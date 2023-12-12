1. Aggies make great hire for S&C coach

Mike Elko has added former LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt to take on that role at Texas A&M. This is, for lack of a better term, a great hire. Moffitt was the S&C coach for two decades, until Brian Kelly fired him last year to bring in his own guy from Notre Dame. Moffit's reputation is stellar. He was the S&C coach for all three LSU national championship teams, from 2003 to 2019 -- which means he was there under Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron and none thought to dismiss him. LSU has the fourth-most players currently on NFL rosters, and he had a lot to do with that. He's a hard-nosed, no BS guy who could help fix part of what ailed A&M the last couple of years.

2. Aggies softened after Schmidt's departure

For the first four years of JImbo Fisher's tenure, the Aggies were as tough, physical and well-conditioned as any team in the SEC. It showed as they wore teams like Alabama and LSU out a couple of times, and they put a beating on quite a few other teams -- especially in 2020. Even in 2021, when they couldn't throw, Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane still had room to run. That changed in 2022. Part of that -- a lot of it -- had to do with the terrible hire of Steve Addazio as the offensive line coach, but it also coincided with the departure of Jerry Schmidt to return to OU. All of a sudden, the Aggies were noticeably not as physical as they had been, and wore down at key moments in games (South Carolina 2022, Ole Miss this year, for instance). I don't know if contributed to the crazy number of injuries the Aggies endured -- I don't think it had a huge role in that -- but A&M couldn't just line up and pound on the best teams in the conference as they could for a couple of seasons. Moffit's LSU teams, even the 2019 offensive juggernaut, were tough and physical groups. Hopefully he can bring a similar approach to A&M that Schmidt did and get things going again.

3. Cooper makes the right move

Edgerrin Cooper should go early in the 2024 NFL draft.

Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper announced today that he would be entering the 2024 NFL draft and would be skipping the bowl game. I can't blame him. This is a high-risk/low-reward scenario for him personally. I mean, it's the Texas Bowl. He's not in the CFP, so it makes sense. Cooper has a legitimate shot at being a late first round draft pick. If this game was of serious consequence, he would have stuck around. But it's not, so no harm no foul. We may get a look at JD Davis and Martrell Harris as a result.

4. We may see some fresh(er) faces in the bowl

I don't think A&M is going to risk Conner Weigman in the game. It just doesn't make sense to. On the other hand, there's a chance that Deuce Fatheree and Tony Grimes will be able to play, and those would be very welcome additions. I've already mentioned JD Davis and Harris playing at linebacker. We could see DJ Hiks play at both defensive end and tackle, and Gabe Dindy get some real playing time. Rylan Kennedy could also get work at defensive end. Losing players means other guys have to step up. It'll be interesting to see who gets a shot and what they do with it.

5. WR could be a strong point in 2024

If Evan Stewart returns, and it seems like he will at this point (knock on wood), then A&M should have some talent at receiver. Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker would be a pretty tough group of four to deal with, and then there's Micah Tease and new addition Javon Harvey. I expect A&M to add another two transfers at least, along with Refugio burner Ernest Campbell. That would likely give them quality and quantity. But we'll see.

6. More Shemar (Stewart), please

We know that second-team All-SEC DE Shemar Turner won't be coming off the field much in the Texas Bowl. But the other Shemar, Shemar Stewart, may not either. And this is what I've been looking forward to. Stewart didn't put up huge numbers this year (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks), but he showed flashes of being increasingly disruptive later in the year. Hopefully, a prolonged look without a rotation every other series will allow him to really show what he can do.

7. Smart move by Elko (continued)

A&M coach Mike Elko spoke to the Texas High School Coaches Association today and then made visits around the Houston area to several high schools. This is what he needs to do to be successful, and frankly, it's very confusing that Jimbo Fisher didn't take these steps. In the case of the TXHSCA, he seemed to go out of his way to avoid them. That's not a good thing to do if you want to recruit in this state.

8. Learning not what to do

With his quick moves to mend fences with the TXHSCA and firing certain members of the coaching staff, it's pretty clear Elko watched Fisher very closely during their four years together and noted what he liked and what he didn't. He's made it pretty clear so far what he didn't like. Now he gets a shot at seeing whether his ideas are more likely to work.

9. A&M can't win the way they played Sunday

A&M only lost to Memphis by 6 points, but they laid an egg much bigger than the final score indicated. Buzz Williams said they weren't good in any area, and that's true. It's also an understatement. They were terrible in many areas. Their defense wasn't good, their shooting was atrocious and they can't hit 3s to save their life (DePaul excepted). They played at too fast a pace and they were out-athleted. A&M can beat a Memphis, but not if they play Memphis' game. The game plan Sunday was either really bad or completely ignored, because that cannot be Aggie basketball.

10. Time to run the offense through Coleman