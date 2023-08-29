With the start of the 2023 season now just four days away, it's time to look at the 10 players most important to Texas A&M's success -- and why.

Evan Stewart will have to be big for the Aggies this season.

10. DE Fadil Diggs

The Aggies should have a lot of depth at defensive end this fall, but Diggs is a guy who can be on the field regardless of the situation. He was just coming into his own last fall when he suffered a knee injury that ended his season, but he still ended up with 28 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles -- and Alabama would prefer to never see him again. Add in the fact he's a veteran and a team captain and he's a big part of the defensive line equation.

9. Nickel Bryce Anderson

A nickel has to do a lot in the A&M defense: attack the running game, take on slot receivers in the passing game and a whole lot of stuff in between. The Aggies had an elite nickel in Antonio Johnson, but he's a Jaguar now. So the job falls to Anderson to handle one of the toughest and most important jobs on the defense. He looked good in his freshman season and great this spring and summer, but now it really matters.

8. Safety Demani Richardson

Entering his fifth season as a starter, Richardson is the unquestioned leader of the secondary. He led the team with 72 tackles last year and scored a pair of touchdowns. The Aggies need a big year from Richardson in all phases in the game to ensure the defensive backfield is strong this year than last.

7. WR Ainias Smith

Jimbo Fisher has called Smith the team's "Swiss Army Knife", and that's an apt description. The fifth-year senior will play all three receiver spots, running back and return punts. But he's not only the team's most versatile weapon, he's the most experienced. With his draft stock on the line, both he and the team need a big year.

6. LB Edgerrin Cooper

Let's face it; A&M's linebacker play in 2022 was just south of dreadful. For a guy with Cooper's talent, that should be a personal affront. With D.J. Durkin now taking over as the linebackers coach as well as defensive coordinator, there shouldn't be much question about what's expected of them. If the group is to improve, it's going to start with Cooper, who has the ability to be one of the SEC's best linebackers.

5. LT Trey Zuhn

After playing with a dislocated knee, a torn labrum in his shoulder and a bunch of other injuries last season, we finally get to see a healthy Zuhn this fall. But health is not why he's on the list; his role as the protector of Conner Weigman's blindside is. The Aggie offensive line needs to seriously improve over last year, and having a left tackle capable of stuffing elite SEC pass rushers is a great place to start.

4. DT McKinnley Jackson

The Aggies were one of the worst teams in college football against the run last year, but Jackson still proved to be dominant when he was healthy: 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery in just eight games. This year, he's 100% to start the season and should be the centerpiece of a much better and deeper defensive tackle group. If the line is going to be better in 2023, it'll start with him.

3. CB Tyreek Chappell

The SEC is filled with top-notch receivers, and the Aggies will have to find ways to slow them down if they're to be a factor for the SEC West title. Chappell, who had an excellent season last year, is now A&M's unquestioned top corner and looked like a shutdown defender against very good competition in training camp. If he keeps that up, or even improves a notch, the Aggie defense will be considerably tougher.

2. WR Evan Stewart

Bobby Petrino has put together some explosive offenses in the past with pretty good receivers. Stewart is well beyond "pretty good"; he should be the best receiver on one of the top receiver groups in the nation. He can certainly be the top big play threat, and that's what the Aggies will be looking for. He looked smoother and much more comfortable this summer, and if that translates into games in the fall, he could put up very big numbers.

1. QB Conner Weigman