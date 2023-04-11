People forget, but Jerrod was a fine quarterback before his shoulder injury and is still at or near the top in a lot of passing categories at A&M. If Martin decides he wants to come to A&M and follows a similar career path, the Aggies will be just fine with that.

Martin is about the same height as Jerrod and has similar mobility. Both would rather stay in the pocket, but can move if they need to. He's also able to throw the ball from different arm angles and keeps his eyes looking down the field. He doesn't have Jerrod's long windup, but has similar arm strength.

1. I've been trying to figure out who Khristian Martin reminds me of. At first, I was thinking the late Dwayne Haskins, because they're about the same height and played in against similar competition (Haskins went to Bullis in Maryland). But he's not as thick as Haskins and is more mobile. Then I thought Dak Prescott, but he's a more refined passer than Dak was and not nearly as physical. And then it kind of clicked: Jerrod Johnson.

2. The transfer portal reopens Saturday and, with the spring game still to go, here's my list of positions in terms of need of attention: cornerback, linebacker, wideout, offensive tackle.

3. The emergence of Chase Bisontis may not just be because of the injury to Trey Zuhn. He may just be that good. There have been a lot of comments from people who see a lot more than we do that he's extremely quick and has been able to hold his own against older players in practice. I'm taking people at their word on this, because if Bisontis is as good as they're saying, that would give the Aggies a former freshman All-American (Deuce Fatheree) a freshman All-SEC (Zuhn) and someone who's getting rave reviews at tackle. They need more, there's no doubt, but Bisontis could make that concern less severe.

4. Even if Taurean York is having a great spring, the Aggies still need help at linebacker. Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell look like they'll start, and York and Martrell Harris will back them up. And behind them is Daymion Sanford. You absolutely, positively, do not want true freshmen in the two deep unless they're just amazing. And maybe York is, but one injury and you've got real problems. Hence, you get in the portal.

5. I'm not worried about running back. Thank you, Rueben Owens. You don't just replace Devon Achane. But Owens, along with Amari Daniels, has given A&M some real speed in the backfield. And Le'Veon Moss brings some pop, and he's not exactly slow either. The Aggies need some depth, so if they can get another guy, great. But Ainias Smith is back and he can take some of the load as well. But I really liked what I saw from Daniels late last season and he's picked up where he left off. Owens still may be the best back on campus already.

6. Buzz is after guards, and there's a new one who just hit the market. FSU's Matthew Cleveland, who led the Seminoles in scoring (13.8 points) and was second in rebounding (7.4) last year, announced he's going in the portal within the last hour. I would absolutely, positively make a run at him. He's 6-foot-7, made 44.5% of his shots and hit 35% of his 3s. He's got a complete game.

7. One big man A&M should be after played at nemesis Arkansas last year. Makhel Mitchell, all 6-foot-10, 240 pounds of him, is in the portal. His brother, Makhai, is not (yet). Makhel averaged 3.6 points on 63.5% shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. I don't really care how much he scored; I want him for his rebounding and presence in the low post. He gave the Aggies absolute fits last year.

And if Makhai, who put up better numbers wants to come -- take him too.

8. I like new hoops pickup Andre Mills. I watched some of his tape and he's extremely aggressive. He likes to get to the hoop and get contact, which makes him a good fit for what Buzz is doing at A&M. But he's faster than guys currently on the roster. His stroke from distance improved markedly last year, so hopefully he'll be a threat from 3 as well.

9. I was going to lead with how I goofed and didn't mention Jace LaViolette in Monday Thoughts. Anytime a true freshman goes for 3 bombs and 10 RBI in three games, it should get some mention. But A&M was in the middle of laying an absolute egg against UTSA, so it dropped down the list.

10. Today has absolutely sucked. It's national pet day, and my buddy, Gibbs the Pug, isn't here for it. He passed away early yesterday morning at the age of 13. I know some of you will laugh or scorn the idea of mourning a dog -- a pug at that -- but Gibbs was my shadow every day I was home for all 13 of those years. Where I went, he went. Where I slept, he slept. And, if he could eat what I ate, he did. He was the very definition of Man's Best Friend, and I will miss him a lot.