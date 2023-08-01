With training camp starting tomorrow, there's no better time to discuss the 10 Things I'm most interested in seeing over the next couple of weeks.

Amari Daniels and Conner Weigman may face competition to keep their starting jobs.

1. Is the team healthy?

Injuries had a lot to do with last year's disaster, because the team was never truly healthy -- even at the start of training camp. If the Aggies are healthy to start camp tomorrow, it's already an improvement over 2022.

2. Is there really a QB competition?

Jimbo Fisher says there is, even though he hasn't used that precise term. But Conner Weigman should get the first look at Max Johnson will have to try to catch him -- probably. And what if he does? Then things get interesting.

3. Has the offensive line put it together?

The guard/center/guard combination of Kam Dewberry, Bryce Foster and Layden Robinson should be the best in America -- period. But A&M has to figure out who the starting tackles are and where they'll play. It'll be some combination of Trey Zuhn or Chase Bisontis and Deuce Fatheree, but whoever plays better will decide where Fatheree plays. If they're going to be as good a line as people think, they've got to figure that out and fast.

4. Who are the backup wideouts?

Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell are true freshmen, but they looked good this spring. But Jahdae Walker and Jordan Anthony weren't there, either. So who gets the first look at backing up the Big 4 (Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad and Noah Thomas)? Of course, what matters is the last look, but all the same, it's interesting to see who's "ahead" to start camp.

5. Who starts at middle linebacker?

Chris Russell did last year, and he's back. But Jurriente Davis has been very effective everywhere he's been. So the competition here should be really good.

6. Who's going to come out on top in the running back competition?

Amari Daniels has proven the most in real games. Le'Veon Moss has gotten a lot of attention for his skillset. Rueben Owens was the best back in the 2023 class. All three should get carries, but who's going to get the first one against New Mexico?

7. What will the corner rotation look like?

Tony Grimes and Tyreek Chappell should start. After that, it's a crap shoot, even though Sam McCall looks like he should have one of the reserve roles. This will be one of the more interesting, if quieter than most, competitions this summer.

8. Which freshmen look like they're ready to contribute?

A&M threw a lot of true freshmen into the fire last year and not all of them were ready. This year, that shouldn't be the case. But players like Rueben Owens, DJ Hicks, Bravion Rogers and Taurean York could work their way onto the field anyway.

9. Who's the backup nickel?

Bryce Anderson is pretty much set as the starter, barring injury. But who backs him up remains a question. Jarred Kerr got some time there last year, but Josh DeBerry was a nickel at Boston College. So who will it be?

10. What's Jimbo up to?