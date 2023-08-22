Here are 10 observations I have from what I've seen and heard during training camp:

Conner Weigman and Max Johnson are both playing better than they did last summer.

1. A&M looks like it has a good situation at quarterback

Last year, Haynes King was well beyond Max Johnson and Conner Weigman during summer practices. That clearly didn't translate to gameplay, as Johnson and, eventually, Weigman outplayed him when it mattered. But this is a different year, and the things seem different this time around. Both Weigman and Johnson have looked really good, and they've looked really good on a consistent basis. I don't know if it's a change in scheme or the primary voice in their ear, or if it's just experience; all the same, it's a significant improvement over last year. If it translates onto the field, the Aggies should be very happy. Who's the starter, you ask? I think it will be Weigman, because he brings an extra element with his legs and he's been just a little bit better than Johnson (in my opinion). But if it went the other way, I wouldn't be upset about it.

2. Deuce Fatheree will have to work to get a starting job

This isn't a knock on the two year starter at right tackle at all. It's the reality of two different things: 1) he's just now getting back into the full swing of things after getting hurt late in spring practice and 2) Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis are playing extremely well. It's ok to feel bad for Fatheree and feel excited about the improved play at the tackle positions, because a step up was needed. And who knows? We've still got 11 days until the opener, and Fatheree may steal a starting spot back.

3. All three backs should play

I've been banging on this drum for a while (maybe even last week in this space?), but here's the deal: Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Reuben Owens have all done enough to play this season. Both Jimbo and Bobby Petrino have gone with multi-back sets in the past and ridden the hot hand. They sure can do that again this year.

4. The wideouts are as advertised -- and maybe better than that

Evan Stewart may not be the best Aggie wideout I've ever seen (yet), but he's certainly the smoothest and most graceful. He also finds ways to get open. We know what Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad can do, and Noah Thomas has been a highlight reel since the first day of spring ball. Four should be enough, but A&M can probably go deeper than that if they need (or want) to. Jahdae Walker has been a revelation; the D-II transfer can seriously play. Kentucky transfer Jordan Anthony reportedly had a big touchdown catch in the scrimmage the other day. Freshmen Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell have both had moments where they've impressed. This group went from shorthanded to potentially excellent in the span of eight months.

5. It should be a lot tougher to run on the Aggies this year

A lot of this has to do with the interior defensive line, where McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen should start. But they can go three deep pretty easily, with Isaiah Raikes, Albert Regis, DJ Hicks and Gabe Dindy all capable of playing at a high level. With Shemar Turner at one of the end spots, the Aggies have a lot of size up front. If the linebackers fill properly, then there should be significant improvement.

6. A&M could use five linebackers this year

The linebacker corps for the Aggies has been rail thin repeatedly for the past few years, but maybe things are getting better. Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell seem set to start, with transfer JD Davis behind them. Martrell Harris should get on the field too after his strong 2022 debut, but look out for freshman Taurean York. The former 3-star from Temple racked up huge tackle numbers in high school and he's shown a nose for the ball since he arrive at A&M in the spring. The coaching staff seems to have a lot of confidence in him, freshman or not.

7. Some freshmen are going to play because they can, not because they have to

Owens, York, Bisontis and HIcks have all been mentioned already. But nickel Dalton Brooks and corners Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers may get on the field as well. Jimbo has been very complimentary of all three of them.

8. "Our Big Swede" may be seen early

TE Theo Ohrstrom, who came over last year as part of the 2022 class, has made tremendous progress since last year. Referred to as "Our Big Swede" by Jimbo Monday, Ohrstrom has been getting snaps with the first team. With Donovan Green out for the year, he may be out there very early in the season opener.

9. Take your guess at who the other starting corner is

Tyreek Chappell is set in stone, barring injury. He's looked awesome all summer and could be a shutdown corner this season. The other side is a big question mark. Transfers Josh DeBerry, Tony Grimes and Sam McCall have all taken first team reps. So has Thomas and even walk-on Kent Robinson. Deuce Harmon, who started a couple of games last year, is still around too. If you've got a guess on who wins out, it's as good as anyone else's.

10. The tone of this camp is very different from last year's