Anderson looks like a real difference-maker.

This is a tough one, because there are several position groups that are absolutely loaded. But safety and nickel are strong, experienced deep and will get deeper. First, you get Demani Richardson back. Jardin Gilbert is a third-year player and second-year starter. Jacoby Mathews came on strong late last year and he can be the third safety. But the big issue was going to be replacing Antonio Johnson at nickel, and Bryce Anderson has done that more than capably. He's been one of the stars of camp and an expected competition at nickel has not emerged. Add in Jarred Kerr and Dalton Brooks this summer and it's a stacked group.

2. Defensive tackle

Staying healthy may be the only thing limiting McKinnley Jackson.

This would have been the easy choice, but the more I thought about it, Anderson's play was the difference that put safety and nickel over the top. But DT is very strong, to be sure. The duo of McKinnley Jackson (when he gets healthy again) and Walter Nolen is flat out nasty, and there's depth with Gabe Dindy (who looks like a beast), Albert Regis and Isaiah Raikes. Add in DJ Hicks, who I think will be a tackle, and even Shemar Turner at times, and this group is stacked.

3. Defensive end

Shemar Stewart is one of several very talented sophomores at defensive end.

If you want speed, Enai White and Malick Sylla are available. If you want size, you have Shemar Turner. Fadil Diggs does everything well. And then you have the nasty duo of Shemar Stewart and LT Overton, both of whom could break out this season. Add in talented (but very inexperienced) pass rusher Rylan Kennedy this summer and you've got a group that can do whatever you need depending on the situation.

4. Tight end

Donovan Green is part of a deep tight end group.

The Aggies have both experience and talent at tight end now. Max Wright's return gives them a six-year senior, while Donovan Green took over as the primary pass catcher last year. Jake Johnson has gotten plenty of time this spring and has looked good, and Theo Ohrstrom continues to develop. Add in Fernando Garza and newcomer Jaden Platt and A&M has one of the best tight end groups in the nation.

5. Quarterback

Conner Weigman and Max Johnson look like a strong duo.

Having the talent of Conner Weigman and the experience of Max Johnson gives A&M a solid 1-2 punch. I'm still worried about a lack of depth after last season, but Marcel Reed's arrival this summer will at least give them three scholarship quarterbacks. If Weigman and Johnson are comfortable in Bobby Petrino's offense, they'll be able to put up numbers.

T-5: Running back

Reuben Owens has been as good as advertised.

This could end up being way too low, loss of Devon Achane or not. Amari Daniels has been RB1 all spring and has been impressive, but the buzz is about true freshman Reuben Owens. The nation's #1 running back has been as good as anyone can hope, showing great burst and tremendous cutting ability. Add in Le'Veon Moss, who can run through people with his physical style, and A&M has three really good backs. Earnest Crownover will be the fullback, and he can carry the ball effectively as well. Depth is really the concern here.

6. Wide receiver

Evan Stewart could have a huge season in the new offense.

This group is getting nicked due to a lack of depth. Seven scholarship players isn't enough, which the staff knows. The Aggies will likely start three players who can compete with any group in America: Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith. And then, after Noah Thomas, you're left wondering. Jalen Preston has been up and down for five years. Raymond Cottrell and Micah Tease look good, but are true freshmen. One injury to any of the big three (or four if you add Thomas) and you've got trouble. That's why A&M is still after Gary Bryant Jr., Tyler Harrell and JUCO Shemar Kirk. Get a couple of those guys and this group shoots up the list.

7. Offensive guard/center

Layden Robinson and Kam Dewberry could be a potent guard combination.

This is probably way too low, but with a lot of players out this spring, we don't know exactly yet. The Aggies are missing their top two centers (Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff) one of their top backups (Jordan Moko) and the nation's top guard in the 2023 class (T.J. Shanahan) hasn't practiced yet because he's recovering from offseason surgery. That has allowed Mark Nabou to move in at center and he's impressed. Layden Robinson, now that he's healthy again, should be an All-SEC caliber player. If Kam Dewberry handles left guard well, they'll be in good shape -- you'd think. But the line was a disaster last year and that can't be forgotten just yet.

8. Linebacker

Edgerrin Cooper should be good, but he needs help.

Base talent is not the issue here. The combination of poor performance in 2022 and a lack of depth are. A&M knows who their starters are: Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell. They've got a potential playmaker backing them up in Martrell Harris. That's the good news. They're the only experienced players on the roster, and the linebackers stunk out loud in 2022. That's the bad news. There's no reason they shouldn't be better this year. D.J. Durkin now controls the group and he'll get them to do things the way he wants them done. True freshman Taurean York has been a pleasant surprise during camp, and Daymion Sanford has tremendous athleticism. But, as we saw last year, you don't want to plug true freshmen into the defense if you can avoid it. That's why the Aggies should, and likely will, be active in the portal when it reopens in May.

9. Offensive tackle

Deuce Fatheree will start. Somewhere.

This group is thin, not very experienced and was not good last year. Deuce Fatheree is an established starter who shut down the biggest pass rushers in college football in his first two years, but struggled with false starts and holds last year. He has moved from right tackle to left recently. Trey Zuhn, who played left tackle with a bad knee last year, is out this spring. Dametrious Crownover started at left tackle and is now playing backup right tackle, as true freshman Chase Bisontis forced his way into the starting lineup. The arrival of Bisontis and Colton Thomasson makes things less terrible. Aki Ogunbiyi can play tackle in a pinch, but you don't want that (see Alabama last year). Hunter Erb could also be in the mix for a backup job. Still, that's not a lot of experience and relying on true freshmen is a scary proposition, so this should be another area where the portal is looked at strongly.

10. Cornerback

Adding Tony Grimes was important, but the Aggies need more at corner.