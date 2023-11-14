Considering what's going on this week -- nothing much, right? -- let's look at my 10 favorite candidates for the A&M coaching job. Not all are realistic, but hey, it's my list. I'll give a rationale for each and then judge whether or not they're true candidates. And these are NOT in order of personal preference.

1. Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Why him: Has done a great job at UTSA. Has significant experience recruiting Texas at a very high level of success. Has SEC coaching experience at Arkansas. Would jump at the chance to take the job. Why not him: He's already 55, probably wouldn't move the needle at the national level. Is he realistic?: Yes. Absolutely. He'd probably jump at the chance.

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Truth be told, he would be closer to 10 on my personal list. But anyway, let's take a look anyway. Why him: National championship-winning coach. Consistent winner. Took Clemson from good to a national power. Why not him: Too many similarities to the guy you just fired. Stubborn, big ego. Also would require a similar paycheck. Is he realistic?: I would not be surprised if his people inquired. But I can't see there being a huge level of interest from A&M.

3. Dan Lanning, Oregon

Why him: Young, aggressive, good recruiter, already has success at a major program. These are all things Ross Bjork is looking for. Why not him: Money and timing. He's got a big buyout, Nike might be prepared to get into a spending contest with A&M and he's got a team that could be in the college football playoff. He's also only been a head coach for two years. Is he realistic?: He says he's not, but coaches lie. It wouldn't be an easy one to pull off, but it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility.

4. Mike Elko, Duke

Why him: History at A&M. History of success at A&M. Probably affordable. Has done a great job resurrecting Duke. Why not him: Duke's still only 6-4, and wouldn't be a splash hire. Is he realistic?: He's almost certainly in the mix.

5. Kalen DeBoer, Washington

Why him: The guy is 21-2 at Washington and 100-11 as a coach in his career. He's done a great job at UW and rebuilt Michael Penix into a Heisman contender. Why not him: No SEC experience, may be more comfortable out west. Is he realistic?: I sure hope so, because he would be one of my top choices.

6. Elijah Robinson, Texas A&M

Why him: Possibly the best recruiter in the entire nation. Period. Outstanding interpersonal skills. Loved by his players. Why not him: No head coaching experience at any level, and Bjork seems to want an established coach. Is he realistic?: If he's offered, he takes it. Even if he isn't, I hope he stays in some capacity. I would almost make it a non-negotiable, that he has to be on the next staff.

7. Mike Norvell, FSU

Why him: Has FSU up to 4th in the CFP poll, and rebuilt them after Willie Taggart's disastrous tenure. Has recruited well at FSU and Memphis. Supposedly is enduring some of the same frustrations that Jimbo had with the FSU administration and booster club. Why not him: Are the rumors about his frustrations real? Would he even want the A&M job? More importantly, would he be interested in such a compressed timeframe? And would A&M go back to the same place twice in a row? Is he realistic?: Right now, I don't think so. But nobody's been hired yet, so heck, he could be in a blink of an eye.

8. Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Why him: Nobody has consistently done more with less. Definitely has built a program with an identity. Why not him: He's 63 and probably has no interest in leaving Provo. Is he realistic?: Nah.

9. Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Why him: He has built K-State into a team with a reputation for toughness and tenacity. Outside of Whittingham, he has done the most with the least. Why not him: He's already 56 and seems quite comfortable in Manhattan. Also may not run the type of offense Aggies want. Also not a needle-mover. Is he realistic?: Maybe, but I don't think he's on the radar.

10. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

