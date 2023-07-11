With SEC Media Days now just six days away, here are 10 storylines to look for at the big season kickoff:

1. Will Jimbo get a real football question from someone who doesn't cover the Aggies?

He will get them. I'll be there, Olin Buchanan will be there, the Eagle staff will be there and Brent Zwerneman will be there. That guarantees real questions. But will the regional or national guys actually care, or will they play gotcha with NIL or transfer portal questions? If you're a bettor, I'd put crappy gotcha questions at +3000.

Jimbo Fisher probably likes SEC Media Days as much as a root canal.

2. Will Nick Saban complain about NIL?

Odds of this are also incredibly high. He grips about something every year anyway, and this seems to be his continued bugaboo for the time being. He'd probably discuss that than being questioned about his quarterback situation.

3. Who will Lane Kiffin piss off this time?

Jimbo speaks Monday morning. Kiffin speaks Thursday afternoon. Coincidental? I doubt it. But Kiffin revels in annoying people, though he's terrified of Saban. So again, Jimbo +3000.

4. Ainias Smith finally arrives

Last year, Smith didn't get to go to SEC Media Days due to an arrest that later proved to be bungled. So he gets another chance this year. Will the majority of the questions be about his arrest or will they be real football questions?

5. How often will Bobby Petrino get brought up?

I wouldn't call questions about Petrino intellectually lazy, but they're not rocket science either. Unless you're covering Arkansas, in which case they're totally legit and will have a very interested audience back home. Anyone else and I'll probably eyeroll, unless the question has to do with scheme.

6. How often will Texas be mentioned?

Count on a lot. The Austin press corps will be there en masse, you can bet on it. And they'll want to know just how scared everyone will be when the Longhorns get there in 2024. Again, eyeroll.

7. How many questions will Zach Arnett get about Mike Leach?

This is Arnett's first SEC Media Days after taking over from the late Pirate. That's huge shoes to fill, especially at Media Days. Hopefully Arnett will get to talk about his team, but it would be no surprise if Leach's shadow looms.

8. Who's the best running back in attendance?

Arkansas is bringing Rocket Sanders. Ole Miss is bringing Quinshon Judkins. Both of those guys are not only All-SEC talents, but All-American talents. It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top at season's end. Interestingly, Georgia is not bringing a running back.

9. Will Kirby Smart get any tough questions about the lack of discipline in his program?

This could be interesting. Normally, local media in the SEC just roll over and kiss the proverbial ring of their team. Alabama and LSU are especially terrible about this, but Georgia hasn't been far behind. Until now. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been on the case of UGA football for several months, and the school's athletic association demanded today that the AJC revoke a story entitled "UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women". So basically UGA and the AJC have gone to war with one another. That could make things a lot spicier than normal for a coach who hasn't lost a game in two years.

10. How much crap will Kai Kroger get?