10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Ekdahl Nelson Real Estate
1. Jimbo Fisher says he expects Max Johnson will play on Saturday. Personally, I have my doubts. He has taken a big time beating over the past month and any rib injury is tough. But you know who expects him to play? Vegas. The game’s line, which opened with the Aggies as a 17-point favorite, is now up to A&M as a 19 1/2-point favorite.
2. The fact that Edgerrin Cooper is not a semifinalist for the Butkus Award is an absolute travesty. The voters should be ashamed and college football fans should be appalled. When an All-American isn’t considered one of the 10 best linebackers in America, people have every right to wonder what the hell is going on.
3. Mississippi State’s offense has really been struggling. They’ve been missing starter Will Rogers, who may come back this week, but that’s still very iffy. Even with him, they were struggling, but they’ve scored 17, 13, 7 and 3 points in their last four conference games. Their running game is their “strength”, and it’s ranked 75th in the country. Even after giving up 131 yards rushing to Ole Miss — 50 under their average — A&M is still 14th in run defense at just 100 yards allowed per game.
4. The Aggie running game, which has been weak so far this year, showed life for a good portion of the Ole Miss game. Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss both ran for nearly 6 yards a carry as the offensive line beat up on the Rebels — but Moss is not playing this week. So it’s high time for Rueben Owens to get going. He showed more decisiveness and burst Saturday, but still only averaged 2.5 yards a carry. If the nation’s best back for 2023 is going to break out, now would be a good time.
5. Jahdae Walker is now third on the team in receiving yards with 274. 249 of those yards came in two games, with 100 last weekend.
6. For two of his three seasons at A&M, Jaylon Jones was severely underrated but opponents refused to throw his way because his coverage skills were too good. That seems to have continued in the NFL, 7th round pick or not. He has given up just 10 receptions on 20 targets for 86 yards in 184 coverage snaps. Sounds familiar: your odds of success aren’t good when you test him and even if you do complete a pass, you’re not going far.
7. I was very impressed with the athleticism of the Aggie basketball team last night. This team does not have to grind it out, it appears. They can run, they play well in transition and they’re a better shooting team than last year. Honestly, it’s probably the most athletic team since 2017, and maybe longer.
8. Solomon Washington and Hayden Hefner really impressed me with how their games have expanded since last year. Hefner’s got the ability to drive, and Washington can shoot from the outside. Washington really adds to the overall athleticism upfront when he’s in the lineup.
9.Transfers Jace Carter and Eli Lawrence are really nice fits.They’re part of that improved level of athleticism and both have the ability to carry the offense for spells. Lawrence was instant offense off the bench with 11 points, while Carter had 8, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
10. The Aggies played Manny Obaseki at point guard last night in order to get him some minutes and he seemed like he was consciously trying not to shoot. He only took one shot, but had 2 assists, a block and a steal. If he can help at the point, that’s great, but it doesn’t seem like there are a lot of minutes for him right now.