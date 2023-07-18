Here are 10 things from SEC Media Days, being held this year in Nashville:

1. Nashville has done a great job as a host

It's remarkable how much SEC Media Days has changed in the time A&M has been in the SEC. It used to be a little get together in Hoover, Ala., which the conference liked because it was homey and convenient for them. But it has grown considerably, and the hype with it has too. After being in Atlanta last year, which added to the excitement a little bit, it's in Nashville this year. And they have done a remarkable job. The Predators, the Titans, the local music industry -- everyone has gotten involved with supporting the event. There was supposed to be a free concert tonight on Broadway, but it was washed out by the rain. Radio row is now huge. There were, I'm guessing, better than 900 people here this time around, and it will only grow next year. And Dallas will be hard-pressed to top Nashville, so they'd better get after it.

2. Wait, what?

The Arkansas press corps was lying in wait for A&M's contingent, wanting to know how badly Jimbo and Bobby Petrino were getting along because two fiery personalities cannot possibly coexist. When they were told by all three A&M players in attendance that Petrino was quiet and laid back, they were absolutely incredulous. But it's true; I still haven't heard Petrino's voice since his arrival at A&M. He's been quiet, affable and gets along with the players well -- which is not what Arkansas folks recall. Since Petrino left Arkansas, he's had more than a few setbacks. Adversity can humble people. Maybe that's been the case with Petrino, whether the Arkansas press corps believes it or not.

3. McKinnley taking the lead

When McKinnley Jackson committed to A&M, I recall some folks with other programs claiming they questioned his dedication and commitment to his team. Four years later, there's not much doubt those assessments were wrong. Jackson was extremely impressive yesterday, and he definitely left the impression that he is taking his role as a team captain very seriously. He referred to "My offensive line," "My offense," "My corners". Jackson has a serious emotional attachment to this group, and it's one of the major reasons he came back to A&M for a final year. When the Aggies ended up as a top 4 team in the nation in 2020, the locker room leaders were Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal, two guys you did not want to screw with. Think anyone wants to cross McKinnley Jackson?

4. 3/7? Good for a hitter. Bad for transfers.

A&M lost seven true freshmen from the vaunted 2022 class to the transfer portal, not eight as I was saying earlier today (nice job, dummy). But it makes the reality that three of those seven have already gotten the boot (or left, if you prefer) from their second program even more remarkable. The departures of Smoke Bouie, Chris Marshall and Ish Harris from their second teams shows three things about the situation at A&M last year. 1) Some of the freshmen were real problems. I don't think I have to name names. This reality is now obvious. 2) This was not a situation that began at A&M or was happening only at A&M. There were problems with this bunch before they came into the locker room and those issues persisted into this year. So critics of A&M's "culture" are off base. 3) A&M did have a very real problem, and it occurred before these guys got to campus. They did a very poor job evaluating the character of some of the guys in the 2022 class. They were enamored with the talent and ignored the red flags surrounding them off the field. Considering the changes we've heard about in terms of recruiting the 2024 class, it looks like they've learned a harsh lesson.

5. Ainias and his way to remember TP

Ainias Smith has bought lapel pins for his teammates and coaches with the letters TP on them, to honor Terry Price. They weren't in in time for them to be worn at SEC Media Days, but I'm sure we'll see them before the season ends. I think everyone knows how beloved TP was, and I'll write something up about the comments made in his honor this weekend. But the effort made by a player on the other side of the ball to honor him shows how truly special the man was to everyone who knew him.

6. Flag this

Even though Texas isn't even in the SEC yet, someone asked the conference's head of officials whether or not the SEC will follow the Big 12's lead and make the horns down hand signal a personal foul penalty. The answer was as close to laughter as humanly possible without cackling. "There’s a difference between a player giving a signal directly in face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it w/teammates celebrating after a touchdown or on the sideline. To net all that out, every single occurrence is not an act of unsportsmanlike conduct," John McDaid said this morning. Ok, don't throw horns down in a guy's face. You can't do that with anyone else's hand signal either. So, in other words, you're not special, new team.

7. A&M is the mystery team

Every year, there's a team at SEC Media Days that people are intrigued by, can't figure out and are the subject of intense debate. This year, that team is A&M and it's not even close. There are a lot of people who staunchly believe the Aggies are back and will be a force this season. There are almost as many who expect (hope?) A&M and Jimbo will crash and burn. I can see arguments for both. But I still look at a two-deep that has very few holes and a group of upperclassmen with axes to grind. So I'm leaning towards the "they're good" category with two weeks before camp.

8. Is DJ Hicks a DT? A DE? Both?

DJ Hicks could follow in Shemar Turner's footsteps and play both tackle and end.

Since I had McKinnley Jackson basically all to myself for a few minutes yesterday (thank you for that, other reporters), I asked him about freshman DJ Hicks and whether he was playing defensive tackle, as I expected, or defensive end. His response caught me flatfooted. "He's in both rooms," Jackson said. The Aggies have had 280 pound defensive ends in recent years, with Shemar Turner being one of them. Turner is now up to 300 pounds, in fact. But the idea of someone's size and athleticism being used in a hybrid role is extremely interesting. I'm looking forward to see how it all plays out.

9. A&M giving away nothing on QB competition

It's been considered pretty close to a foregone conclusion that sophomore Conner Weigman will be the starter at quarterback this fall for the Aggies, but Jimbo and the players aren't giving anything away. Ainias said he liked how Weigman was throwing the ball, but that Max Johnson was "nice" too. Jimbo said that there is a competition and he's pleased with both, but that was about it. So is there a quarterback competition? Maybe. But we heard a lot about how close Haynes King and Zach Calzada were, except they weren't. It was King's job until he got hurt, and we know the rest.

10. T-minus two weeks to camp