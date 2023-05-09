1. Here's how the offense currently looks in terms of scholarship numbers:

QB (4): Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, Marcel Reed, Jaylen Henderson RB/FB (6): Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, David Bailey, Earnest Crownover, Jerry Johnson III TE (6): Max Wright, Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, Fernando Garza, Theo Ohrstrom, Jaden Platt WR (7): Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Raymond Cottrell, Micah Tease, Jalen Preston OT (7): Deuce Fatheree, Trey Zuhn, Chase Bisontis, Colton Thomasson, Dametrious Crownover, Naquil Betrand, Hunter Erb OG/C (8): Layden Robinson, Bryce Foster, Kam Dewberry, Aki Ogunbiyi, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, TJ Shanahan, Mark Nabou, Remington Strickland So that has the offense at 38 scholarships, or thereabouts.

2. Here's how the defense shakes out scholarship-wise right now.

DE (7): Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White, Malick Sylla, Rylan Kennedy DT (9): McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Albert Regis, Isaiah Raikes, Jadon Scarlett, DJ Hicks, Samu Taumanupepe LB (7): Edgerrin Cooper, Chris Russell, Martrell Harris Jr., Jurriente Davis, Taurean York, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson Safety/Nickel (5): Demani Richardson, Jardin Gilbert, Bryce Anderson, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr, Dalton Brooks CB (8): Tyreek Chappell, Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, Deuce Harmon, Bobby Taylor, Jayvon Thomas, Josh DeBerry, Bravion Rogers This list has the defense at 36 scholarships, again, more or less. On special teams, I expect they are using 4, at least (Nik Constantinou, Tyler White, Ethan Moczuski, Randy Bond) So that puts A&M in the 77 to 78 scholarship range. A&M has never said Randy Bond is on scholarship, but I don't think it's a stretch to assume he is.

3. So what does A&M still need?

Last night, Jimbo Fisher said he anticipates A&M will end up in the 80 to 83 scholarship range for his season. So that means anywhere from two to six more transfers, depending on how things shake out. So what position groups need a boost? Wideout. Seven scholarship receivers is not enough. Period. They need two or three more. Offensive tackle. Right now, A&M has two tackles with significant game experience, and one of those will have to fight off Chase Bisontis to keep his job. The rest are either totally inexperienced or have not impressed. Finding tackles is really tough, but A&M should be looking. Linebacker. A&M has seven scholarship linebackers, which is ok in a 4-2-5. Three are true freshmen, which...isn't ok. A&M really needs to find a couple of guys who have some playing time and aren't seniors. Right now, the only guy A&M has that doesn't fit either the senior or freshman category is Harris. Defensive back. At this point, I don't care if it's a safety or a corner, though my preference would be another corner -- I remember how last year ended and how thin they were this spring.

4. A&M still waiting to hear on two D-II wideouts

Former Indiana University of Pennsylvania WR Jaquae Jackson was expected to make a decision on his college destination over the weekend, and that self-imposed deadline has come and gone. I had heard he was leaning the way of Rutgers due to more playing time, but right now, who knows? Another target, Grand Valley State's Jahdae Walker, has visited College Station over the past few days. I'm not sure of his timeframe, but he's got several other SEC offers that may cause him to take a look. Both of these guys would fit well at A&M, due to their size (6-foot-4 for Walker, 6-foot-3 for Jackson) and production at lower levels. But for now, we wait.

5. Hey, this doesn't fit the narrative!

A&M lost 26 scholarship players who were on the roster during the 2022 season. Cue the "Jimbo's lost control, they're falling apart" stuff. Since then, A&M has added seven player through the portal and 19 new signees in the 2023 class. In honor of Cody taking the STAAR test tomorrow, 19+7 = 26. In other words, they've replaced the numbers they lost, and they will likely have more players added by the time the end of the month rolls around. How about that, Lane?

6. Jimbo validates what we saw (or thought)

JImbo Fisher had high praise for Noah Thomas Monday night.

Speaking at the Houston A&M Club's Coach's Night, Jimbo had high praise for sophomore Noah Thomas, saying he not only had a great spring, but he was "a starter" and "I've really got my eye on him." Thomas looked really good and very smooth when we saw him this spring, and he drew heavy praise from teammates on both sides of the ball. But saying he's a starter...wow. Someone who is very good won't be out there for the opening snaps. So he's really impressed.

7. Jimbo validates what we saw (or thought), part II

Another player who got props from Jimbo last night was an offensive lineman who came out of nowhere this spring. "Remember the name Mark Nabou," he said. "He will be a guy you see playing a lot of football this year." Hopefully it won't be a ton, because that would mean something's wrong with Bryce Foster (or Layden Robinson or Kam Dewberry), but it is time to recognize that Nabou can play a little football. He did well in his lone action last year against Florida and looked very much in his element this spring at a new position (center).

8. Jimbo validates what we saw (or thought), part III

Le'Veon Moss had a very good spring. The sophomore running back didn't get a ton of hype because of the arrival or Rueben Owens (and the hype around him as justified), but let's not forget Moss was a top 150 player in the nation just a year ago. Fisher hasn't. “Le’Veon is going to be a high draft pick. … He can do everything. He’s a physical back, and he’s a fast back," he said. Now, that tells you something. I projected Moss as the third stringer just yesterday. It was not an easy prediction, because he looked really good when we saw him. He must have been even better than that when we didn't.

9. The best transfer of the year competition is not close

With all apologies to Julius Marble, it's shortstop Hunter Haas. Haas, who hit under .200 last year at Arizona State, has absolutely raked in his first season at A&M: .389, 8 homers, 32 RBI and an OPS over 1.000. Tonight, in a run-rule shortened game against UT Rio Grande Valley, Haas went 1-2 with 2 walks and a homer. In a frustrating season, he's been an absolute revelation.

10. Caruso's not getting overlooked anymore