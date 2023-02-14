In this edition of 10 Things, we'll be looking how the Aggies are doing with members of the latest edition of the Rivals 250 for the 2024 class, which was released this morning.

Ryan Wingo is one 5-star the Aggies are in the mix for. (Rivals.com)

1. The Aggies were ahead of the curve with Ashton Funk. The Katy Tompkins lineman was an early commit for the Aggies and was just a 3-star at the time.. A new review not only has him shooting up into the 250, but into the upper half of it. A&M's evals on offensive linemen have been quick this cycle, and seem to have been good.



2. A&M has a couple of other offensive tackles in the neighborhood. The Aggies are interested in Beaumont United's Weston Davis and Clear Springs' Blake Ivy, and Ivy is known to have serious interest. Frisco Reedy's Max Anderson, on the other hand, has eliminated A&M.

3. This is the toughest year in several to project a 5-star to the Aggies. The list of 5-stars will doubtless expand beyond the less than 20 right now, but I can't sit there and just go, "Oh, yeah, A&M will get him" as I've been able to do the past couple of years. Then again, it hardly matters at this point, A&M ended up getting players that had "eliminated" them or had no interest at this point in the past few classes. As it is, the Aggies are in the game for two elite wideouts, Micah Hudson and Ryan Wingo. I think their chances are better than most national types are giving them credit for, in fact. If A&M can go out and show a solid passing attack this season, it could tip the scales their way. Stone is a guy I've been big on for two years now. He's one of the classiest kids you'll meet, but I've always thought Oklahoma would get him (he's an Oklahoma native). But Michigan State has really put on the press and likely now leads for him, so if A&M wants to get it going, they need to do so fast. Right now I think they're fighting Ohio State for third.

4. If the Aggies take two QBs in this class, the most likely candidate to join the ranks is sitting at 232. He is, as you can see, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes QB Air Noland. Even though Anthony Maddox has been told he's the guy for '24, the latest update on Noland indicates the Aggies are still recruiting him and there's mutual serious interest.

5. It would not be a bad idea to visit Conroe Oak Ridge. The Aggies have offers on the table for near 5-star Justin Williams and new 250 member Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. A&M may be second for Williams, but they need to get past Oregon, who is the odds-on favorite right now. Jonah-Ajonye has visited multiple times and is getting the love from Terry Price and Elijah Robinson, and that's a formidable duo.

6. The Aggies could clean up at receiver. They already have a commitment from Debron Gatling, and they're in it for the two 5-stars mentioned above. But they're also very much a factor for Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller, Fort Bend Hightower's Zion Kearney and recent offer Parker Livingstone of Lucas Lovejoy.

7. They can play linebacker. The Aggies are after two other 250 linebackers, TyAnthony Smith of Jasper and Xavier Atkins of Humble Summer Creek. A&M was in on Smith early, and the Aggies have some momentum with Atkins after he moved to the Houston area fairly recently. In fact, if there's a flip candidate in the 250 at this point that would work for A&M, he would be it.

8. Powerhouse regions are well represented. By my rough count, there are 16 players in the 250 from the Dallas/Forth Worth region and 13 from the Houston area (I'm including Beaumont in East Texas). A&M struggles with Duncanville, but there's still a ton of talent out there. The Aggies have thrived in Fort Bend County, and that area has several 250 players listed.



9. BEast Texas returns. East Texas is a force this year, with nine players in the 250. Longview RB Taylor Tatum tops the list, but they've got linebackers and wideouts as already mentioned.

