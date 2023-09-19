1. Credit where it's due

Conner Weigman has been really good so far.

Most of us expected Conner Weigman would be much better in 2023 than he was last year. But the leap he's taken is not only surprising, it's extremely impressive. Weigman has completed more than 70% of his passes for more than 900 yards and 8 touchdowns, and has run for 2 more. That's impressive enough, but his ability to extend plays by moving in the pocket has made him truly elite. This is a young man who will make his eighth start Saturday, and he's one of the top 5 passers in the country in terms of quarterback rating. Ok, two of the three starts this year were against ULM and New Mexico, but he was very good against Miami on the road all the same. Weigman, in a short sample size, looks like the best quarterback A&M has had in a decade. He's certainly the best shot at stability since Kellen Mond, but brings more excitement to the position than anyone since Johnny Manziel.

2. Credit where it's due, Part II

Edgerrin Cooper was not good last year. None of the linebackers were. But, for whatever his problems are as a defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin has done an excellent job coaching the linebackers. Cooper is proof positive of that. Cooper currently leads the team in tackles with 16, tackles for loss with 4 and hasn't been the confused, lost player he was last year. He's been fast, aggressive and has done his job well. The linebackers were a big question mark coming into the season, but with one-quarter of it gone, Cooper and Taurean York have eased a lot of concerns.

3. Will we see more of Deuce?

Deuce Harmon has been largely a forgotten man amongst the cornerbacks, but he got the start last weekend with Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes sidelined. He gave up one big pass, for 32 yards, early in the game and only one other the rest of the way. It wasn't the greatest performance of all time, but it was solid. And after Miami, solid was greatly appreciated. Josh DeBerry rebounded well after a bad game in Florida, and Chappell could be back this week, but Harmon likely played his way into additional time moving forward.

4. Turner bucks norm, hits quarterbacks

Last year, Fadil Diggs led the Aggies with 3 sacks. That's it. Three. In spite of their annoying lack of pressure on the quarterback so far this year, Shemar Turner already has three sacks, and two force fumbles to boot. On a line full of 5-stars, Turner's been the story so far. Most 290-pound linemen are tackles, not ends that are blowing around offensive tackles. He needs some help getting after the quarterback, but if A&M starts blitzing and forcing opponents to make choices on who to block, his sack total could move up rapidly.

5. Thorne not performing as expected

Auburn QB Payton Thorne is throwing the ball about as I expected. He's completing 68% of his passes, not throwing the ball deep and has 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. About par for what he did at Michigan State (19 TD, 11 INT last year). But he's also leading the Tigers in rushing, which I did not expect. And, if anyone did, they were lying. Thorne ran for 42 yards last year. His career high is 181, and that was on 2.2 yards a carry. He's averaging 6.4 yards a carry this year. I don't think Auburn really trusts its passing game and Thorne has already been sacked 5 times. They're run heavy as a result. That's not a surprise. Thorne being a threat is.

6. Don't we know you?

Early on during the 2022 recruiting cycle, I thought A&M would be the landing spot for Jay Fair. But then A&M got in on the likes of Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas and Fair kind of fell by the wayside. I don't know if would constitute a "loss" for A&M, but it's definitely a gain for Auburn. Fair leads the team with 174 receiving yards and is averaging 12.4 yards a catch. He's the only player on the team with double-digit receptions and the only one with more than 100 yards. Jimbo Fisher made it clear that A&M was well aware of what he's done during his Monday press conference. Normally, losing guys like Fair sting. A&M may be one of the few teams not kicking themselves -- yet -- for not signing him.

7. Time for more 2

Jacoby Mathews got the start Saturday with Jardin Gilbert sitting out the ULM game. I expect Gilbert to be back for Auburn, but I think that Mathews deserves to start getting increased playing time. We started to see the 5-star talent Saturday: he showed off excellent speed for a safety, was strong in coverage and tackled well. Demani Richardson and Gilbert may be the starters, but there are ways to get Mathews on the field more -- and they should.

8. Alabama's problems go beyond their quarterbacks

It's pretty clear, even if it's shocking, that Alabama has a problem with their quarterbacks. They're all not good at this point. But their issues go way beyond that, even if they aren't far away. Their offensive line is a disaster -- and this was a group they were talking up in a big way before the season began. Alabama is 103rd in tackles for loss allowed and 123rd in sacks allowed. And keep in mind, Jalen Milroe is a pretty mobile guy. These are issues that one player can't solve -- but they are ones that can be exploited by a lot of SEC teams.

9. The ego of coaches can be their downfall

No, I'm not talking about Jimbo. I'm talking about Zach Arnett at Mississippi State. Instead of sticking with the Air Raid or something close to it, Arnett decided to scrap Mike Leach's offense and go with something more conventional. There's a big problem with that, though. The Air Raid tends to use, and recruit, players that match the needed skill sets. They don't always translate well to another scheme. Bret Bielema found that out at Arkansas, when he tried to scrap Chad Morris' offense for a Big 10-ish scheme with disastrous results. But Arnett didn't learn from it.

10. Ah, forget it