1. It should be personal. Make it personal.

Demani Richardson is taking Saturday's game personally. His teammates should too.

This game should be a personal one for the Aggies after last season. Don’t forget that Lane Kiffin (allegedly) called A&M nickel Bryce Anderson “a little bi**h” after going down with a minor injury and Quinshon Judkins and Jaxson Dart went out and stood on the A&M logo after the game.





And, of course, Kiffin can’t keep his mouth shut when it comes to Jimbo Fisher. There are a million reasons A&M should be fired up for this one, but pride should be one more.

2. Offensive line needs to step it up

A&M’s offensive line has to play extremely well Saturday. Ole Miss is averaging 7.9 tackles for loss and 3.75 sacks a game, which are 4th and 8th nationally, respectively. A&M is pretty good at avoiding TFLs, giving up 5 a game (47th nationally), but you know they’re not so hot protecting the quarterback (2.12 sacks a game, 12th nationally).





3. Same goes for Ole Miss

On the other side of the ball, Ole Miss had better have its offensive line show up too. They’ve given up 7.12 tackles for loss (112th) and 2.38 sacks (88th); A&M’s defense is number one in the nation in both categories.

4. Strength on strength

The biggest battle Saturday will be Ole Miss’ running game against A&M’s run defense. The Rebels are averaging 187.5 yards a game on the ground; the Aggies are giving up less than half that amount, 96.2 yards a game. In three of their last four games, A&M has held opponents to less than 35 yards rushing — but the outlier was Tennessee, which ran for 232.





5. A new wrinkle

Josh DeBerry has had two of his best games of the year since switching back to nickel, with Bryce Anderson playing a good bit at safety. I think we’ll see a lot of that this weekend with Jacoby Mathews playing a glorified linebacker role.

6. "Come visit!" (silence) "HE'S VISITING!"

There’s been some discussion about whether 4-star DT Dominick McKinley is planning to visit Texas at some point during the remainder of the season, but what I’m hearing is that is unlikely to happen. Texas would sure like for him to do so, and they’ll make every effort to make it look like he’s wavering, but he’s a long way off from that right now.





7. Fancy meeting you here

The return of Drelon Miller to A&M this past weekend was a big surprise, at least to me. When Miller de-committed, it seemed like he was a slam dunk that he would flip to LSU. And then he was back on campus. Clearly, A&M is not out of the picture. The relationships that brought him to commit initially still exist and he realizes the role he could have with the Aggies as soon as next year. But they’ve got to sell him on the idea that they are actually going to open up the offense and win more consistently. In the meantime, expect A&M to really get after Texas Tech commit Micah Hudson.





8. The pitch can be made, with one big problem

The return of Conner Weigman and the opportunities at receiver next year — Ainias Smith will definitely be gone and I don’t see a way right now that Moose Muhammad returns — should be appealing to a lot of receivers if A&M pitches things right. The Aggies were averaging just about 300 yards a game passing before Weigman got hurt, and Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas were putting up serious numbers with him at the helm. But there will be plenty of competition for the two other spots next year, so why not come in and compete for immediate playing time? There’s one big obstacle: the offensive line. A&M really has to get that straightened out or it will not only be hard to win, it will be hard to recruit offensive players as well.





9. YES, THEY CAN PLAY LINEBACKER. THANK YOU

One position that should be a to easier to recruit is linebacker, which may annoy some of you who stick with that same stupid, tired “can he play linebacker?” Because A&M has some guys who can now, and one is on his way to being an All-American while the other will be a freshman All-American. Edgerrin Cooper (52 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks) has become what Harold Perkins (40 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks) was supposed to be and his job will be available next season, which should hold some appeal. The Aggies already have three very good linebacker commits, but Alabama is coming hard for Tristan Jernigan. For once, A&M tell a player to look at the film and the stat sheet and know they’re coming out ahead.





10. Yeah, buddy, where's the candy?