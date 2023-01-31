1. Running back: Amari Daniels vs. Le’Veon Moss vs. Reuben Owens

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Yes

Could it be settled this spring?: No

If Bobby Petrino is, indeed, running the offensive show, then there should be a more established rotation instead of an emphasis on one running back. So maybe there won’t be one defined “winner” here.

2. Left guard: Kam Dewberry vs. Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: No

Could it be settled this spring?: Yes

Moko is still recovering from a torn ACL, so he’s likely not going to be involved this spring. Dewberry, on the other hand, is back after starting the second half of the season and improving demonstrably.

3. Third starting receiver: Noah Thomas vs. several possibilities

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Yes

Could it be settled this spring?: Yes

Thomas was the starter at season’s end last year, but the Aggies could try to throw Raymond Cottrell, Micah Tease, Tyrin Smith, Moose Muhammad and maybe even Jalen Preston out there this spring. But if it is going to be settled this spring, it won’t be by Thomas. Moose will take over outside, because Ainias Smith has returned. We’ll know how feasible that is in a few days.

4. Third tight end: Jake Johnson vs. Theo Ohrstrom vs. Fernando Garza vs. Jaden Platt

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Yes

Could it be settled this spring?: Unlikely

I think Johnson has a pretty sizable lead here, but when you have the level of talent the Aggies have behind Donovan Green and Max Wright, it would be a mistake to assume that one guy will run and hide.

5. Defensive end: Shemar Turner vs. Shemar Stewart vs. LT Overton vs…well, you name it

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: No

Could it be settled this spring?: You’re funny

Fadil Diggs has one side locked down, assuming he’s healthy. But after his ACL tear, he’s probably not going to be involved this spring, meaning some of the contenders for the job on the other side (Turner, primarily) will be in his place. You also have Enai White and Malick Sylla, who may be more situational players, to account for, and there’s the possibility of DJ Hicks as well. All of these guys are likely to play, but who gets the first snaps is a real question.

6. Nickel: Bryce Anderson vs. Jarred Kerr vs…?

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Probably not

Could it be settled this spring?: No

Anderson and Kerr are the likely suspects, but we could see Sam McCall and maybe Dalton Brooks in there too. There’s a lot of mixing and matching to be done.

7. Fourth linebacker: Daymion Sanford vs. Taurean York

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Yes

Could it be settled this spring?: No

The Aggies know who their top three linebackers are: Chris Russell, Edgerrin Cooper and Martrell Harris. That’s not nearly enough, and leaves two freshmen competing for playing time. Hopefully, they’ll add someone else and make this point moot, but right now it’s the speed and athleticism of Sanford against the tackling prowess of York.

8. Backup left tackle: Dametrious Crownover vs…?

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: No

Could it be settled this spring?: Heck no

Trey Zuhn is the left tackle. But Crownover wasn’t anywhere near ready to play last year in his first full season as a lineman and A&M needs options. Chase Bisontis may be a guy who gets a look along with Crownover. Moko could make the move over in the summer. But they’ve got to find someone.

9. Kick returner: Moss vs. Evan Stewart vs…?

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Probably

Could it be settled this spring?: Maybe

Both Moss and Stewart got time returning kicks late last season and could again. But players like Tease, Brooks and Cottrell could also get a look.

10. Placekicker: Randy Bond vs. Ethan Moczulski

Will everyone be involved in spring practice?: Yes

Could it be settled in the spring?: Yes

This may not be a competition at all, with Bond being the incumbent. But then again, there wasn’t supposed to be a competition last year and Caden Davis was done after two games. Moczulski is a scholarship kicker with a big leg, so he could make it interesting.