1. The Aggies have a quarterback coming to visit next Monday. Miles O'Neill, the quarterback from the Hun School in Princeton, N.J., will be coming to town. This has been a pretty rapid turn of events, considering the Aggies only offered him late last week. But, like transfer Jaylen Henderson, O'Neill got the attention of Bobby Petrino and A&M's offensive coordinator is leading this recruitment.

A&M has also had some success recruiting Lackawanna -- OL Jermaine Eluemunor, now the starting right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders, came from that school.

2. A&M has offered a JUCO linebacker for 2023. Lonnie Rice, a native of Philadelphia, picked up the offer yesterday. He plays for Lackawanna College and racked up 39 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in just 10 games last season. A&M is easily his best offer, but I suspect he's the kind of guy that will get a lot of looks as teams with openings in their 2023 class and the 85-man roster look for late contributors.

3. A&M is definitely after another quarterback. They won't give up on Ohio State commit Air Noland, but I think the chances on that one are slim because that's his dream school. But with O'Neill, Khristian Martin and Trever Jackson still on the radar, it seems like they'll get a second one.

4. Troy Wansing is that dude. The Aggie baseball team went more than two months without a starter getting a win. None got further than seven innings into a game all year. Today, in the opener of the SEC Tournament, Troy Wansing -- he of an ERA of nearly 6 -- absolutely shut down the Tennessee offense to the tune of 1 hit over 8 innings. A&M wins 3-0 and the bullpen remains fresh. That's the kind of effort that makes postseasons work.

5. It's awesome when gut feelings work. Coach Jim Schlossnagle flipped things around starting Wansing today. Normally, Nathan Dettmer would get the call, but Schloss decided to go with Wansing instead. Now Dettmer gets to face off with Arkansas tomorrow with a nearly untouched bullpen.

6. People around the country will learn about Jace LaViolette. The huge Aggie freshman crushed another homer today, and I do mean crushed. He put a curveball into the trees beyond the ballpark in Hoover, Ala., and that's going a good 30 feet over the wall. Estimated distance: 442 feet. No word on if any innocent squirrels were killed.

7. The Texas Legislature may have protected 12th Man+. A sweeping piece of NIL legislation has made its way through both houses of the Texas legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott has indicated he will sign it. Part of the wording of the bill says that "an athletic association ... with authority over an intercollegiate athletic program ... may not enforce a contract term, a rule, a regulation, a standard, or any other requirement" that penalizes a program for being involved in NIL.

In other words, if the NCAA tried to come after 12th Man+ or whatever Texas comes up with, they have no legal jurisdiction in the state of Texas and can be told to shove it.

Tough luck for the NCAA. If they meant business, they should have been willing to act three years ago.

8. In the meantime, the NCAA has found something they like. There is finally some semblance of legislation working its way through Congress that would set up an NIL clearing house to deal with all related issues. The NCAA is in full support of it.

In other words, the regulatory body of college sports wants another regulatory body to handle the most important issue in college sports. You can't make this stuff up.

9. The sound of DOOM out west is being heard because the PAC-12 is seriously screwed when it comes to TV contracts. Their deal with ESPN (as well as their deal ith Fox) is up next year and the network has said that, sorry, it's allocated the money elsewhere.

Think about that. The Worldwide Leader in Sports has told a Power 5 conference it has no interest in its sports. That will hurt your pride, then it'll hurt your pocketbook. Add in that Fox doesn't seem too excited to jump in and, well...you're kinda screwed unless someone new to the industry gets in.

The PAC is looking for a $300 million deal, at least, in an effort to stop teams from bolting to the Big 12. I think that there is a very real chance that the PAC-12 ceases to exist within this decade, and more than a fair chance it's in the next three years.

10. I have said Kevin Warren is an idiot since 2020, and he's helped my case. The former Big 10 commissioner drew my ire with his arrogant, dismissive approach to playing football during the Covid pandemic, basing argument on flawed research (the science!) that claimed kids would just flat drop dead if they played football. That and the Big 10 is too hoity-toity to join the likes of the SEC in playing this barbaric sport.

Then, when nobody played along with this stupid approach, he pushed for Ohio State to be in the CFP when they had no business being there (and it cost A&M a spot). They promptly proved they had no business being there by getting smacked by Alabama.

Super-genius Kevin, who is now the president of Da Bearsss, gave NBC the rights to the Big 10 Championship Game to help clinch a new TV deal. One problem: he couldn't do that, because the game technically belongs to Fox, since the Big 10 Network actually owns the conference's media rights, and guess who owns the majority of the BTN?

Fox.

This is basic stuff that the commissioner of a conference should know, but Warren was either too stupid or too arrogant to care about the basics. And Warren did this without consulting the leadership of any member institutions.

So now Fox is royally pissed and the conference now owes them $40 million. Warren has already left, so they have no recourse against him -- except to hope that the Bears royally suck and he gets fired.