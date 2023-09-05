1. I’m seeing a lot of “yeah, but”s surrounding A&M after the win over New Mexico . One of the most prevalent is that A&M wasn’t balanced and didn’t run the ball well. This kind of shows that it doesn’t take much to get on a betting site or host a podcast. I saw one guy who says he’s a Miami believer now, but he couldn’t even spell Conner Weigman’s first name right (he spelled it Connor). If you can’t take the time to get the little things right, I am taking your opinions to be amateurish and, likely, stupid. But like I said last night in Monday Thoughts: A&M and Bobby Petrino are not interested in balance. Balance is now like a participation trophy — you got that? Oh, good for you! Who cares. This is about attacking weaknesses, especially when they’re glaring. New Mexico’s were. How hard is this to figure out?





2. A&M also didn’t run the ball that much because they were too busy scoring. The Aggies are 111th in the nation in offensive time of possession. They held the ball for less than 26 minutes and scored 52 points, all offensively. Their drives averaged 6 plays. Their pace was, remarkably, Sumlin-esque. It’s hard to grind it out when you’re scoring quickly. It’s like a boxer not doing enough work to the body because he’s busting up an opponent’s face.

3. Miami supporters are pointing to Tyler Van Dyke’s day against Miami (Ohio) as proof he’s back. He went 17-22 for 201 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. That’s solid. He had a long pass of 44 yards, which means the rest was short stuff. One thing A&M did well last weekend was limit short passes to just that, and not allow them to become big gains. They will have to do that again this weekend.

4. A&M has three corners who have experience playing Miami: Tyreek Chappell, Josh DeBerry and Tony Grimes. Chappell, of course, played them at Kyle Field last year. DeBerry and Grimes have experience at Boston College and UNC. Scheme changes aside, the Aggies have a lot of guys who have experience facing Van Dyke.

5. This will be a huge game for McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen. It’s vital that they blow up the interior of the Miami offensive line in order to disrupt the running game.

6. A&M does need to find more ways to get after the quarterback. Two sacks against UNM isn’t great or even good. But I did not see the linebackers blitz at all. Maybe that’ll be added this weekend.

7. Garrett Riley went to Clemson instead of taking the offensive coordinator job at A&M because he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to implement his offense and Jimbo Fisher would meddle. Clemson scored 7 points last night after Dabo Swinney said, “Well, it’s the Clemson offense… We’ve always collaborated as a staff… We hired Garrett to come in here and coordinate the Clemson offense.” In other words, Riley went to Clemson, couldn’t implement his offense and Dabo is meddling. That’s high irony.

8. LSU’s loss to Florida State was a lot more understandable than Clemson’s humiliation, but it seems like the Tigers had more than a little arrogance infecting their roster before going to Orlando. Brian Kelly said his team thought they were Georgia or something. If so, that’s on him. His team got whipped at A&M last year, got whipped by Georgia and then beat a Purdue team that was missing a lot of players in the bowl game. So they should’ve been a lot more humble than they were. But they seemed to have selective memory, something FSU may have beaten out of them. They’re still good, but not as good as they thought they were.

9. Two things that stand out in looking at Texas against Rice: they only allowed 27 yards rushing but gave up two sacks to the Owls. Alabama is going to come right at Texas on both sides of the ball. The Tide had 3 sacks and ran for 205 yards. Something will have to give.

10. The SEC team in the most trouble is South Carolina, at least to me. Spencer Rattler threw from 353 yards, which is good, but nine sacks is horrifyingly bad. Even with the sacks removed, the Gamecocks ran for 20 total yards on 18 carries. You can’t win that way, and it’s a bad situation when have to improve to get to awful.