1. I'm starting to wonder if the fall's big upset will be at offensive tackle

It has been my personal feeling, without anything but a gut instinct to back it, that Deuce Fatheree would play one of the tackle positions and it would be a fight between Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis to decide who plays the other (even though they play different positions). Now I'm not so sure. Coach Jimbo Fisher went out of his way to praise both Zuhn and Bisontis yesterday. He lauded Zuhn for his toughness, as he played hurt all of last year, and said his performance has increased significantly now that he's healthy. Bisontis has been a story since the second or third practice of spring ball. Fatheree hasn't done anything to lose a spot; he just hasn't been out there to really compete. He's only gotten back into full practices over the past several days and didn't scrimmage. That puts him behind the proverbial 8-ball when it comes to time remaining. Who knows. Maybe I'm wrong on this. But it's something I'm going to watch just a little bit more closely that the "whole lot" I was already, because tackle's a big position to have up for competition.

Dalton Brooks has been extremely impressive so far.

2. Not surprised by little movement in the Rivals 250

The latest edition of the Rivals 250 for the 2024 class was released this morning and you can see it here. A&M has nine commits on the list at the moment, including recent addition Papa Ahfua. I thought a few more guys might have made the leap into the 250, but then it struck me -- what's changed in the last couple of months? Not much. There's been an opportunity to see a few guys in camps later in the summer, but outside of that, players who were highly ranked before are highly ranked now and there wasn't a whole lot of movement. In the case of the Aggie commits, the biggest move was 18 spots -- and that's not much in the grand scheme of things. Now, the next set of rankings will be done once high school football is well underway again, and that could be a lot more telling.

3. They don't have to play. They may anyway.

"They", in this case, are the defensive backs that came in with the 2023 recruiting class. Jayvon Thomas, Dalton Brooks and Bravion Rogers all drew praise from Jimbo on Monday, and he said the three of them would help this season. Thomas has gotten the most attention because he's been getting a lot of snaps at corner, but the guy who has impressed me is Brooks. He's been playing nickel and has also been returning kicks, and he does something to catch your attention in a good way every time out. His explosiveness is so good that it surprises you every time, even if you're expecting it. The Aggies have a solid nickel (as it would appear) in Bryce Anderson. All the same, Brooks may find his way onto the field anyway. To be clear, this is not a situation like last year where Anderson and Jarred Kerr and a cast of many now-departed corners had to play due to injuries or lack of depth. These guys are doing it the way you'd hope -- they're earning the opportunity.

4. How do you replace Donovan Green? There are options

Let's be clear here: losing Donovan Green for the season is a blow to the offense and absolutely sucks. But there are a few ways to cushion the blow. First, you can go four wides a lot. A&M does, indeed, have four good wideouts (and more). But Jake Johnson is not exactly chopped liver. He has looked good this summer and was getting first team reps anyway. The plan was for "18 and 19" (Green and Johnson) to play together a good bit; even though that can't happen, it doesn't mean 19 won't play plenty anyway.



5. Two youngsters could also help

Theo Ohrstrom has made significant progress.

A lot of people already know about Theo Ohrstrom, AKA Baby Thor. The Swedish product drew a lot of attention due to his unique recruitment, but he's also a freak athlete. He's started to really get a feel for things at the highest level of college football and has also seen work with the ones, and he may have just had a big opportunity present itself. Not as many people know about true freshman Jaden Platt, but they may find out. I really liked Platt's film last fall and thought he could be a real dangerous pass receiver; it looks like I might have been onto something, because Jimbo has made sure to compliment him multiple times this summer. Hopefully he won't have to be rushed on the field like Green was last year, but he does have plenty of natural talent that has already shown itself.

6. "We recruited the right guys."

That's what Jimbo had to say yesterday when he kind of went off on a tangent about members of the 2023 recruiting class. It was smaller, at 19 players, and was not as highly-regarded as the last couple of classes, but Fisher likes it all the same. During yesterday's press conference, he mentioned how 5-star DJ Hicks had already started to impress, and reiterated how good Bisontis has been since arriving in the spring. He also mentioned the nation's top guard prospect, T.J. Shanahan, who was rehabbing from a knee injury this spring but has already gotten some backup work in at right guard. Add in the three defensive backs already mentioned, Platt and wideouts Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell, and that's a good bit of that recruiting class who have already flashed so far this summer. The best part, as also mentioned before, is that these guys likely won't have to repeat what the 2022 class had to do and get thrown right into the fire.

7. They didn't recruit all the right guys last year

Cornerback Denver Harris, who was told that he should look somewhere else after last season, is in trouble at LSU. He's either suspended or done, but either way, he's on extremely thin ice and the Mississippi does not freeze well. Harris is the fourth member of the 2022 class of the seven who left after last year to get in trouble of some sort at his second destination. Three others -- Smoke Bouie, Chris Marshall and Ish Harris -- didn't even make it to training camp at Georgia, Ole Miss and Houston. Does that just reiterate A&M has, or had, a culture problem? No. But what it does clearly indicate was that they took gambles they shouldn't have because they were blinded by talent and potential. They're not the first program to do that and won't be the last. But a situation like last year is not only embarrassing, it leaves a stain on the program other schools can point to when they negatively recruit against you. Talent-wise, everyone in America would go after these guys who got in trouble last fall. But sometimes the off-the-field issues can outweigh their potential on it. That was the case with a number of players on the 2022 team, and most of them are gone. I think A&M has learned from such a major mistake and is being a little more cautious and thorough when it comes to recruiting as a whole.

8. Go with the committee

When asked about the running back situation and whether there might be a committee at the position, Jimbo kind of skated around the issue, saying that he's had committees before at FSU, it worked well with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane and so forth. I think the Aggies will have a committee approach at running back this fall and, more importantly, they should. Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens have all shown enough that they deserve to play. Using the committee approach can keep them healthy and fresh, but conversely, they can also ride the hot hand. This group has gotten very little attention beyond the Aggie press corps, but I really like what this trio can do.

9. A speed rush would be nice

LT Overton, Enai White and Fadil Diggs are three of the "fast" ends.

During his comments yesterday, Jimbo mentioned how impressed he was with sophomore Malick Sylla and how he and Enai White could become really be factors due to their speed. It makes sense that those two would be situational players for that very reason (and you've got to be very special to survive as a three-down lineman in the SEC at 240 pounds), and it's good to hear that Sylla and White are being prepared for that purpose. A&M didn't have anyone close to filling the Tyree Johnson role last season. But they're not the only guys who could be used in that role. With the loss of Terry Price, the defensive line groups in practice are different this fall. As I've mentioned in practice reports (if you're reading this and aren't a subscriber, you should rectify that quickly), the defensive line is now split up between the "bigs" and the "speed" guys. The speed group normally consists of White, Sylla, LT Overton and Fadil Diggs. Everyone else is with now-Defensive line coach Elijah Robinson. Overton has slimmed down from last year, and Diggs was A&M's best pass rusher before he got hurt against South Carolina. These could be the four guys most relied upon to bring pressure off the edge this fall.

10. Personal status: cautiously optimistic