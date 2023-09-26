1. 3 out 5 ain't bad

Edgerrin Cooper's play is much improved over last year.

Let’s go back and look at the 5 things I wanted to see against Auburn and check on whether or not we did, indeed, see them: Attack the wounded secondary. We’ll say kind of. Conner Weigman and Max Johnson combined to throw just 25 official attempts, for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson had a couple of big gainers wiped out by penalties as well. I get the sense that A&M could have thrown for more on Auburn, but didn’t feel the need to. Control the lines. Oh yeah. 15 tackles for loss and at least 7 sacks on one side, 209 yards rushing at 6.3 yards per carry on the other. It took a while for A&M’s running game to get going, but they were creating havoc for the Auburn offense right off the bat. Don’t give up the deep ball. 56 total yards passing. Check. Have good eyes. Not only did A&M get the 15 tackles for loss, Auburn picked up just 3.5 yards a carry – a lot of that in garbage time. So yes, they did do that. Keep turning them over. Nope, didn’t get it done here.

2. A key injury to watch this weekend

One question that looms over this weekend’s matchup with Arkansas is the status of a star player. I don’t mean Conner Weigman; I mean Rocket Sanders. Sanders has not played since week 1 after suffering a knee injury. He practiced Monday, but was not in full pads and was just in shorts.Sam Pittman, who hoped Sanders was going to be back for the LSU game, did not provide a new update on the preseason All-SEC selection.



3. A&M may have gotten lucky

Everything that I’ve heard so far on Weigman’s injury indicates the Aggies seemed to have dodged a bullet. If everything goes well, Weigman could be back on the field for A&M’s game against Alabama Oct. 7.



4. Another opportunity to bring the heat?



A&M’s numbers are skewed due to their demolition of Auburn, but the Aggies are currently 18th nationally in sacks and 10th in tackles for loss. Arkansas, on the other hand, is ranked 104th in sacks allowed and 62nd in tackles for loss allowed. In other words, I would suggest bringing pressure again this weekend.



5. The O-line has to step up

The Aggie offensive line will have to face an aggressive Arkansas defense.

Arkansas needs no encouragement to bring pressure. They’ve already got 14 sacks, 11th in the nation. But they’re 75th in passing yards allowed, so if your quarterback can get time, he can make plays. But this will be a big challenge for A&M’s offensive line.

6. An overlooked stat



A&M corner Josh DeBerry is now 8th in the nation and 2nd in the SEC in passes defensed with 6. The most an Aggie had last year was 8 (Tyreek Chappell). Since a dog of a game against Miami (along with the rest of the secondary), DeBerry has played well.



7. Linebackers are much improved over 2022.

It’s a good thing when your linebackers are leading the team in tackles. Right now, Edgerrin Cooper has 24 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Taurean York has 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and (allegedly) half a sack. Last year, Cooper had 61 tackles total; this year, he’s on pace for 72 and 21 tackles for loss. That would be very All-SEC.

8. Moss needs to get the ball first

Le'Veon Moss should be the first back to get the ball.

We’re getting into the physical part of the schedule and that means a physical running game is needed. That’s why I am 100% behind the idea of Le’Veon Moss being RB1 ahead of Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens. He’s the guy who got the running game going in each of the last two games and he’s a north-south, in your face kind of runner.



9. Nolen coming into his own

Being under Walter Nolen when he lands seems like a scary proposition.

Walter Nolen is becoming the player we expected he would be. He is tied for third on the team in tackles with 14, has 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He’s made several “wow” plays in each game. If teams continue to double-team McKinnley Jackson and worry about Shemar Turner, Nolen is going to have a real opportunity to do some damage.

10. RIP Brooks