1. I'm not angry.

After my Monday Thoughts were posted last night, a lot of people said they understood why I was angry, because this season is a mess and this and that. To be honest, I'm not angry at all. I am extremely disappointed, because this team should be a lot better than its record indicates. It has the potential to be unbeaten, but has found new ways to lose while having many of the same problems over and over (if that makes any sense). It would be easy to be angry, and I am certainly frustrated, but I'm just very bummed out that it looks like we're on our way to another wasted season.

A&M's offensive line has been a massive disappointment.

2. Going backwards

When Kevin Sumlin was fired, it was obvious A&M wasn't physical enough to play with the big boys in the SEC. He didn't believe it was necessary (on offense) and refused to change his mind. When Jimbo Fisher came in, he immediately placed an emphasis on toughness and physicality, and it paid off. The Aggies were much better in 2018 and just pushed teams around in 2020. But the last two seasons have seen a reversal. It was clear the last two weekends that the Aggies weren't physical or tough enough to finish off Alabama or Tennessee. Fisher likes to talk about getting those extra inches, but A&M hasn't been able to do it, and hasn't stopped the other guys from getting them. The SEC remains a line of scrimmage league, and A&M can handle most of the teams in the conference. But they can't handle the teams at the top, and that's unquestionably where A&M should be.

3. The biggest problem

Is clearly the offensive line. It's just a bad group right now -- and right now has been the last 19 games. Max Johnson needs to get rid of the ball faster, but after watching the battering he took Saturday, it's hard not to feel sorry for him. Only a handful of teams in the entire country are worse at protecting the quarterback, and that's the reason you have an offensive line to begin with. You can't look at the line and say it's much better than last year, even if Trey Zuhn is healthy and Bryce Foster is back. They don't play as a unit and veteran players have regressed instead of improved. Chase Bisontis and Dametrious Crownover have been put into positions they're just not ready for. This goes back to point 2: toughness. They're not tough enough. They don't know how to work together. Physically and schematically, they can be beaten. When it's one or two players struggling, that may be on them. When it's an entire unit, that's when you look at the coach.

4. How bad is it?

ProFootballFocus currently has A&M's pass blocking team score at a 45. The only teams worse are Rice, Illinois, Florida International and East Carolina. That is a piece of information that should be absolutely infuriating.

5. Another problem, close behind

Is the obstinacy of the coaching staff. Early in the season, DJ Durkin appeared to be scared to bring pressure or thought it wasn't necessary. After the Miami game, where the secondary was gutted, A&M totally changed what it had done for the previous 14 games and started coming after the quarterback. Since then, the Aggies have not given up more than 24 points defensively. They gave up 3 to Auburn, 15 to Arkansas, 24 to Alabama and 13 -- 13! -- to Tennessee. Durkin got the message and has really done a good job having his crew adjust. Unfortunately, the obstinacy on the offensive side of the ball has been costly the last two games. Instead of recognizing the clear deficiencies of the offensive line, Bobby Petrino and Jimbo Fisher have continued to run a lot of plays that require long, slow-developing routes. Add in a quarterback who is slow to release the ball and you've got a prescription for disaster.

6. All hope is not lost

Like I said last night, every game on the remaining schedule is winnable -- IF the offense can do something to help the defense. Mississippi State and South Carolina are beyond bad. South Carolina is 121st in total defense and 125th in sacks allowed. Todd Beamer broke his foot kicking something in frustration last weekend. State is 111th in pass defense and 94th in scoring defense. Road games at LSU and Ole Miss are tough, but both teams are flawed. LSU can't stop anyone -- even Auburn scored a legit 18 points, which for them is something. Even after playing the anemic Tigers, LSU is 114th in passing yards allowed and 110th in total defense. Ole Miss is "just" 80th in total defense and 110th in passing yards allowed. So there are opportunities for A&M. If they can play a complete game. If.

7. Defense deserves better

Even after giving up 232 yards rushing and 332 yards total to Tennessee, A&M remains 10th in the nation in total defense. They're 12th in passing defense, 19th in rushing defense, 2nd in sacks and 1st in tackles for loss per game. They're 29th in scoring defense, but since the Miami debacle, they've given up an average of 11.6 points a game. That would lead you to believe a team is better than 4-3.

8. Cooper getting deserved recognition

ESPN named A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper a mid-season All-American today, and it's richly deserved. Before he was knocked out of Saturday's game with a concussion, he was playing like a man possessed, making solo tackles that stopped two Tennessee drives. For the season, Cooper has 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. No A&M linebacker has come close to those numbers, especially if you extend them out over an entire season, since Von Miller. And I don't know that many Aggies realize just what he's accomplishing.

9. Don't look now...

Jacoby Mathews is coming into his own.

But safety Jacoby Mathews is beginning to play like a 5-star. Since taking over for Jardin Gilbert, Mathews has been extremely solid. He had a season high 6 tackles against Tennessee and now has 25 for the year. That's good enough for sixth on the team. He's also playing well in pass coverage, even holding his own in man coverage on a deep shot by Tennessee on Saturday. Hopefully, his clear improvement will continue.

10. Now what do you do?