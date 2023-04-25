1. It may surprise some people, but it's starting to look like Devon Achane will be the first Aggie off the board in this year's NFL Draft. Achane always seemed like he was likely to go in the second or third round, but the idea of a running back who runs in the low 4.3s on a bad day who can catch is starting to catch on with NFL teams. So now it seems more likely that he'll go in the second round than the third.

2. For reasons I don't get, Antonio Johnson seems to be slipping. This could all be smoke, but I'm now getting the vibe that Johnson -- who I thought was a slam dunk to go in the second round -- may last into the third. I think he's the best safety prospect in America, period, and he did everything well this offseason, but there's no positive buzz for him right now. So, fine. Someone will get a steal if he's still around in the third round.

3. Jaylon Jones looks like a mid-rounder. I've seen mock drafts that have him going anywhere from the third to the fifth round. Mocks aren't worth the bandwith they take up, but at least they can help direct you to teams who may have needs. Jones is a really good corner but wasn't dominant in any one area. So that area seems about right for him. I hope he goes closer to the third than the fifth, but we'll see.

4. Deion needs to put out a "help wanted" sign. When he took over at Colorado, Deion Sanders told the players who were there to "get in the portal." I don't think he meant all of them, but they're taking him up on his offer. Since their spring game Saturday, at least 22 players have entered the transfer portal. That's 45 players total who have gone in since Deion arrived and 65 players total who are gone from the 2022 team. Assuming they had 20 other players on scholarship, they added 28 players more through the portal and 19 more in the 2023 signing class, giving them -- at most -- 67 scholarship players.

Deion is going to do things his way. It will be very interesting to see whether that way works at the Power 5 level.

5. Ags looking for single-year rentals in the portal. I did some digging around social media today to see who the A&M coaches and recruiting staff were following (more on that -- a lot more -- tomorrow) and noticed something that was true more often than not: the Aggies are looking for seniors or grad students. Not in every case, but largely, they're looking at guys who can fill a spot for this season and then will move on, opening an opportunity for a younger player who may sit and develop this year.

If you look at players they've gotten out of the portal in the past, that's not much of a surprise. Jahmir Johnson, Tony Grimes and Josh DeBerry are (or were) one-year players; Max Johnson and Sam McCall, for instance, aren't. If A&M really, really likes a guy and thinks he can be a multi-year contributor regardless of who they recruit, they'll go after them. If they like what's coming on this horizon, then they may be more likely to take a one-year guy.

6. Transfer from the 'Sip. Texas A&M has 30 players in the transfer portal. That number is annoying misleading, as Donell Harris and Dallas Walker weren't on the team last year, a couple of walk-ons are included and a half-dozen of those players, at least, were not welcome back for 2023.

Still, Lane Kiffin almost certainly takes amusement from that number, since he hates all things A&M -- its coaches especially. Kiffin has also anointed himself the king of the transfer portal, even using the hashtag #TransferToTheSip.

Well, don't look now, Lane, but you've got a great opportunity to pass A&M for second place in the nation for transfers out. Ole Miss is up to 26 transfers, including five in the past week. That puts the Rebels third in the SEC in transfers out, but they're closing rapidly on both Arkansas and A&M. Over the past two years, more than 50 players have transferred away from Ole Miss.

But A&M has the culture problem?

7. Even if you're a Grizzly, don't poke the bear. I hate the Lakers and don't particularly like Lebron James. I think any argument that he's better than Michael Jordan should be burned with fire. All the same, you have to be an absolute idiot to give motivation to a world-class competitor.

Enter Dillon Brooks.

The Memphis miscreant decided he'd insult Lebron in the middle of a playoff series and call him "old". Since then, James has taken a blowtorch to the Grizzlies, and Brooks hasn't had the guts to talk to reporters. He goes away and sulks.

I can't imagine Brooks is very popular with his teammates, to the point where one of them may just decide to punch his lights out.

8. Did Alabama hoops learn its lesson? Last season, SEC player of the year and former Alabama forward Brandon Miller brought a gun to a former teammate, Darius Miles, that was used in the killing of a young woman. Miller faced no punishment from Alabama and coach Nate Oats infamously said he was merely "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

That didn't go over well with anyone who didn't support Alabama, and Miller was booed mercilessly for the last two months of the year. Big whoop. But the real blow came when Oats was verbally slapped down by none other than Nick Saban, who said, “Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions; there's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Maybe Oats got the message. Earlier this week, new Alabama hoopster Jaykwon Walton, who had transferred from Wichita State, was caught by Tuscaloosa police in a car with marijuana and guns.

Plural.

After the arrest of Walton went public, Oats announced he would not be part of the Alabama basketball program.

So, did Oats learn his lesson? I am skeptical at best. I'd like to see what Oats would have done if that arrest had been made on Jan. 22, 2024, and Walton was averaging 14 points a game at the time. Booting someone for an arrest in the offseason is easy; doing it when you're in a run for a conference title is another animal entirely.

9. Forfeiting a home game for storming the field?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Oh, my God. Can't stop...

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

It's an absolutely ridiculous idea, and the SEC should be ashamed of itself for even considering it in passing. For one thing, it's just stupid. Second, do you really want to disrupt the happy family vibe of your conference, even more than you did when you pissed off A&M (and other schools who will remain nameless) when you snuck around to add Texas and Oklahoma?

If you do, enact this idea. You're going to have lawsuits galore. Chambers of commerce, hotel groups, visitors bureaus, restaurants, you name it, they'll be coming for Greg Sankey's head on a platter.

Pulling a home game from a program does more than hurt a university. It would cost tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the host city and surrounding areas. College Station, Norman, Starkville, Auburn and Tuscloosa, to name a few, either aren't normal tourist destinations or are not served by major highways. They're tough to get to in many cases. Home football games are some of the biggest money-makers these towns see, and pulling just one can have a major effect on annual revenue.

So go ahead, try it. Enact this dumb idea. See how quickly people lose their minds over it.

10. My unpopular opinion goes here: I feel better about A&M's linebacker situation after the addition of one transfer. I haven't changed my opinion that they need more, but Jurriente Davis gives the Aggies a two-deep that doesn't include true freshmen. If Chris Russell, Davis, Martrell Harris and Edgerrin Cooper stay healthy, then Taurean York and Daymion Sanford can play when they're fully ready.

Now, having said that, there will be an immediate injury and they'll be in there. That's how it always works.



