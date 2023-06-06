1. The big question is, was the 2023 baseball season a success or failure? They didn't get to Omaha, so I think it's a disappointment. All the same, Jim Scholossnagle more than made his salary by getting his team to put their problems behind them and push to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. He'll probably be frustrated all offseason that the Aggies didn't get that one they needed in the Palo Alto Regional, but that may not be the worst thing either. Hunger and frustration tend to make for good teams.

2. Next year’s Aggie baseball team will look very different. It’s very likely — nearly inescapable — that the team will be completely revamped. Jack Moss, Austin Bost, Hunter Haas, Brett Minnich, Trevor Werner and Ryan Thompson are either out of eligibility or can be taken in the MLB draft. That leaves Jace LaViolette and Max Kaufer as the only starting position players sure to return. Of course, a rebuild behind a near certain All-American is not a bad place to start.

3. As bad as it was this year, pitching could be the strength of the 2024 Aggies. Nathan Dettmer is draft-eligible, but after a pretty poor season, he could end up in a position where it suits him to return. The same could be said for Will Johnston, though he’ll probably be drafted high enough to go. Still, you return Troy Wansing, Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, Shane Sdao, Brad Rudis and (maybe) Brandyn Garcia. You also get Ryan Prager back from Tommy John surgery. That's a lot of power arms from both sides.

4. Portal success will define the 2024 baseball team. As hesitant as Jimbo Fisher has been to get into the portal (until recently), Schloss has lived and thrived in it. He's off to a fast start, getting catcher Jackson Appel from Penn and shortstop Ali Camarillo from Cal State Northridge. Stanley Tucker and Kaeden Kent will likely have big roles on next year's squad, but outside of them (CF and 2B or SS), there's a lot of opportunity there. Odds are A&M will be a very appealing transfer spot.

5. A&M football is definitely getting somewhere in Duncanville. After RB Caden Durham came in last weekend and had a very positive visit, 5-star DE Colin Simmons has set up an unofficial visit for the end of this month. The Aggies still have a ways to go with Simmons, but they've got themselves in the game for the nation's third-ranked player. Considering the doors to Duncanville were pretty much shut to A&M for a decade or more, that's pretty positive news.

6. After last week was big lineman weekend, this weekend is shaping up to be big quarterback weekend. QBs EJ Caminong (Washington commit) and Trever Jackson (Elite 11 finalists) were set a few days ago, but Miles O'Neill, out of Princeton, N.J., will be officialling as well. That should make things very interesting, considering A&M only has (reasonably) space for one more to go with AJ Maddox.

7. Thursday may be good for the Aggie offense. Former Kentucky WR and speed merchant Jordan Anthony is set to announce his decision, and the one-time 4-star seems to be leaning A&M's way. That would be a major get, especially this late in the transfer season.

8. The wideout corps would be strong with Anthony's addition. Getting the receiver group up to nine would be important. Having so many guys with game-breaking speed would be absolutely huge. We already know that Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith can move; Moose Muhammad got down the field fairly frequently last year and Noah Thomas raised eyebrows this spring with his speed. Adding in a track star in Micah Tease, a big speedster in Raymond Cottrell, a guy who averaged 23 yards a catch at the D-II level in Jahdae Walker and potentiall Anthony would give A&M's quarterbacks a lot to work with. That would be quite a coup considering how things looked a couple months ago.

9. A story emanated this morning that a potential elite spring football league for high schoolers in this the making. Let's be clear here: this is a stupid idea and could be detrimental to players. Football is clearly a physical sport and players need time to recover. Focusing solely on football could not only get them hurt, but stunt their physical development. Programs like A&M, who crave multi-sport athletes, would also frown on this endeavor. I hope it fails to get off the ground.

10. The PGA Tour and LIV, sponsored by Saudi Arabia, merged today in a highly controversial deal. PGA players, in particular, are furious at the move and the fact they weren't even told it was a possibility. The whole thing makes me happy to be covering college football and the SEC in particular, where you don't have to worry about tampering, back-stabbing, ridiculous money payouts to players and secretive leadership not keeping everyone in the loop.





This, of course, is sarcasm.