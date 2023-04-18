This week, 10 questions about the Aggie football team and whether spring practice answered them...

Layden Robinson and Kam Dewberry both played well Saturday.

1. Is the offense fixed?

Depends on how you define "fixed". First, I don't think we have enough info from 15 practices to determine one way or the other, but what we did see was definitely an improvement. Conner Weigman and Max Johnson both looked good, and the offense certainly seemed to have more life to it. There's more motion, more routes to run and it seemed like a more aggressive mindset. So I'd say it was a good start.

2. Is the offensive line fixed?

That's impossible to say, even if the bunch they had out there looked better than they did last year. For starters, you don't have Bryce Foster at center. That's literally, and figuratively, where everything starts. It looks like there's going to be changes at tackle, with Deuce Fatheree moving to left tackle after Chase Bisontis butted his way into the lineup. That means it will be tough for Trey Zuhn to find a starting job this year; he'll have to fight hard for it. The guards, Kam Debwerry and Layden Robinson, looked good all spring. Mark Nabou and Remington Strickland were clearly better, and having Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi backing up at the two guard spots is a luxury. The concern remains at tackle, where the backups (at this point) look like Zuhn and then trouble. The personnel, in terms of a starting lineup, should be there. But we still have no idea how they will work as a unit -- and that's the key.

3. Who's replacing Devon Achane?

Everybody! At least, that's how it looks. Jimbo Fisher has historically had a ride or die RB1 and a backup who gets a few carries. The closest he's come to 50/50 was two years ago with Isaiah Spiller and Achane. Bobby Petrino has no such habit. He'll rotate his backs with more frequency, which is good because he's got three who deserve the ball. Amari Daniels was with the 1s all spring and didn't do anything for that to change. Le'Veon Moss is a great change of pace with his physical style. And Rueben Owens can do everything and is instant excitement. The best way to ensure they remain at top form is to keep a rotation going.

4. Will A&M be able to stop the run?

Still to be determined. There's really no reason they shouldn't, with a stacked defensive tackle group that begins with Walter Nolen and McKinnley Jackson and can go three deep. They're going to be tough to handle on the interior. The ends aren't bad either, with Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart and LT Overton all capable of stuffing the run. But a lot of this will come down to the linebackers playing a lot better than they did last year.

5. Ok, wise guy, are the linebackers better than last year?

That we won't know until things get serious in the fall. But Chris Russell and Edgerrin Cooper have plenty of experience and Martrell Harris looked good in small samples last year. True freshmen Taurean York and Daymion Sanford both had excellent springs. They're way ahead of where I thought they'd be -- and way ahead of where anyone thought they'd be. Still, they seriously need depth, so they'll likely be active in the portal here.

6. Can the Aggies get a pass rush?

No idea yet. But there's no reason that it shouldn't be improved. Guys like Enai White and Malick Sylla have a year of experience and Stewart and Overton were able to apply some pressure last year. But even Shemar Turner showed some signs of developing into a pass rusher this spring, which is another big positive. Still, we won't be able to really answer this one until the season actually starts.

7. Is the receiver group actually really good?

Evan Stewart seems poised for a breakout season.

Yeah, but it's also still very thin. Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Ainias Smith and Noah Thomas may be as good a top four as anyone has, especially after Thomas had what was universally described as a breakout spring. Stewart had a great spring game, Smith looks like he's back to 100% and Muhammad showed what he can do late last year. But after that, you're relying on Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell and Jalen Preston. Tease and Cottrell are true freshmen, and while they've exceeded expectations, seven scholarship wideouts is a pretty perilous situation to be in. So they have to add some people through the transfer portal. It's an absolute must.

8. Is the cornerback corps rebuilt?

No, not entirely. It took another hit today, with Bobby Taylor announcing he was leaving -- but Josh DeBerry from Boston College is transferring in. So they're still operating with seven scholarship corners and walk-on Kent Robinson. The corners from the 2022 class are wiped out. But A&M has added three from the portal to replace them. The big problem, beyond numbers, is that the Aggies couldn't get all their players on the field at the same time. Tyreek Chappell missed nearly all of the spring, as did freshman Jayvon Thomas. Deuce Harmon, who had surgery late last season, also missed nearly the entire spring. That meant a lot of playing time for newcomers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall, and both performed well. Still, they can't get a full-fledged competition going until everyone's on campus and healthy.

9. Who's going to be the new nickel?

This one is probably already decided; Bryce Anderson. The sophomore was great all spring and won co-defensive MVP honors with Shemar Turner. Anderson is fast, aggressive and fearless, all traits you need as a nickel. He looks like he's going to be a good one.

10. Is there a quarterback competition?

Eh...maybe. Max Johnson did play better than Conner Weigman Saturday. He also played against a very depleted second team defense. Weigman definitely showed enough that people should be fine with him at the helm, and it's only one glorified scrimmage. Weigman has looked sharp all spring, picked up the scheme quickly and adds an extra element with his legs. But, as I've said before, Max can be the most valuable backup in all of college football because he knows he can play at the highest levels and win.

Oh yeah… Did anyone surprise and impress?