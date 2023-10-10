1. Cooper comes alive

Coming into this season, Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was known to have tremendous talent, but the results had yet to meet his potential. Not anymore. Right now, you can make an argument that he’s the best linebacker in the SEC. Cooper has 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. That’s a whole lot for a guy who came into the year with career totals of 13.5 TFL and just half a sack. After his hat trick Saturday, he only trails Alabama’s Dallas Turner for the SEC sack lead — and Cooper has 15 more tackles than Turner does overall.

2. Linebackers do a 180 from 2022

Taurean York and Walter Nolen are both having stellar seasons

The change in the play of A&M’s linebackers overall year-over-year has been remarkable. What was a massive liability last year has become an asset. Cooper deserves plenty of credit for that, but so do two other people — Taurean York and DJ Durkin. York has been nothing short of remarkable as a true freshman, almost flawlessly calling defenses and being second on the team in tackles. Durkin can take some heat as the defensive coordinator, but his handling of the linebackers has been masterful. For the first time in quite a while, linebacker does not seem like an area where you’re worried about what they’ll screw up next.

3. Nolen matching the hype

We’re starting to see the 2022 class come into its own, and nowhere is that more obvious than with the crown jewel of the best class ever, defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Nolen was pretty good as a true freshman last year, but he’s been a monster this season. Nolen has 22 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks through half a season. A full year of 44 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8 sacks from a player at his position would be astonishing and would set him up as a potential top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

4. Unexpected -- and possibly necessary

Dametrious Crownover has become an asset.

At this point, I don’t think it’s debatable that the Aggies could really use a fully healthy Deuce Fatheree on the offensive line. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but one player who deserves more playing time is Dametrious Crownover. When he was moved to offensive tackle last year, I loved the idea because of his athleticism, but also had real concerns that he may not be able to make the transition. It’s not like it’s easy. Those concerns seemed justified last year, when he was just overwhelmed, but this year’s a different story. I think you can make a valid argument that he’s played well enough to bump Chase Bisontis from the starting lineup at right tackle. Jimbo Fisher has said Crownover is an NFL player in the making, and he may well be right.

5. Shemar Turner quietly comes into his own

Another player Fisher praised repeatedly in the offseason was defensive end Shemar Turner, and he has also broken out. Coming into this year, Turner had 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks for his career. He now has 6.5 TFL this season and 3.5 sacks, and it really should be more. I think he got cheated out of at least one more. His play has been good enough that Alabama frequently double-teamed him, which helped Fadil Diggs rack up a pair of sacks Saturday.

6. D-line proving itself to be elite

The Aggies can run out a two-deep consisting entirely of 4- and 5-stars if they want to on the defensive front, and that talent is showing. What could be the nation’s best and deepest front four has, by itself, racked up 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

7. Tangible improvement year-over-year

Now that we’ve got a pretty good idea of what this team is, let’s draw some comparison to last year’s debacle. In terms of total offense, A&M is averaging 420.5 yards a game. Last year, they averaged 360.9. In rushing defense, they’re 8th nationally, giving up just 84 yards a game. Last year, they were 123rd, giving up 208.8 yards a game. Last year, they were 105th in sacks with 20. They’re first in total sacks with 26 right now, and have 20 in the last three games.

8. Question answered, but not in a positive way

During yesterday’s press conference, we finally got an idea of why we haven’t seen transfer corner Tony Grimes on the field when he could be a big help. Jimbo said, for the first time, that Grimes has a “lower body” injury that “swells up and bothers him for a couple days and he can’t practice…We want to play him and try to get him back, but we just can’t get him all the way healthy to get him back in there.” So that answers why Grimes hasn’t been out there, but also makes me wonder if they try to redshirt him and bring him back in 2024.

9. Welcome back, Moose

Moose Muhammad's playing time shot up significantly Saturday.

It seems like Moose Muhammad has gotten back into the top four in the wideout rotation and he got some real work in Saturday, catching two passes for 49 yards and being targeted several more times. That’s critical, because Tennessee’s pass rush is likely going to mean a lot of quick passes, likely to him, Ainias Smith and Jake Johnson.

10. Up and down