1. Finally cutting bait

Evan Stewart has been on the verge of going into the transfer portal for two months. He was going in. Then he wasn't. Then he was. Then he wasn't. Today, he did. Ok, that's fine. New coach, new opportunities, more money -- all things that can push a guy into the portal. But the back and forth has been, bluntly, irritating. Not playing when you're ostensibly healthy is irritating. And if it's irritating to the observers, how annoying is it to a person's teammates? I don't begrudge any player a decision to transfer, especially when a coach is fired or leaves. But if you're going to do it, do it.

Advertisement

Getting Chase Bisontis back is a coup for Texas A&M.

2. Comeback stories?

Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has withdrawn from the transfer portal within the hour of when I'm writing this. We heard last night that it was a real possibility, and it proves that not all guys who enter the portal end up leaving. So does that mean Walter Nolen comes back? It's a different scenario from Bisontis', and far more NIL-related. But the longer this goes on, the more it seems that he may not find a better deal than the one A&M offered. It seems like this is down to Ole Miss and A&M for him, and we'll see how that goes. As for Stewart, there is a thought he could return too. He's going to test the waters, but I've heard Alabama has been interested since before the portal even opened. USC will be after him too. I don't think Texas is an option.

3. Bisontis' return is a big win

A couple of weeks ago in Tidbits, I mentioned that there were a couple of players in particular that A&M wanted back more than any of the others who had gone into the portal. One of them was Bisontis, so his return is a bigtime coup. It strengthens what really should be a good 2024 offensive line -- now that it has a new coach.

4. So how does the 2024 offensive line shake out?

We have to see what happens on signing day and in the portal, but I have some ideas on how it could look. I'd have Trey Zuhn and Deuce Fatheree at the tackle spots, with Dametrious Crownover as the swing tackle backing up both players. Then Bryce Foster is back at center, and Bisontis at right guard. Then Mark Nabou and Kam Dewberry can duke it out for the left guard job, or split time as they did this year.

5. How does the '24 receiving corps look?

Even without Stewart, this should still be a solid group. You've got Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad and Jahdae Walker, who will likely start the bowl and next season. Then Micah Tease is a guy who earned playing time as a true freshman. Cyrus Allen averaged 18.8 YPC over two seasons at Louisiana Tech, and I'm willing to bet he's going to be a real player at A&M. You've also got transfer Javon Harvey from Old Dominion and, as of sometime tomorrow, burner Ernest Campbell. To be sure, putting Stewart at the top of this group would make it much more dangerous, but this group isn't exactly a bunch of bums. They can ball -- and I doubt they're done adding just yet.

6. What will signing day hold?

We know that Terry Bussey and Dominick McKinley will not sign with A&M tomorrow. That gives them a dozen guys, at least, who should -- and I expect it will be more than that. One of the big stories will be Tampa Carrollwood Day's signing ceremony at 3 p.m. central time, where the Aggies could add two and maybe three more players -- all 4-stars. Those three are DE Solomon Williams, RB Anthony Carrie and Florida commit WR Izaiah Williams. There's also certainly a chance that players who haven't been on the radar sign as well. A&M seems to have grabbed some momentum here in the final days after a rough patch.

7. After the big fish

One player Mike Elko has targeted since he arrived at A&M is Willis QB and Florida commit DJ Lagway of Willis. The Aggies went after the 5-star a week ago and got some traction, but not enough. But they're making one last stab at it tonight before signing day tomorrow. It'll be worth monitoring, at least.

8. Getting the Aggie thing down pat

Jaylen Henderson knows who he's representing.

During today's press conference, quarterback Jaylen Henderson said he is feeling increasingly comfortable as he gets more practice time and he's looking forward to "leading the 12th Man to a win" in the Texas Bowl. Henderson may be in his first season at A&M and making just his third start, but he is definitely endearing himself tot he faithful with comments like that.

9. But hopefully he doesn't mean it literally

Interim coach Elijah Robinson said both McKinnley Jackson and Layden Robinson are recovering from injuries that make their ability to play in the bowl game questionable at best right now. Ainias Smith is out with an injury and Edgerrin Cooper is off to the NFL. Jake Johnson, Stewart, Nolen, Fadil Diggs, Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon are outta here (or at least in the portal). Shemar Turner has been "at practice", but it doesn't sound like he's practicing. Short version: The Aggies are down a few dudes. Hopefully Henderson isn't actually going to need the 12th Man to get through the bowl game.

10. Where the Aggies stand roster-wise