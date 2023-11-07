1. Jimbo Fisher says he expects Max Johnson will play on Saturday. Personally, I have my doubts. He has taken a big time beating over the past month and any rib injury is tough. But you know who expects him to play? Vegas. The game’s line, which opened with the Aggies as a 17-point favorite, is now up to A&M as a 19 1/2-point favorite.





2. The fact that Edgerrin Cooper is not a semifinalist for the Butkus Award is an absolute travesty. The voters should be ashamed and college football fans should be appalled. When an All-American isn’t considered one of the 10 best linebackers in America, people have every right to wonder what the hell is going on.





3. Mississippi State’s offense has really been struggling. They’ve been missing starter Will Rogers, who may come back this week, but that’s still very iffy. Even with him, they were struggling, but they’ve scored 17, 13, 7 and 3 points in their last four conference games. Their running game is their “strength”, and it’s ranked 75th in the country. Even after giving up 131 yards rushing to Ole Miss — 50 under their average — A&M is still 14th in run defense at just 100 yards allowed per game.





4. The Aggie running game, which has been weak so far this year, showed life for a good portion of the Ole Miss game. Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss both ran for nearly 6 yards a carry as the offensive line beat up on the Rebels — but Moss is not playing this week. So it’s high time for Rueben Owens to get going. He showed more decisiveness and burst Saturday, but still only averaged 2.5 yards a carry. If the nation’s best back for 2023 is going to break out, now would be a good time.







